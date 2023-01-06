ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

saturdaytradition.com

Micah Shrewsberry sounds off on B1G officiating following technical vs. Purdue: ‘You get frustrated after a while’

Micah Shrewsberry spoke at the post game presser after Penn State’s 76-63 loss to Purdue on Sunday. The Penn State coach wants to see more consistent officiating in the B1G. This comes after Shrewsberry picked up a technical foul against the Boilermakers. Shrewberry stated that he’s going to fight for his players no matter what, even if it hurts some people’s feelings.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State OL to step away from football, will forgo final season of eligibility

Penn State offensive lineman Brett Effner announced Sunday that he would be stepping away from football and will forgo his final season of eligibility with the Nittany Lions. The 5-year veteran appeared in 12 games this season and made 6 starts at right tackle for the Nittany Lions. He announced his intentions on Instagram Sunday afternoon.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WLFI.com

Purdue falls to Penn State, 70-60.

VIDEO: Purdue falls to Penn State, 70-60. Despite a fourth quarter scoring run, the Purdue women's basketball team falls to the Nittany Lions on the road.
thesportspage.blog

Trojans wear down Greyhounds in Dunks for Drew

CHAMBERSBURG — Simply too much J.J. Kelly. Shippensburg put up a good fight Saturday night in the CASHS Field House in the 15th annual Dunks for Drew showcase, but Chambersburg’s Kelly was just too hard to account for. Kelly terrorized Ship inside, scoring 13 close-in baskets (6 on...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Penn State president begins 1st full year in office. She deserves a chance to lead. | Opinion

The New Year will usher in change in Pennsylvania. As I prepare to enter my first full year as president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, the commonwealth’s largest business advocacy organization, I am not alone in this regard. As 2023 dawns, Pennsylvania will have new faces in many critically important roles that will shape our future.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State College

State College Area Radio Stations Undergo Shakeup

Local radio listeners may have been surprised this week to tune in and find some of their favorite stations missing or broadcasting on different signals. The State College area radio market is undergoing a bit of a shakeup following Seven Mountains Media’s $17.375 million purchase of 34 Forever Media stations in Pennsylvania. The acquisition, along with the transfer of four Seven Mountains stations to Covenant Communications, have resulted in mergers of several similarly formatted stations, moves to new signals and retirements.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Sports Bar and Grill Looking to Open in Downtown State College

A Midwest-based sports bar and grill chain is looking to make its first foray into Pennsylvania with a new location in downtown State College. Brothers Bar & Grill is planning to open at 134 S. Allen St., if State College Borough Council approves a liquor license transfer. The location was most recently an Amazon pickup store before it closed last year.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man killed in crash near Columbus

LONDON, Ohio (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was killed early Saturday morning outside of Columbus, Ohio. In a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which was shared from WTAJ’s sister station WCMH, James M. Lego, 46, was killed after crashing into a concrete wall along Interstate 70. After hitting the concrete wall, Lego was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
State College

State College business gives truck to employee

STATE COLLEGE — Talk about closing out 2022 with a bang!. Last year, Frances Binegar-Enoch was awarded a new 2022 Ford hybrid truck from Spherion Staffing and Recruiting in recognition of her dedication to the company. Binegar-Enoch is a hardworking mother who had relocated to State College from out of state with her husband and children.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Lock Boutique Sets Grand Opening Date for State College Store

The next iteration of a Bellefonte-based women’s clothing store now has an opening date for its new home. Lock Boutique will officially unveil its downtown State College shop with a grand opening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14. The boutique’s move to State College coincides with the closure of its Bellefonte location.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Cover crops help Pennsylvania’s Anchor Farms

Cover crops and rotation are important parts of the formula for success for Anchor Farms, which grows vegetables along the banks of the Susquehanna River in north central Pennsylvania. Joe Anchor grows green beans, broccoli, sweet corn and processing tomatoes on 115 acres of 600 total acres in New Columbia,...
NEW COLUMBIA, PA
WTAJ

‘Serious’ violations found at State College demolition site that killed one, OSHA says

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — In July 2022, a Maryland construction worker was killed after falling from a State College work site. Now, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is proposing fines against the construction company. The Maryland-based construction company, Interior Specialists, Inc., dba ISI Demolition, could potentially face fines […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

New State College Starbucks Slated for Late Spring Opening; Closing Date Set for Garner Street Location

One of the nation’s most popular coffee chains is now providing a bit of clarity as it prepares to shuffle its offerings in State College. The Starbucks at 141 S. Garner St. will officially close its doors on Sunday, Jan. 15, the store said in a social media post. The Centre Court shop’s closure will make way for a new Starbucks location on the ground floor of the Pugh Centre apartment complex, 150 E. Beaver Ave., that will open at some point in May.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc23.com

State College Rape Case Challenged

An update now in a Centre County rape case where police used DNA evidence to arrest a suspect more than twenty years after they say a woman was brutally attacked in State College. But the suspect, with well-known legal counsel, continues to challenge the evidence. Scott Williams was arrested in...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

