saturdaytradition.com
Micah Shrewsberry sounds off on B1G officiating following technical vs. Purdue: ‘You get frustrated after a while’
Micah Shrewsberry spoke at the post game presser after Penn State’s 76-63 loss to Purdue on Sunday. The Penn State coach wants to see more consistent officiating in the B1G. This comes after Shrewsberry picked up a technical foul against the Boilermakers. Shrewberry stated that he’s going to fight for his players no matter what, even if it hurts some people’s feelings.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State OL to step away from football, will forgo final season of eligibility
Penn State offensive lineman Brett Effner announced Sunday that he would be stepping away from football and will forgo his final season of eligibility with the Nittany Lions. The 5-year veteran appeared in 12 games this season and made 6 starts at right tackle for the Nittany Lions. He announced his intentions on Instagram Sunday afternoon.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue shares scenes from shootaround at The Palestra ahead of battle vs. Penn State
Purdue will battle against Penn State at The Palestra Sunday afternoon, an iconic basketball venue known as the Cathedral of College Basketball. The historic arena is usually home of the Penn Quakers, but Penn State will play in a semi-home matchup against the top-ranked Boilermakers in what should be a compelling B1G basketball game.
WLFI.com
Purdue falls to Penn State, 70-60.
VIDEO: Purdue falls to Penn State, 70-60. Despite a fourth quarter scoring run, the Purdue women's basketball team falls to the Nittany Lions on the road.
Onward State
Rutgers Football Hires Former Penn State Offensive Coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca
Former Penn State football offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca was hired by Rutgers to fill the same role, as announced by the team Saturday. Ciarrocca previously spent three seasons with Rutgers from 2008 to 2010. “I want to thank Coach Schiano and Rutgers for giving me the opportunity to return to...
No. 1 Purdue will face Penn State on little rest
Top-ranked Purdue takes on Penn State on Sunday night at The Palestra in Philadelphia as it plays its third game
Levi Haines’ upset sparks Penn State wrestling in Big Ten-opening win over Wisconsin
The true freshman hung a major decision on the No. 16 wrestler in country.
thesportspage.blog
Trojans wear down Greyhounds in Dunks for Drew
CHAMBERSBURG — Simply too much J.J. Kelly. Shippensburg put up a good fight Saturday night in the CASHS Field House in the 15th annual Dunks for Drew showcase, but Chambersburg’s Kelly was just too hard to account for. Kelly terrorized Ship inside, scoring 13 close-in baskets (6 on...
Penn State president begins 1st full year in office. She deserves a chance to lead. | Opinion
The New Year will usher in change in Pennsylvania. As I prepare to enter my first full year as president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, the commonwealth’s largest business advocacy organization, I am not alone in this regard. As 2023 dawns, Pennsylvania will have new faces in many critically important roles that will shape our future.
State College
State College Area Radio Stations Undergo Shakeup
Local radio listeners may have been surprised this week to tune in and find some of their favorite stations missing or broadcasting on different signals. The State College area radio market is undergoing a bit of a shakeup following Seven Mountains Media’s $17.375 million purchase of 34 Forever Media stations in Pennsylvania. The acquisition, along with the transfer of four Seven Mountains stations to Covenant Communications, have resulted in mergers of several similarly formatted stations, moves to new signals and retirements.
State College
Sports Bar and Grill Looking to Open in Downtown State College
A Midwest-based sports bar and grill chain is looking to make its first foray into Pennsylvania with a new location in downtown State College. Brothers Bar & Grill is planning to open at 134 S. Allen St., if State College Borough Council approves a liquor license transfer. The location was most recently an Amazon pickup store before it closed last year.
Altoona man killed in crash near Columbus
LONDON, Ohio (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was killed early Saturday morning outside of Columbus, Ohio. In a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which was shared from WTAJ’s sister station WCMH, James M. Lego, 46, was killed after crashing into a concrete wall along Interstate 70. After hitting the concrete wall, Lego was […]
State College
State College business gives truck to employee
STATE COLLEGE — Talk about closing out 2022 with a bang!. Last year, Frances Binegar-Enoch was awarded a new 2022 Ford hybrid truck from Spherion Staffing and Recruiting in recognition of her dedication to the company. Binegar-Enoch is a hardworking mother who had relocated to State College from out of state with her husband and children.
State College
Lock Boutique Sets Grand Opening Date for State College Store
The next iteration of a Bellefonte-based women’s clothing store now has an opening date for its new home. Lock Boutique will officially unveil its downtown State College shop with a grand opening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14. The boutique’s move to State College coincides with the closure of its Bellefonte location.
vegetablegrowersnews.com
Cover crops help Pennsylvania’s Anchor Farms
Cover crops and rotation are important parts of the formula for success for Anchor Farms, which grows vegetables along the banks of the Susquehanna River in north central Pennsylvania. Joe Anchor grows green beans, broccoli, sweet corn and processing tomatoes on 115 acres of 600 total acres in New Columbia,...
‘Serious’ violations found at State College demolition site that killed one, OSHA says
STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — In July 2022, a Maryland construction worker was killed after falling from a State College work site. Now, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is proposing fines against the construction company. The Maryland-based construction company, Interior Specialists, Inc., dba ISI Demolition, could potentially face fines […]
Chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting and marshmallow wins first prize at Pa. Farm Show
A repeat winner in the Pennsylvania Farm Show baking circuit has done it again. Sharon Karlheim of Cambria County won the blue ribbon Jan. 7 in the annual Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest. Her layered Chocolate Peanut Butter and Marshmallow Cake calls for several types of frosting, ganache and mousse. Judges...
State College
New State College Starbucks Slated for Late Spring Opening; Closing Date Set for Garner Street Location
One of the nation’s most popular coffee chains is now providing a bit of clarity as it prepares to shuffle its offerings in State College. The Starbucks at 141 S. Garner St. will officially close its doors on Sunday, Jan. 15, the store said in a social media post. The Centre Court shop’s closure will make way for a new Starbucks location on the ground floor of the Pugh Centre apartment complex, 150 E. Beaver Ave., that will open at some point in May.
Central Pa. native gets a dose of reality on TV competition
Amanda Clark, a Duncannon native who graduated from Susquenita High School in 2009, is featured on an upcoming reality show, “The Traitors,” which airs on the Peacock streaming service on Jan. 12. The Traitors is based off a Dutch series, “De Verraders,” where contestants are either “Faithfuls” or...
abc23.com
State College Rape Case Challenged
An update now in a Centre County rape case where police used DNA evidence to arrest a suspect more than twenty years after they say a woman was brutally attacked in State College. But the suspect, with well-known legal counsel, continues to challenge the evidence. Scott Williams was arrested in...
