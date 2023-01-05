ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Potter reflects on another ‘painful’ defeat as ‘second best’ Chelsea continue ‘suffering’

When play was stopped for VAR to review the suspected handball by Kai Havertz in the penalty area, the cameras panned to Graham Potter in the dugout, also being shown a replay of the incident. As it dawned on him that it was a stonewall penalty, his emotion chip kicked into overdrive with a resigned utterance. “Fuck me,” said the Chelsea head coach, and not in a good way.
BBC

Nigel Pearson: Bristol City manager 'bemused' by lack of penalties awarded

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson says it is a "concern for the game" that his team are not awarded penalties. It has been 428 days since the Robins were last given a spot-kick in a match in any competition. Bristol City had multiple penalty appeals dismissed by the officials during...
BBC

FA Cup: Derby County 3-0 Barnsley - Rams into fourth round with Tykes win

Tom Barkhuizen's third goal in two games helped send Derby County into the FA Cup fourth round after overcoming fellow League One side Barnsley. Lewis Dobbin grazed the bar for Derby with a first-half header before James Collins eventually opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Matthew Wolfe handled the ball in the area.
BBC

Dalot sees United's 'bounce' improvement

Diogo Dalot believes Manchester United's improved ability to bounce back from disappointment has been a key factor this season. United suffered back-to-back defeats at the start of the Premier League season but have now lost just once in their last 17 competitive fixtures. Answering questions posed by fans, Dalot said:...
BBC

Bolton Wanderers 0-0 Plymouth Argyle

Leaders Plymouth missed a chance to go seven points clear at the top of League One after sharing a 0-0 draw with play-off contenders Bolton. But Steven Schumacher's side, who finished with 10 men after captain Joe Edwards' late dismissal, are still five ahead of second-placed Sheffield Wednesday. The Devon...
BBC

Leeds 2023: Stadium show launches year of culture after Brexit blow

Thousands of people have watched a stadium show to launch a year of culture in Leeds, which is staging its own 12-month cultural celebrations after Brexit scuppered its chances of being European Capital of Culture. Locally-born stars including poet laureate Simon Armitage, singer Corinne Bailey Rae and presenter George Webster...

