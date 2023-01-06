Read full article on original website
MSU on the road, WMU at home in men’s college basketball tonight
MADISON, WI (WKZO AM/FM) – In men’s college basketball action, Michigan State University is on the road tonight to face 18th-ranked Wisconsin. Elsewhere, Western Michigan hosts Eastern Michigan, while CMU is at Northern Illinois. Michigan visits Iowa Thursday, while Detroit Mercy hosts Youngstown State. There’s a new number...
Body found in Cass County on Thursday identified
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, January 7 released the identity of a body found by deputies on Thursday, January 5. The body, which was located in a field near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 in Lagrange Township, was identified as 65-year-old Bonnie Lou Holts of Porter Township.
Battle Creek Police seize suspected fentanyl and cash during drug raid on Oak Street
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Battle Creek Police plan to submit charges against a man after a drug raid last Friday at a home on Oak Street. A search warrant was executed at 11:30 a.m. by the police department’s Emergency Response Team with assistance from the BCPD Highway Hotel Interdiction Team, Gang Unit, and Special Investigations Unit.
