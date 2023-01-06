Read full article on original website
BlackRock's iShares flows top Vanguard's ETFs, fixed income on the up
NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - BlackRock's iShares exchange traded funds (ETFs) gained more net flows than Vanguard's ETFs last year, according to estimates from industry tracker Morningstar, putting the world's biggest asset manager in the lead for the first time since 2019.
Quotes: Uniqlo owner gives Japan Inc a jolt with 40% wage hike
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing Co Ltd (9983.T) said on Wednesday it would raise wages by as much as 40%, in the clearest sign yet that Japan's rock-bottom salaries may be starting to budge after decades of deflation and cost-cutting.
