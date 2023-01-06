Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdownLimitless Production Group LLCValparaiso, IN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From South BendTed RiversSouth Bend, IN
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in IndianaKristen WaltersMishawaka, IN
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in IndianaTravel MavenValparaiso, IN
A Charlie Brown Christmas on 12/17 & 12/18Adrian HolmanNew Buffalo, MI
Related
hometownnewsnow.com
Drugs Move Couple from Home to Jail
(Michigan City, IN) - A Michigan City woman is charged with dealing methamphetamine. Sarah Williams, 47, was being held in the La Porte County Jail on $2,000 bond following her arrest last week. According to court documents, she was caught in October selling a small amount of methamphetamine from her...
WNDU
3 arrested, charged in connection with deadly South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting last week in South Bend. Police were called on Jan. 2 to the 800 block of Ashland Avenue on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Rachel Havrick, 46, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a home. Havrick was pronounced dead at the scene.
abc57.com
Elkhart man accused of leading police chase with 8-year-old in vehicle
ELKHART, Ind. - An Elkhart man was arrested after allegedly leading officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle with an 8-year-old inside, according to the Elkhart Police Department. The 8-year-old was not reported stolen with the vehicle. At 4:49 p.m. on Monday, an officer responded to the 900 block...
Indiana mom battling alcoholism charged with neglect
A Porter County mother battling substance abuse is charged with neglect– being too drunk to care for her kids. Sadie Alexander, 28 was charged with felony neglect.
hometownnewsnow.com
Police Seek Third Suspect in Mall Burglary
(Michigan City, IN) - Arrests have been made but one person was still being sought for burglaries at a popular place for shopping in Michigan City. Q’Marion Fisher, 19, of Pendleton, Ind. along with a 17 year old juvenile are charged with breaking into Lighthouse Premium Outlets mall after 11 p.m. on January 4th.
regionnewssource.org
Domestic Threats Lead To SWAT Standoff in Porter County Tuesday
On Tuesday, January 10, 2023 around 9:23 AM, The Porter County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 100 block of S 725 W in reference to a male threatening his wife, according to a police report. The victim reportedly had gone to the Winfield Police Department to report her husband...
hometownnewsnow.com
Pole Struck by Impaired Driver
(Union Mills, IN) - La Porte County Police say a man who crashed into a utility pole Tuesday was impaired. Officers before 1 a.m. were called to County Road 900 South in Union Mills. Police said a utility pole was broken and the driver climbed out of his badly damaged...
WNDU
Two men arrested after separate stolen car chases within 24 hours in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Two men have been arrested after two separate stolen car chases in Elkhart within 24 hours of each other. According to the Elkhart Police Department, on Monday, an officer attempted to pull over a suspicious Buick Regal reportedly stolen a day before in the 900 block of Johnson Street around 4:50 p.m.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Man Arrested On OWI, Intimidation, Drug Charges
A Warsaw man is facing multiple charges after allegedly driving the wrong way drunk and threatening a police officer. Douglas Paul Shuster, 53, of 3762 W. Old 30, apt. 700, Warsaw, is charged with intimidation, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
hometownnewsnow.com
Traffic Stop Results in Drug Arrest
(La Porte County, IN) - La Porte County Police arrested a suspected user of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Alexis Thompson, 32, of Plymouth is charged with possession of methamphetamine and marijuana along with possession of paraphernalia. According to police, she was pulled over Saturday for traveling 71 miles per...
hometownnewsnow.com
Man Killed in Weekend Crash
(La Porte County, IN) - The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that ocurred over the weekend at about 3 a.m. Sunday in the area of 500 East and 650 North near Rolling Prairie. Police said Dillon Cervi, 30, of Justice, Illinois was pronounced dead...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police investigating retail theft of more than $10,000 on Grape Road
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people in connection with an investigation into a retail theft totaling more than $10,000. The theft took place on January 4 in the 5600 block of Grape Road. If you have any information, please...
abc57.com
ACLU sues City of Warsaw for incident involving police captain, chief
WARSAW, Ind. - The ACLU of Indiana is suing the City of Warsaw after a captain with the Warsaw Police Department allegedly held a man while investigating a New Year's party at the man's home in 2022, according to court documents. In the early hours of January 1, 2022, Chief...
95.3 MNC
Pursuit results in felony charges for Burns Harbor man
A high-speed chase reaching triple digits led to a drug-related arrest along I-80/94 in northwestern Indiana. It was around 2:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, when an Indiana State Police trooper was patrolling along I-80/94 near Cline Avenue and saw a tan vehicle traveling eastbound at a at around 90 m.p.h. in the 55 m.p.h. zone.
Man Shot and Killed Outside Gary Fitness Center
Police in Gary, Indiana, are investigating after a man was fatally shot Monday afternoon outside a fitness center, authorities said. At around 12:29 p.m. Gary police officers were called to the area of 400 block of Massachusetts Street, near the Hudson Campbell Sports and Fitness Center, for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 24-year-old man who had been shot, according to police. He was later pronounced dead by the Lake County Coroner's Office.
hometownnewsnow.com
Man with Knife Alarms Neighborhood
(La Porte, IN) - People in a La Porte neighborhood are alarmed about a man caught on video holding a large knife outside a home. The recording was made Monday night in the area of Tyler and Harrison streets. In the video, the man holding a large knife walks up...
wbiw.com
A domestic incident leads to vehicle pursuit ending with the driver facing felony charges
LAKE CO. – On Friday, January 6, 2023, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the Indiana State Police Regional Dispatch Center received 911 calls of a pedestrian crawling on the westbound side of I-80/94 near the 2 mile-marker. This location is two miles east of the Indiana/Illinois state line. As Trooper...
regionnewssource.org
Hobart Police Asking For Anyone With Info To Come Forward
On November 4, 2022, Hobart Police responded to 418 Ruta Drive in Hobart in reference to a welfare check on the residents, Destiny Jackson, 20 years of age and Nazirah Muhammad, 19 years of age, according to Hobart Police Captain James Gonzales. The caller was Destiny’s sister, who told the responding officer that she had attempted to contact Destiny for two days through telephone, Facetime and Facebook Messenger, but no one answered, she further stated it was out of the ordinary, because she would speak to Destiny almost daily.
regionnewssource.org
East Chicago Police Investigating Homicide At Gas Station
On Sunday, January 8, 2023 at approximately 6:00 PM, East Chicago Officers responded to shots fired in the area of 4502 Indianapolis Blvd, according to East Chicago Police Chief Jose Rivera. Shotspotter indicated 12 rounds were fired behind the BP Gas Station. Upon arrival officers located an unresponsive male in...
wkzo.com
Body found in Cass County on Thursday identified
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, January 7 released the identity of a body found by deputies on Thursday, January 5. The body, which was located in a field near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 in Lagrange Township, was identified as 65-year-old Bonnie Lou Holts of Porter Township.
Comments / 5