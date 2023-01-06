ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

MSU on the road, WMU at home in men’s college basketball tonight

MADISON, WI (WKZO AM/FM) – In men’s college basketball action, Michigan State University is on the road tonight to face 18th-ranked Wisconsin. Elsewhere, Western Michigan hosts Eastern Michigan, while CMU is at Northern Illinois. Michigan visits Iowa Thursday, while Detroit Mercy hosts Youngstown State. There’s a new number...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Body found in Cass County on Thursday identified

CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, January 7 released the identity of a body found by deputies on Thursday, January 5. The body, which was located in a field near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 in Lagrange Township, was identified as 65-year-old Bonnie Lou Holts of Porter Township.
CASS COUNTY, MI

