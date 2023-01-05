Read full article on original website
Report: Chelsea Discussing January Move For Romeo Lavia
Chelsea have held conversations with the agent of Romeo Lavia regarding a potential January move to the club.
SB Nation
Potter reflects on another ‘painful’ defeat as ‘second best’ Chelsea continue ‘suffering’
When play was stopped for VAR to review the suspected handball by Kai Havertz in the penalty area, the cameras panned to Graham Potter in the dugout, also being shown a replay of the incident. As it dawned on him that it was a stonewall penalty, his emotion chip kicked into overdrive with a resigned utterance. “Fuck me,” said the Chelsea head coach, and not in a good way.
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Felix, Martinez, Zidane, Pickford, Ings, Trossard, Caicedo
Atletico Madrid are demanding a £9.5m loan fee and a commitment to buy for £70m from Manchester United as negotiations continue for Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23. (Sunday Mirror) Former Everton boss Roberto Martinez, who was head coach of Belgium for six years before leaving after the 2022...
BBC
Hillsborough: FA to look into reports of overcrowding during Sheffield Wednesday-Newcastle FA Cup tie
The Football Association will speak to officials from Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle and the police over reports of overcrowding during the FA Cup third-round tie at Hillsborough. Newcastle fans claimed on social media there was a lack of stewarding in the Leppings Lane End before Saturday's kick-off and that they...
BBC
Nigel Pearson: Bristol City manager 'bemused' by lack of penalties awarded
Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson says it is a "concern for the game" that his team are not awarded penalties. It has been 428 days since the Robins were last given a spot-kick in a match in any competition. Bristol City had multiple penalty appeals dismissed by the officials during...
BBC
FA Cup: Derby County 3-0 Barnsley - Rams into fourth round with Tykes win
Tom Barkhuizen's third goal in two games helped send Derby County into the FA Cup fourth round after overcoming fellow League One side Barnsley. Lewis Dobbin grazed the bar for Derby with a first-half header before James Collins eventually opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Matthew Wolfe handled the ball in the area.
Report: Arsenal To Hold Further Talks For Chelsea Target Joao Felix
Arsenal are set to hold further talks for Chelsea target Joao Felix. Arsenal want the player on loan and are hoping Atletico Madrid lower their loan fee demands.
'Right result' - Tony Mowbray says Sunderland deserved dramatic FA Cup win
Sunderland left it late at New Meadow, but Tony Mowbray felt his side got what they deserved at Shrewsbury.
BBC
Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers says 'I'm not a magician' as he highlights lack of spending
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says he is "not a magician" as he tries to keep his side competing with their rivals. Rodgers was speaking before his side travel to Newcastle United for their Carabao Cup quarter-final tie on Tuesday at 20:00 GMT. Leicester's only outlay last summer was on...
Mark Hughes: ‘Gianluca Vialli was a beautiful human who loved Chelsea’
The Bradford City manager has paid an emotional tribute to his former Chelsea teammate after his death at the age of 58
BBC
Dalot sees United's 'bounce' improvement
Diogo Dalot believes Manchester United's improved ability to bounce back from disappointment has been a key factor this season. United suffered back-to-back defeats at the start of the Premier League season but have now lost just once in their last 17 competitive fixtures. Answering questions posed by fans, Dalot said:...
BBC
Bolton Wanderers 0-0 Plymouth Argyle
Leaders Plymouth missed a chance to go seven points clear at the top of League One after sharing a 0-0 draw with play-off contenders Bolton. But Steven Schumacher's side, who finished with 10 men after captain Joe Edwards' late dismissal, are still five ahead of second-placed Sheffield Wednesday. The Devon...
BBC
Carabao Cup: League One Charlton aim for huge upset at Man Utd despite off-pitch uncertainty
More than 9,000 fans will travel with League One Charlton for Tuesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Manchester United at Old Trafford. It is the club's biggest away following in over a decade and, according to those who know the club well, probably their largest travelling contingent for a midweek cup tie ever.
BBC
