[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the fourth episode of 1923. Read at your own risk!]. What an inopportune time for 1923 to take a month-long hiatus. The latest episode of the Yellowstone prequel seems to have finally gotten us to where the series is going, as at least two of the big things we've been waiting for have finally happened. Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) is (probably) heading back to Montana to save the ranch, and Teonna (Aminah Nieves) has finally escaped her boarding house of horrors and is on her way home. She's not out of the woods yet due to the horrific (but kinda deserved) murder she committed as she left, but at least she's out, and she's pissed. Bye bye, torturous nun. You will not be missed!

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO