Louisiana State

What are the Top Paying Jobs at the New Louisiana Buc-ee’s?

After much anticipation and speculation, Buc-ee's announced they are, in fact, opening their first location in Louisiana. Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker told KEEL News Tuesday morning:. "This is a tremendous project. We are so grateful that Buc-ee's has decided to locate its first travel center in the state here in...
RUSTON, LA
5 Louisiana Waterfalls That Are Less Than a Day’s Drive Away

When you think of Louisiana you don't usually think of waterfalls. I know I didn't but after doing a little research on the subject I found that waterfalls actually do exist in The Bayou State. Usually when you think of "water in Louisiana" you don't think of it cascading down a mountainside. Probably because we don't really have mountains but we do have some places that are worthy of a visit if you're a waterfall chaser.
LOUISIANA STATE
Did You Know Louisiana Had A State Bug And Drink?

Who knew? Louisiana has a state insect and drink. Louisiana's state insect is so popular that 16 other states also made this insect their #1 bug. The Western or European Honey Bee was named the state bug of Louisiana because of its huge impact on the state economy. Bees are an important role in agriculture in Louisiana their pollination is important to the survival of animals and plant life.
LOUISIANA STATE
Buc-ee’s May Be Building A Store In Louisiana!

Louisianians have longed for a Buc-ee's to open in the Bayou State for years. It looked as if the state would get the famous Texas convenience store in 2016 when Buc-ee's announced plans to build its first Louisiana store in Baton Rouge. Unfortunately, the excitement was short-lived, and negotiations officially fell through on any Bayou State projects in 2017.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Lottery Reveals Where $3 Million Dollar Ticket Sold

From Lake Charles Louisiana to Baton Rouge to Shreveport and even Baskin, home of Lainey Wilson almost every lottery player in Louisiana has been holding their breath to know where the multi-million dollar Lotto ticket was sold. That drawing was held Saturday night and it was very profitable night for Louisiana's lottery crowd too.
LOUISIANA STATE
South Louisiana Ticket Confirmed as $150,000 Powerball Winner

This has been a whirlwind of a weekend as far as lottery winners in Louisiana have been concerned. The weekend started with two tickets sold for Friday's Mega Millions game being declared $10,000 winners. Then came Saturday's Lotto drawing in which a Louisiana sold ticket laid claim to a little over $3.3 million dollars. Also on Saturday, the Louisiana Lottery game Easy 5 got a jackpot winner too. That prize was valued at just under $250,000.
LOUISIANA STATE
FBI Puts Missing Man With Louisiana Ties on Most Wanted List

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - The FBI is looking for a man with ties to Louisiana for violating his pre-trial release, the agency announced Tuesday. Khalid Ahmed Satary is being sought for violating that release, which appears to be related to a long-standing government case against him for an attempt to defraud the United States and others for millions of dollars.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Gets Two $10,000 Wins in Latest Mega Millions

Lottery officials in Louisiana have issued a preliminary report on Big Wins in Friday's Mega Millions drawing. The top prize in that multi-state lottery game was an estimated $940 million dollars. Based on initial reports from the Louisiana Lottery two tickets sold in the state can lay claim to prizes valued at $10,000.
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles, LA
92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

