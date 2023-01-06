ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Warde Manuel, Michigan AD, releases statement after report of NCAA rules violations committed by Jim Harbaugh surfaces

 4 days ago
saturdaytradition.com

Andrel Anthony, former Michigan WR, reveals transfer destination

Andrel Anthony made his transfer destination clear on Tuesday afternoon. The Michigan transfer picked Oklahoma, joining Brent Venables’ team that has had a successful showing in the transfer portal so far. Anthony, a sophomore wide receiver from East Lansing, Michigan, didn’t have a ton of success in his two...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

As Michigan football faces Level I NCAA scrutiny, here’s other recent cases

ANN ARBOR -- Michigan football has received a notice of allegations from the NCAA for alleged recruiting violations that occurred within Jim Harbaugh’s program. The allegations, according to multiple reports, consist of four Level II violations for impermissible contact during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period, using too many coaches during practice and watching video of offseason workouts. While the NCAA categorizes Level II violations as “significant breach of conduct,” they are relatively common throughout the country and usually only result in minor penalties.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

JD Duplain, MSU OL, reveals decision for 2023 season

JD Duplain, a key offensive lineman for Michigan State, has announced his plans for the 2023 season. A four-year veteran, Duplain will be returning to East Lansing next year. The OL announced his decision via Twitter, along with a caption simply stating “unfinished business.” Duplain will return as a fifth-year senior.
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan finishes in the top three in final AP Poll of 2022 season

In the final installment of the college football AP Poll, the Michigan Wolverines finished No. 3, the same rank they received to close out last year. Georgia took the top spot and TCU placed second. As for Michigan’s foes this season, only two made the poll: Ohio State at No. 4 and Penn State at No. 7. Vanquished opponents Iowa, Purdue, Maryland, and Illinois were among the others to receive votes but not make the official ranking.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Former MSU DB reveals in-state transfer commitment

A former Michigan State defensive back has made his transfer commitment choice. Tate Hallock, a redshirt junior, announced Monday that he would commit to Western Michigan after spending four years with the Spartans. A Grand Rapids, Michigan, native is staying in his home state and will have the chance to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Tyler Wahl's status for Wisconsin-Michigan State revealed before tipoff

Tyler Wahl will miss his second-straight game for Wisconsin. It was revealed Tuesday night before the Badgers’ conference clash with Michigan State that Wahl is out again. The Wisconsin forward has been dealing with a lower-body injury. Wahl is averaging 13.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. In Wahl’s...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Izzo updates Malik Hall's progression following injury vs. Michigan

Tom Izzo spoke about how Michigan State forward Malik Hall is doing after the win over Michigan. Hall rolled his left ankle against the Wolverines. Hall was able to practice on Sunday after suffering the injury in Saturday’s game. Izzo said that Hall is “doing pretty good” and that the original foot injury isn’t the problem anymore as all focus is now with the Spartan forward’s ankle.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Greg Gard unsure on Tyler Wahl's status for matchup vs. Michigan State

Greg Gard spoke about if Wisconsin fans can expect Tyler Wahl to play in its next game against Michigan State. Wahl missed the Illinois game due to an ankle injury. Wahl was not seen at practice on Sunday, Gard announced. Wahl’s impact on the court was missed as the Badgers lost 79-69 to the Fighting Illini on Saturday. Wahl averages 13.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.8 per game.
MADISON, WI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years

When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
LANSING, MI

