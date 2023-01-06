ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Quotes: Uniqlo owner gives Japan Inc a jolt with 40% wage hike

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing Co Ltd (9983.T) said on Wednesday it would raise wages by as much as 40%, in the clearest sign yet that Japan's rock-bottom salaries may be starting to budge after decades of deflation and cost-cutting.

