FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
College Football Player Dies On Way To ClassOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers opens Chicago-themed flagship location in the LoopJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Received the Best News From This Democratic State Concerning MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Colorado will stop busing migrants in response to mayors of New York and ChicagoAbdul GhaniChicago, IL
Two Longstanding U.S. Denny’s Locations Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergElgin, IL
Highly-rated restaurant to host grand opening event in Illinois next week
A highly-rated restaurant in Illinois is hosting its grand opening event next week with special prizes, live music, and great food. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, Krafted Burger Bar + Tap, located at 641 E. Boughton Road in Bolingbrook, will be hosting a grand opening event for its new restaurant, which recently opened.
fox32chicago.com
Rosemont's entertainment district has something for everyone.
Parkway Bank Park offers fun, food and drink with seventeen different dining and entertainment venues. Tim McGill made some resolutions there this morning on Good Day Chicago.
thereporteronline.net
New Naperville biz to sell healthier, fruitier meal, treat options
Husband and wife Doug and Caitlin Amundson want to give folks a healthier, fruitier alternative to fast food and frozen treats by opening the first Chicago-area Nautical Bowls shop in Naperville. A grand opening celebration with prize drawings kicks off at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at 8 W. Gartner...
fox32chicago.com
Rock Bottom Brewery, staple of River North, abruptly closes after more than two decades in business
CHICAGO - After more than two decades in business, a River North staple has closed its doors. Rock Bottom Brewery, located at the southwest corner of State Street and Grand Avenue, served its final batch of beer Sunday night. "It’s always sad to see a restaurant close, especially one that...
Mouth-watering Southern-style 'Chicken Salad Chick' finally arrives in Chicago metro area
Check out the many flavors including, a chicken salad sandwich with Buffalo sauce, ranch, bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, jalapeños, and Sriracha. (CHICAGO) You may not consider the humble chicken salad to be so versatile, but the Southern franchise, Chicken Salad Chick, has built its success on serving chicken salad in an abundance of ways.
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Check out the Geneva Park District’s XIII Super Shuffle 5K the morning of Super Bowl Sunday!
Geneva Park District’s 13th Annual Super Shuffle 5K – 10:00AM at Geneva Middle School South, 1415 Viking Drive, Geneva. After-Race Game Day Party: 10:00am-noon at Stephen D. Persinger Recreation Center, 3507 Kaneville Road, Geneva.
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opening another location in Illinois
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening another new location in Illinois this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will open its newest Illinois location in Chicago at 10 am, according to local reports.
wgnradio.com
Meteorologist Cheryl Scott on Dancing into the New Year and The Great Chicago Blood Drive
WGN’s Dave Plier welcomes ABC7 Chicago’s Cheryl Scott to talk about her work with the American Red Cross and the Great Chicago Blood Drive on Wednesday, January 11th and Thursday January 12th. Make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Raising Cane's to Open Flagship Restaurant in Downtown Chicago Next Week
Louisiana-based chicken finger chain Raising Cane's is putting its mark on downtown Chicago. The company is slated to open a 5,000-square-foot flagship restaurant inside the historic Montgomery Building along North Michigan Avenue near Madison Street. Along with offering a clear view of the Cloud Gate sculpture known as "The Bean," décor paying homage to the building's history will be scattered throughout the restaurant.
fox32chicago.com
Metra service could expand to DeKalb
DeKALB, Ill. - Metra service could expand westward to DeKalb if the city council decides to hire a Chicago-based consulting company for nearly $100,000. The money would go towards studying how to best expand the city's public transit options. The DeKalb City Council met Monday night to decide whether to...
positivelynaperville.com
Chicago Auto Show ‘First Look for Charity’ is set for Feb. 10
Above / Howard Weiss, Turning Pointe Autism Foundation Board President, and son Jackson host Turning Pointe Reception at the 2022 First Look for Charity at the Chicago Auto Show. Again in 2023, First Look for Charity will benefit Turning Point Autism Foundation, the only West Suburban nonprofit of 18 beneficiaries. (Photo courtesy TPAF)
Metra BNSF trains stopped near Brookfield
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Metra BNSF trains are stopped near Brookfield.Metra confirmed inbound and outbound trains are halted due to a vehicle on the tracks. This is a developing story.
wgnradio.com
Chicago’s best chicken noodle soup
It's National Soup Month and many people rate the chicken noodle soup at Gene's Sausage Shop and Deli as Chicago's best. Rating any food as “best in Chicago” will bring out the “whatabouters;” those who say “What about my favorite?” A great many, though, have the chicken noodle soup at Gene’s Sausage and Deli in Lincoln Square at the top of their best of list, and a December rating by “Time Out” not only put Gene’s in the top spot for chicken noodle soup but the best overall soup. In the audio clip below, Gene’s co-owner Derek Luszcz tells WGN’s Steve Alexander about the history of Gene’s — celebrating its 50th year in business this year — and what makes his mother’s original recipe so good.
chicagoconstructionnews.com
Rezoning needed to make way for medical building in Naperville
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); — A three-story medical office and cardiovascular center for the Edward Hospital is proposed for Naperville, replacing the existing medical offices built in the 1970s. The new 70,000 sq. ft. building would include rentable medical office space and a basement parking garage. Before construction...
fox32chicago.com
When will real winter weather return to Chicago?
CHICAGO - You call this winter? Today will be the 13th straight day with above average temperatures. Chicago has seen only a measly 3.4 inches of snow so far since Dec. 1. That is just a third of average so far this season. It is a wimpy winter and as of today, there is no sign that it will change anytime soon.
WGNtv.com
The List: How Paul would freshen up the WGN Morning News in 2023
CHICAGO – Even the best of programs can always use a little freshening up. That was on the mind of Paul Konrad when he was coming up with “The List” for Monday’s WGN Morning News. He took some time to think about how what he would do to create a “new, fresh” show in 2023.
Frosty Fest in Gurnee happening today
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You're invited to get in on some frosty fun in Gurnee. The city is hosting its Frosty Fest Saturday -- transforming Viking Park into a winter wonderland. Guests are invited to play winter sports, go on a horse-drawn carriage ride, make s'mores by the campfire, and more. The event runs from 10:30a to 1 p.m. near Old Grand Avenue and Depot Road. Entry is free. Food and activities are an additional fee.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Chicago Area
If you’ve ever had the pleasure of living or visiting Chicago, then you know the city is a hub for architecture, food, culture, art, and nightlife. But there are also dapples of nature escapes nearby, like parks, conservatories, and tranquil pools. And, of course, the Great Lakes. Are there other lakes nearby deeper than Lake Michigan? Discover the deepest lake in the Chicago area, including other notable bodies of water.
fox32chicago.com
Iconic Pickwick Theatre to close its doors after nearly century-long run
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - The final curtain call is nearing for the Pickwick Theatre in northwest suburban Park Ridge. The iconic movie theater is set to close its doors next week, after 55 years of entertaining the masses. The beautiful Art Deco theater has been a centerpiece in Park Ridge...
Body pulled from lake near downtown: police
Chicago Police are investigating after a body was found in Lake Michigan along North DuSable Lake Shore Drive over the weekend. No identity has been released.
