Zack Snyder’s Fans Want Netflix To Buy The Rights To The DC SnyderVerse
We are now just over a week into 2023, and on the surface, it would appear that Warner Bros. Discovery finally has a vision for DC Studios and the future of the superhero franchise. With James Gunn and Peter Safran in charge, there is clearly a new direction for the DCU, and we’ll probably learn the first steps later this month. But that isn’t stopping Zack Snyder’s legion of fans from beginning a new social media campaign to somehow continue his vision of the DC superhero universe. And folks, this campaign is positively bonkers.
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Prince Harry Breaks Down How Meghan Markle Found ‘Scrapes and Bruises’ on His Back After ‘Nasty’ Fight With Prince William
Prince Harry offered more details on his physical fight with Prince William — revealing he only told Meghan Markle after she noticed "scrapes and bruises" on his back. "It was a buildup of — frustration, I think, on his part. It was at a time where he was being told certain things by people within […]
‘Daredevil’: Mike Colter Hasn’t Talked To Marvel About More Luke Cage & Says The Character is “In The Rearview Mirror”
With Charlie Cox delighting fans with his reintroduction as Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, folks are dying to see what happens in the forthcoming series, “Daredevil: Born Again.” And while everyone is hyped about ‘Born Again’ and how it might integrate the character further into the MCU, fans are wondering if more of Cox’s Netflix/Marvel brethren will be joining the cause. Well, as of now, it appears Mike Colter and his Luke Cage character won’t be making the leap to the MCU.
‘The Last Of Us’: Craig Mazin Says Post-Apocalypse Series Won’t Be 6-7 Seasons
The highly-anticipated debut of the series adaptation of “The Last of Us” finally arrives this month. The series hails from show creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin (“Chernobyl”) and is based on the wildly successful Naughty Dog video game that focuses on a post-apocalypse setting after a fungi virus outbreak has decimated the human population and has turned billions of humans into zombie-like “Clickers.”
‘Carnival Row’ Season 2 Trailer: Philo Is Off The Force But Not Backing Down
Picking up where Season 1 left off, the second season of “Carnival Row” finds former inspector Rycroft Philostrate investigating a series of murders in the titular town where humans and creatures coexist, while Vignette Stonemoss and the Black Raven plot payback for the oppression experienced by the creatures. According to the synopsis, “with humans and fae folk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests in the epic conclusion of ‘Carnival Row.’”
Rawson Marshall Thurber To Write & Direct New ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Series For Paramount+
We are still more than two months away from the release of the new “Dungeons & Dragons” film, ‘Honor Among Thieves,’ but apparently, eOne and Paramount are so amped on the upcoming film (or just the franchise, in general), they’ve decided to go ahead and give a full season order to a new live-action “Dungeons & Dragons” TV series for Paramount+.
Rooney Mara Says A Bad Experience Making ‘Nightmare On Elm Street’ Almost Made Her Quit Acting
Most film fans would agree that Rooney Mara is one of the best actors working today. Especially over the last decade, she has turned in some of the most fascinating performances in film. However, all of that quality work in recent years might not have ever happened after she had such a horrible experience making “A Nightmare on Elm Street.”
‘M3GAN’ Writer Claims “Unrated Version” Is Coming & Is Happy Studios Are Looking Beyond “Elevated Horror”
Over the weekend, “Avatar: The Way of Water” continued to dominate the global box office. However, if you want to look at the theatrical discourse, all anyone could talk about was “M3GAN.” The dancing, killer AI-enhanced robot film was all over social media, with people talking about how silly it is, how it’s surprisingly well-written, and how they wished it was a bit gorier. You see, Universal decided to market this film towards a younger demographic, and in doing so, reduced the rating to PG-13, which left “M3GAN” without the abundance of gore and violence that some horror fans were hoping for. Well, fear not, “M3GAN” stans, your wish might be coming true.
‘Linoleum’ Exclusive Trailer: Jim Gaffigan Dreams Of The Stars In Colin West’s New Film
Hollywood has plenty of examples of stand-up comedians who have been able to not only crossover into successful acting careers but have done so with surprising dramatic work. Most people point to Robin Williams as a perfect example of this. However, in 2023, you would be hard-pressed to find a stand-up comedian doing better dramatic work than Jim Gaffigan, especially in his new film, “Linoleum.”
‘Beau Is Afraid’ Trailer: Joaquin Phoenix’s Darkest Fears Make For A Great Adventure In Ari Aster’s New Nightmare Comedy
What is “Beau Is Afraid,” exactly, you ask? Well, it’s the new film from indie horror auteur Ari Aster, known for the big A24 hits “Midsommar” and “Hereditary,” and it stars Joaquin Phoenix. But is it a horror film? Because until now, the first trailer, most of “Beau’s Is Afraid,” was mainly under wraps.
‘Titanic’ 25th Anniversary Re-Release Trailer: James Cameron’s Oscar-Winning Epic Returns To Cinemas In February
James Cameron ended 2022 with one hell of a bang. Despite people thinking his “Avatar” sequel, ‘The Way of Water,’ would be a bomb, the film was released and has been doing incredible business on its way to $2 billion+ at the global box office. Now, as we enter 2023, we are here to celebrate the 25th anniversary of one of Cameron’s greatest achievements, “Titanic.”
‘True Spirit’ Trailer: Tegan Croft Is A Young Woman Attempting A Sailing Record In This Netflix Drama
Can a teenager beat the odds and make an improbable dream come true? Jessica Watson was just 16 years old when she attempted a groundbreaking sailing record. Netflix’s “True Spirit” explores the young adventurer’s story and the adults in her life who helped her; namely among them are Watson’s parents, played by Josh Lawson and Anna Paquin.
‘Women Talking’ Exclusive Clip: Ben Whishaw & Rooney Mara’s Chemistry Shines In Sarah Polley’s Harrowing Film
If you look at “Women Talking” on paper, it automatically piques interest. The film is directed by Sarah Polley, produced by Brad Pitt, and stars Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Ben Whishaw, and Frances McDormand. Usually, when the material and people involved look amazing there’s a little hint of skepticism from audiences as they question, “Will this or can this actually be as good as we think it will be?” Thankfully, “Women Talking” is a film that does meet that expectation.
‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer: Marvel Kicks Off Phase 5, With A Not-So-Tiny Chapter
With “Wakanda Forever” and “The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special” in the rearview mirror, Marvel has officially closed the books on their Phase 4 slate. And so, Phase 5, the new chapter that will lead into the next big Avengers film and what’s known as The Infinity Saga, kicks off with February’s “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.”
Steven Soderbergh’s Annual Seen/Read List Seemingly Reveals A New Secret TV Series, ‘The Pendulum Project’
Every January, Steven Soderbergh shames all film fans by releasing his “ ” list for the previous year. Basically, the filmmaker dutifully keeps track of every piece of media he consumes in a calendar year, from films to TV series to novels to short films. Everything is sorted by date and listed for our reading pleasure. It’s always a fascinating peek into the mind of one of the most interesting filmmakers working today, trying to figure out why he watched something one day or why he keeps rewatching another thing. 2022 was no different than previous years, as he consumed so, so many films and TV series.
‘You’ Season 4 Trailer: Netflix’s Massive Serial Killer Series Returns In February
In terms of acquisitions, you’d have a strong argument to say that Netflix’s biggest gain over the years was with the TV series, “You.” After being canceled on Lifetime, Netflix swooped in and brought it back for Season 2. Now, as we approach the release of the first half of Season 4, “You” is bigger than ever and easily one of the most successful streaming shows on the planet.
‘Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies’ Teaser: Paramount+ Is Set To Debut The ‘Grease’ Prequel Series In April
Have you ever watched “Grease” and thought to yourself, “Wow, I wonder how the Pink Ladies started?” Well, if so, then Paramount+ has you covered with a new series titled, “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.”. As the title suggests, and the new teaser trailer...
‘The Last Of Us’ Review: Pedro Pascal Shines In A Heartbreaking Tale Of Post-Apocalyptic Survival & Protecting Those You Love
“If you don’t think there’s hope for the world, why bother going on?” Bella Ramsey asks in a critical moment in HBO’s wounding and poignantly brutal “The Last Of Us.” It’s a question the show and its central characters grapple with throughout. How to maintain faith in humanity, the courage to endure, and a belief in the meaning of existence itself, when simply existing is a nightmare and daily struggle.
Golden Globes: Disney Dominates With Nine Wins Across Film, TV
The 2023 Golden Globes were a boon for Disney’s movie and TV empire. Universal wasn’t far behind on the film side, and Warner Bros. Discovery had a solid showing as well. Disney dominated Tuesday night’s award ceremony with nine wins across the movie and TV categories, including four on the film side. Three of those went to Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin, including a best picture win for a musical/comedy. More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Golden Globes Moments: Host Mocks HFPA Scandal and Tom Cruise, Eddie Murphy References Oscars Slap, and More'Abbott Elementary' Wins Best Comedy Series at the Golden...
