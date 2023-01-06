Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
Dolly Parton Remembers Leslie Jordan With Surprise TV Performance
The latest episode of the Fox sitcom Call Me Kat had a surprise guest: Country music star and queer icon Dolly Parton, who arrived to pay tribute to her late friend, actor Leslie Jordan. Jordan died in a car accident in October at the age of 67, reportedly while he...
Golden Globes 2023: House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock stuns in a plunging black gown
The Australian actress, 22, stepped onto the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel looking sensational in a figure-hugging black gown with silver embellishments and a plunging neckline
‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler Reacts to Priscilla & Lisa Marie Presley’s ‘Sweet’ Comments (Exclusive)
Before his big Golden Globe win for “Elvis,” Austin Butler was on the red carpet telling “Extra’s” Billy Bush, “I feel great.”. Billy said that the Presley women, Priscilla and Lisa Marie, had good things to say about him. Butler replied, “That’s very sweet.”
Bad Bunny and Bridgerton Creator to Bring Queer YA Bestseller to Netflix
After appearing in projects like Bullet Train and Narcos: Mexico, Bad Bunny is just getting started in Hollywood. Now, the rapper is set to be an executive producer for the TV adaptation of Adam Silvera’s beloved queer YA novel They Both Die at the End, which Bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen is developing for Netflix, according to a report from Deadline. Yellowjackets executive producer Drew Comins will also executive produce.
