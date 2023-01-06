Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBBJ
Death of woman in east Madison Co. under investigation
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a woman was reported dead in eastern Madison County. According to the news release from the Madison County Sheriff Office, deputies responded to the 400 block of Fowler Road around 7:30 p.m. in response to a “deceased female.”. The...
newsleaderonline.com
Carroll County Court Reports
The following cases were heard in Carroll County General Sessions Court on December 28. Cases bound over to the Carroll County Grand Jury of the Circuit Court include: Tonyka T. Clark, Bailey St., Lexington, bound over on charges of Probation Violation and Failure to Appear. Austyn K. Haynes, Park Ln.,...
WBBJ
Law enforcement seen along Fowler Road
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Law enforcement was spotted in mass in northeast Madison County. A large amount of law enforcement was spotted on Fowler Road near Beech Bluff Thursday night. Our crews on the scene observed crime scene tape around a home, and Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies entering...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/05/23 – 1/06/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/05/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/06/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
newsleaderonline.com
County grant writer position discussed by Budget Committee
Carroll County Budget Committee members’ discussion centered around the need for the county to hire an executive assistant grant writer at the December 28 meeting. In a Dec. 8 meeting of the Personnel and Budget Committees, it had already been decided that the position should be placed on the Legislative Body’s Jan. 9 meeting.
newsleaderonline.com
76 animals rescued from conditions in city of Dyer
Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national animal protection nonprofit, assisted the City of Dyer Police Department recently in the removal of 76 dogs from neglectful conditions at a property in Dyer, about one hundred and fifty miles west of Nashville. All of the animals were seized by the City of Gibson Police Department and taken to ARC’s Rescue Center in Gallatin.
Comments / 0