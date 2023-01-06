ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copperas Cove, TX

The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision

A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.
FORT WORTH, TX
On3.com

Tennessee transfer running back announces new commitment decision

Justin Williams-Thomas has flipped his commitment from Stanford to Cal. The former Tennessee freshman running back announced his commitment to Cal on Sunday, after previously announcing on December 27 his commitment to Stanford. The 6-foot, 210-pound Williams-Thomas appeared in three games for the Vols this season, rushing 11 times for 37 yards.
NASHVILLE, TN
Athlon Sports

Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote

Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen.  Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
On3.com

2024 4-star WR James Madison II narrows list 10 schools

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas four-star 2024 wide receiver James Madison II has narrowed his recruitment down to 10 schools, he announced on Sunday afternoon. Among the contenders are: Auburn, Colorado, Florida State, LSU, Missouri, Oregon, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, and South Carolina. Madison is the No. 145...
COLORADO STATE
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Michigan football LB transfers to prominent SEC school

Madison (Ala.)-based linebacker Deuce Spurlock never quite gained momentum in his short college career, having been in Ann Arbor for just one year. He played just 12 snaps according to PFF — nine against Hawaii and three against UConn — all on defense, thus maintaining his redshirt. He announced he was entering the NCAA transfer portal last week, thus finishing his career as a Wolverine.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To 2023 Preseason Top 25 Rankings

The college football season still has one game left on its calendar, with No. 1 Georgia playing No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff national title game on Monday night. But it's never too early to look ahead to next season, right?. Brett McMurphy has already released his way-too-early...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit's Reaction To National Title Blowout Is Going Viral

ESPN pays Kirk Herbstreit to speak, but Georgia's first half beatdown of TCU tonight left the veteran analyst speechless. The undefeated Bulldogs outgained the Horned Frogs 354-121 in the opening 30 minutes, scoring five touchdowns while forcing three turnovers on their way to a 38-7 lead at intermission. After Georgia...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Packers Player's Despicable Act

Green Bay Packers rookie Quay Walker was ejected from Sunday night's game against the Detroit Lions. Most of the NFL world thinks Walker should be facing an even stiffer penalty. Walker appeared to pushing a Detroit Lions training staff member. He was promptly ejected from the game. Yeah, that's blatant.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Frontrunner Emerges For No. 1 Transfer QB Malik Hornsby

Arkansas transfer Malik Hornsby could join a prominent Big Ten program. Hornsby is the top available quarterback on 247Sports' rankings after the 11 signal-callers above him found new homes for 2023. The outlet has a firm idea of where he could play next. Chris Hummer placed a Crystal Ball prediction...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaytradition.com

Final Coaches Poll for 2022 season released following national title game

The final USA Today Coaches Poll is here and the list featured three B1G teams. All three teams cracked the top 10 and two made it into the top 5. Michigan landed at No. 3 after battling it out with TCU in the semifinals but ultimately falling short. Ohio State finished at No. 4 after its dramatic game against Georgia where it fell on a missed field goal.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Report: 4-Star Quarterback Commit Hasn't Enrolled Yet

University of Florida fans are monitoring the situation involving four-star quarterback signee Jaden Rashada. According to reports, Rashada has yet to enroll at UF as of this morning. He was expected to do so after competing in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando last week.  ...
GAINESVILLE, FL

