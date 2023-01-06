Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at This Air Jordan 4 "Mecha Mewtwo" Custom
To round out the year, Andrew Chiou has introduced another Pokémon-inspired Air Jordan 4 concept, this time taking visual cues from “Mecha Mewtwo.” The new AJ4 follows two similar concepts inspired by viewer-favorite Pokémons Snorlax and Shiny Charizard. Using a pair of Nike x Off-White™ Air...
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 5 "Burgundy" Is Getting a Retro Release in 2023
The Air Jordan 5 had quite an eventful 2022 as it was produced in collaborative form alongside CLOT, PSG and hip hop mogul DJ Khaled and saw nostalgic colorways like the “Green Bean” return to the frontlines. And now that those are in the rearview mirror, the Jordan model already has its eyes set on delivering the heat in 2023, and the latest to be brought to our attention is a retro release of the Air Jordan 5 “Burgundy” colorway.
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 7 Receives New "White Infrared" Take
Inspired by the OG Air Jordan 6 colorway, Jordan Brand is now set to release the Air Jordan 7 in “White Infrared.” Expressing a familiar mix of “White/Crimson/Black,” the shoe features premium white leather uppers accented by “Crimson” accents. Further detailing comes in the form of “Black” tongue/sockliners, collar panels, and heel tabs.
hypebeast.com
New Balance 550 Arrives in the USA-Inspired Tri-Color "Suede Pack"
The New Balance 550 has long been one of the most popular silhouettes in the past couple of years. With various iterations already available, New Balance continues the expansion of the model with a three-pack tri-color toned release. Arriving in the “Suede Pack,” the retro hoop shoe is slated to return to shelves in a different material from its classic all-white leather build.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Max Plus Adds the Toggle Lacing to Crisp, White Iteration
Is amping up its offering for its technical favorite, the Air Max Plus. The Nike Air Max Plus has now surfaced in an almost all-white crips iteration featuring the toggle lacing system. Adding to its new lineup is a model that is reminiscent of the pair that Drake wore in 2018, during his Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour back in 2018. Drake sported a white colorway of his special “Stage Use” Nike Air Max Plus model which featured a clean, white mesh base that is accented by tonal TPU caging and matching Swoosh branding. Featuring the toggle system, the shoe also featured a dash of orange around the midsole for added highlights.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Release Date Delayed
This Jordan 4 pays homage to another Jumpman silhouette. Over the last three years, fans have seen a lot from the Air Jordan 5. Back in 2020, this sneaker celebrated its 30th anniversary, which led to a whole lot of new offerings. Additionally, this sneaker got a bunch of retros. Overall, it was a huge celebration, and that celebration has continued throughout the 2020s.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “UNC” Officially Unveiled
The Air Jordan 5 “UNC” is coming in March. One of the best shoes of the 90s is the Air Jordan 5. This is actually the Jordan Brand shoe that kicked off the infamous decade. The shoe received a ton of nods throughout pop culture, although it remains relevant to this day. As a result, new colorways are always being made.
hypebeast.com
A Paris Exclusive Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low is Rumored to Release
Following the release of the “Light Green Spark” colorway in conjunction with the Brooklyn Museum’s “Figures of Speech” exhibition, we are now hearing rumors of another iteration of the Off-White™ x. Air Force 1 Low. Believed to be a Paris, France exclusive, the “Ghost...
hypebeast.com
Nike Air More Uptempo "OG" Gets Hit With the Classic Black and White Treatment
Following its re-release in 2020, the 1996 original Air More Uptempo “OG” is slated to make another comeback in 2023. The shoe, which was famously worn by Chicago Bullschampion, Scottie Pippen in the 1995-1996 season, is set to hit retailers later this year for a trip down memory lane.
hypebeast.com
ASICS Reveals the GEL-NIMBUS 25, Its "Most Comfortable Running Shoe Yet"
On Monday launched the GEL-NIMBUS 25, an all-new footwear silhouette that the brand is calling its “most comfortable running shoe yet.”. Built with new PureGEL technology and 20% more FF BLAST™ PLUS ECO cushioning, the shoe was rated No. 1 in comfort by runners in an independent test by The Biomechanics Lab in South Australia. Offering softer landings, the GEL-NIMBUS 25 strategically integrates the PureGEL technology into its midsole for enhanced shock absorption and smoother transitions. Additionally, the silhouette’s breathable, stretchy knit tongue provides an easy step-in and an adaptive fit.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Max Plus "Flat Pewter" Has Surfaced
Following the reveal of the Air Max Plus in “Tuned Air”, Nike has unveiled a more subtle iteration of the popular silhouette. Taking design notes from metal and iron as a material, the most recent pair of Air Max Plus arrives in a “Flat Pewter” colorway.
hypebeast.com
VØID's 'Pokémon' Nike Air Force 1 Magikarp Concept Actually Swims
Following the Scizor-inspired concept, sneaker customizer VØID recently shared a new custom Pokémon. Air Force 1. Continuing to deliver uniquely functional footwear designs, VØID’s new take is inspired by Magikarp, the ubiquitous Generation I Pokémon. Found in many bodies of water, Magikarp is defined by large, heavy reddish-orange scales, vacant eyes and pink lips.
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 1 Low Receives a "Lucky Green" Colorway
Set to release as part of Jordan Brand‘s Spring 2023 collection, the Air Jordan 1 Low will receive a “Lucky Green” colorway. Centered around a mix of “Black/Lucky Green/White,” the upcoming offering centers around a mainly two-tone color scheme unlike the Air Jordan 1 High “Lucky Green” set to arrive this April.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Force 1 "Four Horsemen" Tributes LeBron James' Inner Circle
Over the years, various iterations of the Air Force 1 “Four Horsemen” have surfaced, celebrating Lebron James‘ close inner circle of business partners and friends which include Maverick Carter, Ernie Ramos, and Rich Paul. While previously reserved for a short list of friends and family, the AF1 “Horsemen” series, which was conceived in 2003, now sees a public release for the first time ever.
hypebeast.com
Salomon Taps Into Its Roots With XT-6 RECUT Colorways Relaunch
Although Salomon was born to tackle outdoor sports, the brand’s aesthetic has reached multifaceted audiences – having locked in the fused streetwear and footwear community for quite some time. From low-top silhouettes to boots, there’s a simple magic that encompasses their exceptionally functional footwear. Now, the French company is tapping into its roots by relaunching some of its most popular XT-6 colorways.
hypebeast.com
“Tuned Air” Branding Hits the Nike Air Max Plus
Will be pushing its renowned Air Max Plus sneaker to new heights, already having previewed various colorways of the functional model to come. Following the reveal of a crisp white iteration featuring toggled lacing systems, the silhouette now lands in a black and pink palette accompanied by Nike’s “Tuned Air” branding.
hypebeast.com
Dr. Martens Rings in Lunar New Year With Special-Edition 1460 and 1461 Boots
Once again joining in on the Lunar New Year celebrations is Dr. Martens, which retunes its classic 1460 8-eye boot and 1461 3-eye oxfords with special gold charms and bright red details. Both pairs of boots are fitted with mismatched character-engraved lace charms, gold D rings, and aglets which accent...
hypebeast.com
Manchester City Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit With Limited-Edition Jersey Capsule
Manchester City F.C. and have just presented a new limited edition Chinese New Year collection to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. So far this season, the current Premier League champions have been spotted playing in three different PUMA jerseys. However, this new collection features a newly-introduced kit alongside an all-new jacket, track pants, and T-shirt — and the entire capsule looks to combine Manchester City’s heritage — which spans back to 1880 — with classic Chinese culture references that pay tribute to the successful mission of China’s Lunar rover, the Jade Rabbit in 2013.
netflixjunkie.com
“That’s copyright”-Fans Call Out Nike’s Latest Slides for Duping Kanye West’s Designs
Kanye West may not be working with brands anymore, but the brands are not done with him. The Gold Digger singer while being known for his songs, made his empire of wealth more from his designs. He even interned for Fendi during his younger days along with his late friend Virgil Abloh.
hypebeast.com
First Look at the Air Jordan 2 Low Craft "Atmosphere"
Hot off the heels of dropping in its classic “Chicago” colorway, the Air Jordan 2 is making its way back into the spotlight this week with a preview of a new installment. Teased by way of early imagery, the Air Jordan 2 Low Craft “Atmosphere” has now popped up on the sneaker community’s radar.
