Tennessee State

wgnsradio.com

Gas Prices to Start This Week, Monday, January 9, 2023

Rutherford County, TN - Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bob Arrington: 'So, we loaded up the truck and moved to Tennessee'

Sometime over the holidays, I saw online, maybe in a Facebook post, possibly in a tweet, an image of the Clampett truck from the old “Beverly Hillbillies” television show. The caption read, “Said California is the place we ought to flee, so we loaded up the truck and moved to Tennessee.” Seeing it created a snort of laughter, but also spurred some thought.
KINGSPORT, TN
Dresden Enterprise

A Look Back: BlueOval City and all that follows

September 2021 marked one of the biggest announcements by the State of Tennessee and Ford Motor Company. BlueOval City is said to be the largest investment by Ford. The 3,600-acre site will house the automotive production plant for the company’s all-electric F-Series truck line, and a battery recycle and manufacturing plant through a partnership with SK Innovation.
TENNESSEE STATE
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Housing communities expand quickly as people flock to East Tennessee

According to the College System of Tennessee, fall enrollment at community colleges in Tennessee have been declining. The Grainger County Sheriff says arson investigations are underway after a suspect set multiple fires. Missing Sevier Co. man’s remains found just yards away from home a year later. Updated: 14 hours...
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
Narcity

You Can Explore A Scary Abandoned Prison In Tennessee & Many Infamous Inmates Where Held There

If you love all things paranormal and enjoy activities that will keep you on your toes, Tennessee might be the perfect destination for you. The state is rich in history, and one incredible way to learn about it is by experiencing historically known locations for yourself. Visiting a famous abandoned prison could be the perfect way to start exploring the Volunteer State.
TENNESSEE STATE
eastridgenewsonline.com

Tennessee Advisory Group Recommends Task Force for Waterway Conflicts

This article is from Tennessee/Lookout. A state advisory group is recommending Tennessee establish a task force to address recreational uses of rivers, lakes and streams — and the increasing number of conflicts between anglers, boaters, paddlers and swimmers competing to enjoy the state’s waterways. The Tennessee Advisory Commission...
TENNESSEE STATE
helihub.com

Tennessee National Guard and state civilian agencies conduct joint training

A Blackhawk from the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion touches down in a bare field in Pickett Civilian Conservation Corps Memorial State Park. Nearby, groups of Tennessee National Guard soldiers gather with members of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) and representatives from the Tennessee State Parks, plus ten other state and local agencies, with one mission: finding lost hikers.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Middle Tennessee High School Students Begin Exploring Healthcare Careers Through Innovative New Program

Ascension Saint Thomas recognized the inaugural class of Ascension Saint Thomas Work-Based Learning, a new year-long program designed to prepare students from Metro Nashville Public Schools and Rutherford County Schools for diverse careers in healthcare. 20 high school seniors from Cane Ridge High School, John Overton High School, Maplewood High...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
thunder1320.com

Road repair will cause overnight onramp closures at 110 Westbound

Travelers looking to jump onto Interstate-24 at the 110 on-ramp will need to seek an alternate spot for a few days this week. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), slab repair at the 110 Westbound I-24 on-ramp will take place from Tuesday, January 10 to Thursday, January 12 from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM local time.

