Warde Manuel, Michigan AD, releases statement after report of NCAA rules violations committed by Jim Harbaugh surfaces

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Andrel Anthony, former Michigan WR, reveals transfer destination
Andrel Anthony made his transfer destination clear on Tuesday afternoon. The Michigan transfer picked Oklahoma, joining Brent Venables’ team that has had a successful showing in the transfer portal so far. Anthony, a sophomore wide receiver from East Lansing, Michigan, didn’t have a ton of success in his two...
Michigan's New Transfer Portal Approach Has Them Among Nation's Best
Michigan has been active with transfers since Jim Harbaugh arrived in Ann Arbor, but things seem to be on another level now.
As Michigan football faces Level I NCAA scrutiny, here’s other recent cases
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan football has received a notice of allegations from the NCAA for alleged recruiting violations that occurred within Jim Harbaugh’s program. The allegations, according to multiple reports, consist of four Level II violations for impermissible contact during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period, using too many coaches during practice and watching video of offseason workouts. While the NCAA categorizes Level II violations as “significant breach of conduct,” they are relatively common throughout the country and usually only result in minor penalties.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: Blake Corum's return is just what the Wolverines needed for 2023
Without Blake Corum, Michigan wouldn’t have cruised through the Big Ten in 2022. Yeah, the Wolverines were loaded. And yes, it wasn’t always a one-man show. Michigan probably would have won 9 or 10 games without Corum. But going undefeated in the regular season? Would the Wolverines have been that good?
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan posts best back-to-back AP Poll finish in over 70 years following 2022 season
Despite a loss in the College Football Playoff semifinals that ended Michigan’s dreams of a national championship, the Wolverines are still ending the 2022 season on a high note. On Tuesday, the final AP Rankings were released for the 2022 season. Michigan landed in the No. 3 spot on...
saturdaytradition.com
JD Duplain, MSU OL, reveals decision for 2023 season
JD Duplain, a key offensive lineman for Michigan State, has announced his plans for the 2023 season. A four-year veteran, Duplain will be returning to East Lansing next year. The OL announced his decision via Twitter, along with a caption simply stating “unfinished business.” Duplain will return as a fifth-year senior.
Maize n Brew
Michigan finishes in the top three in final AP Poll of 2022 season
In the final installment of the college football AP Poll, the Michigan Wolverines finished No. 3, the same rank they received to close out last year. Georgia took the top spot and TCU placed second. As for Michigan’s foes this season, only two made the poll: Ohio State at No. 4 and Penn State at No. 7. Vanquished opponents Iowa, Purdue, Maryland, and Illinois were among the others to receive votes but not make the official ranking.
saturdaytradition.com
Former MSU DB reveals in-state transfer commitment
A former Michigan State defensive back has made his transfer commitment choice. Tate Hallock, a redshirt junior, announced Monday that he would commit to Western Michigan after spending four years with the Spartans. A Grand Rapids, Michigan, native is staying in his home state and will have the chance to...
saturdaytradition.com
Tyler Wahl's status for Wisconsin-Michigan State revealed before tipoff
Tyler Wahl will miss his second-straight game for Wisconsin. It was revealed Tuesday night before the Badgers’ conference clash with Michigan State that Wahl is out again. The Wisconsin forward has been dealing with a lower-body injury. Wahl is averaging 13.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. In Wahl’s...
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo updates Malik Hall's progression following injury vs. Michigan
Tom Izzo spoke about how Michigan State forward Malik Hall is doing after the win over Michigan. Hall rolled his left ankle against the Wolverines. Hall was able to practice on Sunday after suffering the injury in Saturday’s game. Izzo said that Hall is “doing pretty good” and that the original foot injury isn’t the problem anymore as all focus is now with the Spartan forward’s ankle.
saturdaytradition.com
Greg Gard unsure on Tyler Wahl's status for matchup vs. Michigan State
Greg Gard spoke about if Wisconsin fans can expect Tyler Wahl to play in its next game against Michigan State. Wahl missed the Illinois game due to an ankle injury. Wahl was not seen at practice on Sunday, Gard announced. Wahl’s impact on the court was missed as the Badgers lost 79-69 to the Fighting Illini on Saturday. Wahl averages 13.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.8 per game.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State goes on late run to take down No. 18 Wisconsin, extend winning streak
Michigan State remains hot, picking up another win Tuesday night to extend its streak to 7 games. Tom Izzo’s squad went on the road to Madison and took down No. 18 Wisconsin, 69-65. It was a tight ballgame with 14 lead changes. The Badgers led for 16:59 of the...
saturdaytradition.com
Nick Samac, Michigan State starting center, reveals plans for 2023 season
Nick Samac is a veteran piece for the Michigan State offense and the team’s starting center in 2022. On Sunday, he revealed his plans to come back for one final year with the Spartans, giving the offensive line a key piece for the 2023 season. “Spartan Nation, I have...
Repeated use of n-word by Michigan college hoops coach prompts player boycott
ALBION, MI - Ten Albion College basketball players sat out a Saturday game in protest of the college’s handling of Coach Jody May’s alleged use of the n-word multiple times at a practice. The boycott of the Jan. 7 home game against Indiana’s Trine University was for not...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years
When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
Comments / 0