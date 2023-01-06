Read full article on original website
Tulsa King Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Storyline, and Everything to Know
Hey, you got gabagool in my BBQ! Tulsa King, Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan's mafia/Western mash-up dramedy, recently wrapped up its first season on Paramount+. The hit series was renewed for Season 2 shortly after Season 1 premiered as the show quickly became Paramount+'s second-biggest show, behind only 1923. Everything Taylor Sheridan touches turns to gold!
The Walking Dead: Dead City: Release Date, Cast, and Everything to Know
Maggie and Negan are headed to New York City in the latest Walking Dead spinoff. Sometimes you just have to bite the bullet and team up with your greatest enemy to save your son, at least in the Walking Dead universe. In The Walking Dead: Dead City, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) is on the hunt for her missing son, and she's forced to work with the infamous bat-wielding, husband-killing Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) to track Hershel down on the mean streets of post-apocalyptic New York City. This is not the Walking Dead we know, even if there are a few familiar faces.
Fire Country Season 1 Episode 10 Spoilers: Bode's Ex-Girlfriend is in Town!
Bode is safe and sound after an intense and dramatic turn of events. Fire Country Season 1 Episode 9 got us back into the Fire Country groove. After two or so weeks off the air, we were treated to a good episode, all factors considered. I didn't particularly like the...
Alert: Missing Persons Unit Cast: Where You Know The Stars Of The Fox TV Show From
Everything you need to know about Fox's Alert: Missing Persons Unit cast.
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, January 10
There's a belief among reality show producers that if you take two successful reality shows and smash them together, it makes another successful reality show. Case in point: Pressure Cooker, which combines Iron Chef and Big Brother for a cooking competition where the kitchen skills hardly matter and forming alliances does. The series makes its debut on Netflix's Top 10 Shows list at No. 9, and it's the only new item on either Netflix list today. Ginny & Georgia remains the most popular show, and it should until we get Joe (Raymond Ablack) the justice he deserves, and Christian Bale's The Pale Blue Eye is the most-watched movie. Look for true crime documentary The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker, which was just released today, to be on the list tomorrow.
Days of Our Lives Preview: Salem Barely Has Time to Mourn Kate When a Second Tragedy Strikes
In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of January 9 – 13, the new year brings two shocking deaths. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Last week, Kristen went into a panic when Rachel was kidnapped, only to soon learn it was Brady who orchestrated the kidnapping. He and Eric were hoping to force Kristen to give up the orchid so they could cure Kate, Kayla and Marlena from Oprheus’ toxin. After arguing, and Kristen even threatening to let the women die, she caved and went to get the orchid. However, it had been stolen!
'Criminal Minds' Fans Beg for Answers Over Matthew Gray Gubler’s Announcement
Matthew Gray Gubler fans, we may just know why the actor isn't involved with Criminal Minds: Evolution. When Paramount+ announced the Criminal Minds reboot, viewers were devastated to learn that the longtime CBS actor wouldn't be returning to the procedural drama. While Matthew hasn't personally commented about this decision, he gave his followers food for thought about what he might be up to instead.
Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Adult Cartoon After Just One Season
Netflix is continuing its recent string of notable cancellations by cancelling a fan-favorite adult animated program after just one season released! Adult animation has been enjoying some success with Netflix's streaming service, and even franchises like Big Mouth have gone to on to be such big hits that they have spawned multiple seasons and spin-offs all their own. But not every animated series has that same luck, and unfortunately despite a cult fan following anxiously waiting to see what happens after that cliffhanger, Inside Job will not be returning for a second season.
‘Wednesday’ slated for second season on Netflix
Netflix has now announced a second season of the hit series ‘Wednesday.’ When will Wednesday season 2 be released? Where to watch Wednesday? When is Wednesday coming out on Netflix?
Sick (2023 movie) Horror, Peacock, trailer, release date
Due to the pandemic, Parker and her best friend decide to quarantine at the family lake house alone – or so they think. Startattle.com – Sick 2023. September 11, 2022 : Canada (Toronto International Film Festival) September 17, 2022 : Germany (Oldenburg International Film Festival) September 24, 2022...
FROM Season 2: Premiere Date Set for Sci-Fi Horror Series on MGM+
FROM will scare up its second season this April, on MGM+ (fka Epix). The contemporary sci-fi horror series will kick off its second season on Sunday April 23, it was announced at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena. Created by John Griffin, who executive-produces alongside Jack Bender (Lost, Game of Thrones) and Jeff Pinkner (Lost, Fringe), FROM unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. In Season 2, “hidden truths about the nature and terrifying origins of the town begin to emerge, even as life for its residents is plunged into chaos by the arrival of...
TV Tonight: Our highlights for Monday, January 9
Silent Witness is just one of the gems on TV Tonight.
Soap Opera Comings And Goings: Bad Boy Returns, Rock Star Exits & A New Face
Here’s a list of the top exit and entrance news from all four daytime dramas. Find out if any of your favorite performers from yesteryear are returning to the shows you follow, or if any new actors or actresses have been cast in contract, recurring, or day-player roles. Days...
Jenna Ortega Reacts to ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Renewal on Netflix
We’re giving this news two finger snaps and a double thumbs up.
A 1923 Time-Twist Sets Up an Exciting Back Half of the Season
[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the fourth episode of 1923. Read at your own risk!]. What an inopportune time for 1923 to take a month-long hiatus. The latest episode of the Yellowstone prequel seems to have finally gotten us to where the series is going, as at least two of the big things we've been waiting for have finally happened. Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) is (probably) heading back to Montana to save the ranch, and Teonna (Aminah Nieves) has finally escaped her boarding house of horrors and is on her way home. She's not out of the woods yet due to the horrific (but kinda deserved) murder she committed as she left, but at least she's out, and she's pissed. Bye bye, torturous nun. You will not be missed!
Mandrake (2022 movie) Horror, Shudder, trailer, release date
A probation officer, Cathy Madden, is tasked with rehabilitating a notorious k—er named ‘Bloody’ Mary Laidlaw back into society following a two-decade sentence. Startattle.com – Mandrake 2022. Genre : Horror. Country : United Kingdom. Language : English. Director : Lynne Davison. Production : Village Films. Distributor...
