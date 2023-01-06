Local radio listeners may have been surprised this week to tune in and find some of their favorite stations missing or broadcasting on different signals. The State College area radio market is undergoing a bit of a shakeup following Seven Mountains Media’s $17.375 million purchase of 34 Forever Media stations in Pennsylvania. The acquisition, along with the transfer of four Seven Mountains stations to Covenant Communications, have resulted in mergers of several similarly formatted stations, moves to new signals and retirements.

