Read full article on original website
Related
What are the Top Paying Jobs at the New Louisiana Buc-ee’s?
After much anticipation and speculation, Buc-ee's announced they are, in fact, opening their first location in Louisiana. Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker told KEEL News Tuesday morning:. "This is a tremendous project. We are so grateful that Buc-ee's has decided to locate its first travel center in the state here in...
It’s Official! Buc-ee’s First Louisiana Location Has Been Confirmed
After rumors floated late last week about Louisiana getting its first Buc-ee's location, the deal was officially confirmed on Monday. According to KNOE, Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker, along with the Ruston City Council, announced that the mega travel center would be building its first-ever Lousiana location in Ruston. The announcement...
5 Louisiana Waterfalls That Are Less Than a Day’s Drive Away
When you think of Louisiana you don't usually think of waterfalls. I know I didn't but after doing a little research on the subject I found that waterfalls actually do exist in The Bayou State. Usually when you think of "water in Louisiana" you don't think of it cascading down a mountainside. Probably because we don't really have mountains but we do have some places that are worthy of a visit if you're a waterfall chaser.
Did You Know Louisiana Had A State Bug And Drink?
Who knew? Louisiana has a state insect and drink. Louisiana's state insect is so popular that 16 other states also made this insect their #1 bug. The Western or European Honey Bee was named the state bug of Louisiana because of its huge impact on the state economy. Bees are an important role in agriculture in Louisiana their pollination is important to the survival of animals and plant life.
Buc-ee’s May Be Building A Store In Louisiana!
Louisianians have longed for a Buc-ee's to open in the Bayou State for years. It looked as if the state would get the famous Texas convenience store in 2016 when Buc-ee's announced plans to build its first Louisiana store in Baton Rouge. Unfortunately, the excitement was short-lived, and negotiations officially fell through on any Bayou State projects in 2017.
Louisiana Lottery Reveals Where $3 Million Dollar Ticket Sold
From Lake Charles Louisiana to Baton Rouge to Shreveport and even Baskin, home of Lainey Wilson almost every lottery player in Louisiana has been holding their breath to know where the multi-million dollar Lotto ticket was sold. That drawing was held Saturday night and it was very profitable night for Louisiana's lottery crowd too.
South Louisiana Ticket Confirmed as $150,000 Powerball Winner
This has been a whirlwind of a weekend as far as lottery winners in Louisiana have been concerned. The weekend started with two tickets sold for Friday's Mega Millions game being declared $10,000 winners. Then came Saturday's Lotto drawing in which a Louisiana sold ticket laid claim to a little over $3.3 million dollars. Also on Saturday, the Louisiana Lottery game Easy 5 got a jackpot winner too. That prize was valued at just under $250,000.
Louisiana Life Span Shocking When Compared To Rest Of America
Here in Louisiana we love our deep-fried foods and King Cakes which doesn't lend itself to a healthy lifestyle. Our lifespan is influenced by a variety of factors, including luck, food, activity, and genetics. But did you know your location can play a big part as well?. According to a...
Louisiana Makes List of States That Produce the Most Serial Killers
Louisiana is known for many amazing things. Our state's food, culture, and music are celebrated around the world. For every action, there's an equal and opposite reaction, and this rings true all too loudly when it comes to Louisiana and serial killers. There's no denying the public's interest and fascination...
FBI Puts Missing Man With Louisiana Ties on Most Wanted List
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - The FBI is looking for a man with ties to Louisiana for violating his pre-trial release, the agency announced Tuesday. Khalid Ahmed Satary is being sought for violating that release, which appears to be related to a long-standing government case against him for an attempt to defraud the United States and others for millions of dollars.
State of Louisiana Might Owe You Money, But Who Do You Trust?
Did you know that over $1 billion in unclaimed property and/or money belonging to people in Louisiana has yet to be claimed?. What does a person or company do when they can't find you, but they owe you money? They turn things like balances of your gift cards or insurance proceeds over to the state of Louisiana.
Louisiana Gets Two $10,000 Wins in Latest Mega Millions
Lottery officials in Louisiana have issued a preliminary report on Big Wins in Friday's Mega Millions drawing. The top prize in that multi-state lottery game was an estimated $940 million dollars. Based on initial reports from the Louisiana Lottery two tickets sold in the state can lay claim to prizes valued at $10,000.
7 Facts Louisiana Will Want to Know About Friday’s Mega Millions
Lottery players in Louisiana are among some of the luckiest gamblers in the world. It seems as if almost every week we are reporting on a story where a winning ticket sold in The Boot has created a life-changing financial windfall for a lucky resident who decided to spend a few bucks and try their luck.
Bystander Uses Stanchion to Take Down Knife-Wielding Man in Walmart [VIDEO]
Watch as a bystander takes down a man wielding a knife in a South Carolina Walmart store. The footage was caught on camera by someone in the store, and as you'll see here, the man in the red jacket has the knife in hand as he approaches another man. Now,...
92.9 THE LAKE
Lake Charles, LA
7K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0