How to use Disney’s Disability Access Service at Disneyland
If you need accommodations to ensure you have a positive experience at Disneyland, you do not need to worry! Disney accommodates many disabilities and special needs through its Disability Access Service. Disability Access Service (DAS) Guests who cannot wait in traditional physical queues can utilize Disney’s Disability Access Service (or DAS for short). This allows […]
Will Disney World Get Rid of Park Passes in 2023?
Ahh the Disney Park Pass reservation system…many fans love to hate it!. The system was first introduced to help manage attendance in 2020 when Disney World reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, guests are required to “reserve” the park that they want to visit in advance, and if that park is already filled up for the day? Well, you might be out of luck. But is there a chance that Disney World could nix the controversial system in 2023? We’re looking at the evidence.
Walt Disney World Announces Opening Date for ‘TRON Lightcycle / Run’ at Magic Kingdom
Well that was fast! It was only yesterday that Disney Parks was teasing an opening date for “TRON Lightcycle / Run” at Magic Kingdom, and Walt Disney just dropped an official date for the calendars. Opening Date The official opening date for the new “TRON Lightcycle / Run” presented by Enterprise at Magic Kingdom will… Read More »Walt Disney World Announces Opening Date for ‘TRON Lightcycle / Run’ at Magic Kingdom.
Walt Disney World Announces Spring and Summer Hotel Room Discounts Up to 30% Off for Florida Residents
Walt Disney World has just announced spring and summer hotel room discounts, up to 30% off for Florida residents. The discount is available most nights from May 1, 2023, to July 10, 2023. The following resorts are included in the discount:. 30% Off. Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge...
Florida Residents! You Can Save BIG on Disney World Tickets
Okay, we get it — going to Disney World can get expensive. There are all kinds of costs to consider: transportation, accommodations, food, etc. But you also have to consider the cost of tickets, and with surge pricing being a thing now, that can get even MORE expensive. However, if you’re a Florida resident, there’s a NEW way to save on Disney World tickets right now!
Plates Seen In Chef Jose Andres Docuseries Available To Try Firsthand at Jaleo in Disney Springs
A new Docuseries on Discovery+ follows Chef Jose Andres and his family in Spain, and fans can get a taste of what they see on screen at his Disney Springs restaurant, Jaleo. What’s Happening: Familiar to Disney fans for his restaurant, Jaleo, at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs, Chef Jose Andres is the star of a […]
Get the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever DVD and access exclusive bonus content
Black Panther fans, we have exciting news you’ve been waiting for! Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the breakout sequel from Marvel Studios, will be available on Digital and Disney+ on February 1 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 7. You will also be able to purchase a two-movie bundle on all major… Read More »Get the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever DVD and access exclusive bonus content.
The Walt Disney Company Will Require Hybrid Employees To Be On-Site 4 Days a Week
The Walt Disney Company will require hybrid employees to be on-site four days a week starting March 1. Disney CEO Bob Iger sent a message to Cast Members saying that “working together more in-person will benefit the company’s creativity, culture, and our employees’ careers.”. As of March...
Mickey and Minnie Shorts Help Kick Off Disney’s 100th Anniversary In Blu-Ray Collection Releasing Next Month
Helping kick off the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company is a new collection of the original Mickey Mouse animated shorts, available on Blu-Ray early next month. What’s Happening: Walt Disney Animation Studios today announced that “Mickey & Minnie 10 Classic Shorts – Volume 1″ will soon be available to audiences to enjoy at […]
The Polite Pig Serves Up Disney’s Best Quick Service Dining
Are you looking for something delicious to eat in Disney World? The Polite Pig is a delightful quick-service restaurant that offers quality meals at attractive prices. The Polite Pig If you are looking for a delicious dining experience in Walt Disney World that does not break the bank, you may want to look no further […]
NEWS: Disney Vacation Club Member Previews To Be Held for TRON Lightcycle Run in Disney World
TRON Lightcycle Run will open in Magic Kingdom on April 4th, 2023! Disney announced the news and we will finally be able to experience this attraction after years of waiting. But, Disney is holding TRON Lightcycle Run previews for an EXCLUSIVE group of guests — find out the details here!
NEW Jurassic World Safari Hat at Universal Studios Hollywood
A new version of the “Jurassic World” safari hat is available at Universal Studios Hollywood. A blue safari hat has been available for a while now and remains in stock. The new one is tan and we found it in Jurassic Outfitters. Jurassic World Safari Hat – $28.95...
Golden Globes: Disney Dominates With Nine Wins Across Film, TV
The 2023 Golden Globes were a boon for Disney’s movie and TV empire. Universal wasn’t far behind on the film side, and Warner Bros. Discovery had a solid showing as well. Disney dominated Tuesday night’s award ceremony with nine wins across the movie and TV categories, including four on the film side. Three of those went to Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin, including a best picture win for a musical/comedy. More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Golden Globes Moments: Host Mocks HFPA Scandal and Tom Cruise, Eddie Murphy References Oscars Slap, and More'Abbott Elementary' Wins Best Comedy Series at the Golden...
NEW Matterhorn Dress Now Available at Disneyland
A new dress inspired by the Matterhorn at Disneyland is now available at The Disney Dress Shop in Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort. This Matterhorn dress is a contemporary twist on the traditional dirndl worn by women and girls in the German-speaking Alps. The dress pays tribute to the Matterhorn Bobsleds attraction located at Fantasyland at Disneyland Park.
Donald Duck, Avengers, Jasmine, and More NEW MagicBand+ Designs Debut at Walt Disney World
Today we found several new MagicBand+ designs at the Emporium at Magic Kingdom, including Donald Duck, The Avengers, Jasmine, and more. Let’s take a look!. This new Limited Release MagicBand+ features Jasmine, the Princess of Agrabah from Aladdin!. The center puck features a purple silhouette of Jasmine smelling a...
The Full Guide to Dining at Disney’s BoardWalk Resort
Disney’s BoardWalk Resort is one of my favorite places at Walt Disney World due to its proximity to EPCOT. It’s only a hop, skip and jump from World Showcase, and the area surrounding Crescent Lake is filled with dining options. Disney is currently working on adding new locations filled with delicious menu items to the site making this a great spot for theme park breaks.
NEW Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Grand Finale Collection Ornament Debuts
As the final months of the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary begin to wind down, one final collection to celebrate this milestone, has debuted. The Grand Finale Collection is just that, grand! We found this 50th Anniversary Grand Finale ornament at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom. Walt Disney World 50th...
NEW ‘Platinum Dripping’ Disney100 Mickey Ear Hat & Minnie Ear Headband Now Available at Walt Disney World
The “platinum dripping” ear styles have arrived for the Walt Disney Company 100th anniversary celebrations. We found these Disney100 Mickey & Minnie Commemorative Ears at Uptown Jewelers in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. Disney100 Mickey Ear Hat – $195.00. These glimmering, shimmering Mickey Mouse commemorative...
NEW ‘Garden Goodness’ and ‘Fruity Finds’ Disney Munchlings Collections Arrive Tomorrow
ShopDisney announced on Twitter today that two new collections of Disney munchlings will debut tomorrow: Garden Goodness and Fruity Finds. The Fruity Finds collection looks to match Disney characters with their favorite fruit dishes. In the preview you can spot Minnie Mouse as a blueberry pancake, Piglet as a chocolate-dipped strawberry, and Daisy with a pineapple wedge as a tropical drink.
