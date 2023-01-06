ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

thereporteronline.net

New Naperville biz to sell healthier, fruitier meal, treat options

Husband and wife Doug and Caitlin Amundson want to give folks a healthier, fruitier alternative to fast food and frozen treats by opening the first Chicago-area Nautical Bowls shop in Naperville. A grand opening celebration with prize drawings kicks off at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at 8 W. Gartner...
NAPERVILLE, IL
NBC Chicago

Raising Cane's to Open Flagship Restaurant in Downtown Chicago Next Week

Louisiana-based chicken finger chain Raising Cane's is putting its mark on downtown Chicago. The company is slated to open a 5,000-square-foot flagship restaurant inside the historic Montgomery Building along North Michigan Avenue near Madison Street. Along with offering a clear view of the Cloud Gate sculpture known as "The Bean," décor paying homage to the building's history will be scattered throughout the restaurant.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Metra service could expand to DeKalb

DeKALB, Ill. - Metra service could expand westward to DeKalb if the city council decides to hire a Chicago-based consulting company for nearly $100,000. The money would go towards studying how to best expand the city's public transit options. The DeKalb City Council met Monday night to decide whether to...
DEKALB, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Chicago Auto Show ‘First Look for Charity’ is set for Feb. 10

Above / Howard Weiss, Turning Pointe Autism Foundation Board President, and son Jackson host Turning Pointe Reception at the 2022 First Look for Charity at the Chicago Auto Show. Again in 2023, First Look for Charity will benefit Turning Point Autism Foundation, the only West Suburban nonprofit of 18 beneficiaries. (Photo courtesy TPAF)
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Chicago’s best chicken noodle soup

It's National Soup Month and many people rate the chicken noodle soup at Gene's Sausage Shop and Deli as Chicago's best. Rating any food as “best in Chicago” will bring out the “whatabouters;” those who say “What about my favorite?” A great many, though, have the chicken noodle soup at Gene’s Sausage and Deli in Lincoln Square at the top of their best of list, and a December rating by “Time Out” not only put Gene’s in the top spot for chicken noodle soup but the best overall soup. In the audio clip below, Gene’s co-owner Derek Luszcz tells WGN’s Steve Alexander about the history of Gene’s — celebrating its 50th year in business this year — and what makes his mother’s original recipe so good.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagoconstructionnews.com

Rezoning needed to make way for medical building in Naperville

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); — A three-story medical office and cardiovascular center for the Edward Hospital is proposed for Naperville, replacing the existing medical offices built in the 1970s. The new 70,000 sq. ft. building would include rentable medical office space and a basement parking garage. Before construction...
NAPERVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

When will real winter weather return to Chicago?

CHICAGO - You call this winter? Today will be the 13th straight day with above average temperatures. Chicago has seen only a measly 3.4 inches of snow so far since Dec. 1. That is just a third of average so far this season. It is a wimpy winter and as of today, there is no sign that it will change anytime soon.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

The List: How Paul would freshen up the WGN Morning News in 2023

CHICAGO – Even the best of programs can always use a little freshening up. That was on the mind of Paul Konrad when he was coming up with “The List” for Monday’s WGN Morning News. He took some time to think about how what he would do to create a “new, fresh” show in 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Frosty Fest in Gurnee happening today

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You're invited to get in on some frosty fun in Gurnee. The city is hosting its Frosty Fest Saturday -- transforming Viking Park into a winter wonderland. Guests are invited to play winter sports, go on a horse-drawn carriage ride, make s'mores by the campfire, and more. The event runs from 10:30a to 1 p.m. near Old Grand Avenue and Depot Road. Entry is free. Food and activities are an additional fee. 
GURNEE, IL
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Chicago Area

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of living or visiting Chicago, then you know the city is a hub for architecture, food, culture, art, and nightlife. But there are also dapples of nature escapes nearby, like parks, conservatories, and tranquil pools. And, of course, the Great Lakes. Are there other lakes nearby deeper than Lake Michigan? Discover the deepest lake in the Chicago area, including other notable bodies of water.
CHICAGO, IL

