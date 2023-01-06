Read full article on original website
wgnsradio.com
Gas Prices to Start This Week, Monday, January 9, 2023
Rutherford County, TN - Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
2 Tennessee Cities Among The 'Hardest-Working' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub analyzed nearly 300 cities across the country to find the most hardworking cities around.
Coalition working to add widely spoken languages to Tennessee's driving test
Getting a drivers license is essential to getting around in Nashville, but community organizations say the driver's test in Tennessee isn't accessible to everyone.
Kingsport Times-News
Bob Arrington: 'So, we loaded up the truck and moved to Tennessee'
Sometime over the holidays, I saw online, maybe in a Facebook post, possibly in a tweet, an image of the Clampett truck from the old “Beverly Hillbillies” television show. The caption read, “Said California is the place we ought to flee, so we loaded up the truck and moved to Tennessee.” Seeing it created a snort of laughter, but also spurred some thought.
Is In-N-Out coming? 5 chains not yet located in Tennessee
From Del Taco to Skyline Chili, there are some popular chain restaurants that aren't in the Volunteer State, but could that change?
Dresden Enterprise
A Look Back: BlueOval City and all that follows
September 2021 marked one of the biggest announcements by the State of Tennessee and Ford Motor Company. BlueOval City is said to be the largest investment by Ford. The 3,600-acre site will house the automotive production plant for the company’s all-electric F-Series truck line, and a battery recycle and manufacturing plant through a partnership with SK Innovation.
Initiative will connect thousands with fiber internet in Middle Tennessee
On Monday, Governor Bill Lee and leaders from several private companies will announce an initiative to connect thousands of Tennesseans will fast, fiber internet.
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
Tennessee bushes, trees hit hard by frost damage at homes and the Nashville Zoo
After record-cold temperatures, some bushes and trees were damaged by frost. But not all are lost, according to local arborists.
wvlt.tv
Housing communities expand quickly as people flock to East Tennessee
According to the College System of Tennessee, fall enrollment at community colleges in Tennessee have been declining. The Grainger County Sheriff says arson investigations are underway after a suspect set multiple fires. Missing Sevier Co. man’s remains found just yards away from home a year later. Updated: 14 hours...
Narcity
You Can Explore A Scary Abandoned Prison In Tennessee & Many Infamous Inmates Where Held There
If you love all things paranormal and enjoy activities that will keep you on your toes, Tennessee might be the perfect destination for you. The state is rich in history, and one incredible way to learn about it is by experiencing historically known locations for yourself. Visiting a famous abandoned prison could be the perfect way to start exploring the Volunteer State.
‘Snowlene’: Winners of Tennessee snowplow naming contest unveiled
After two months of voting, the four snowplows that will clear roads across Tennessee have some quirky new names.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Tennessee Advisory Group Recommends Task Force for Waterway Conflicts
This article is from Tennessee/Lookout. A state advisory group is recommending Tennessee establish a task force to address recreational uses of rivers, lakes and streams — and the increasing number of conflicts between anglers, boaters, paddlers and swimmers competing to enjoy the state’s waterways. The Tennessee Advisory Commission...
helihub.com
Tennessee National Guard and state civilian agencies conduct joint training
A Blackhawk from the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion touches down in a bare field in Pickett Civilian Conservation Corps Memorial State Park. Nearby, groups of Tennessee National Guard soldiers gather with members of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) and representatives from the Tennessee State Parks, plus ten other state and local agencies, with one mission: finding lost hikers.
Middle Tennessee High School Students Begin Exploring Healthcare Careers Through Innovative New Program
Ascension Saint Thomas recognized the inaugural class of Ascension Saint Thomas Work-Based Learning, a new year-long program designed to prepare students from Metro Nashville Public Schools and Rutherford County Schools for diverse careers in healthcare. 20 high school seniors from Cane Ridge High School, John Overton High School, Maplewood High...
Johnson City Press
Northeast Tennessee schools have plans in place for athletic emergency situations
One of the understood facts about athletics is the potential for injury or medical emergency. This was highlighted this past week on a national stage when Buffalo Bills’ defender Damar Hamlin collapsed during a Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati. Emergency personnel responded immediately to the situation, providing aid to Hamlin.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Tennessee
Tennessee might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Tennessee.
Tennessee announces around $125.9 million in grants to improve water systems
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced Friday they would be giving out 24 grants totaling around $125.9 million to fund projects meant to improve drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure projects. The grants are funded by the state's American Rescue Plan fund and include...
Mother and child caught between BCBS and Methodist Le Bonheur negotiations battle
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The battle between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee and Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare continues leaving many to turn to other options. The two entities had been in negotiations for over a month, but did not finalize a new contract by the Dec. 31 deadline. Blue Cross Blue Shield is offering some extensions but on a case-by-case basis.
thunder1320.com
Road repair will cause overnight onramp closures at 110 Westbound
Travelers looking to jump onto Interstate-24 at the 110 on-ramp will need to seek an alternate spot for a few days this week. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), slab repair at the 110 Westbound I-24 on-ramp will take place from Tuesday, January 10 to Thursday, January 12 from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM local time.
