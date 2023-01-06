Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Fernley girls basketball team proving to be one of state’s best
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a basketball team in Lyon County that feels disrespected. While 18-2 overall on the season, and undefeated in the 3A Northern East Division, members of the Fernley girls basketball team say a handful of fans around the state count them out. But after a...
KOLO TV Reno
Former Reno official recommended for Assembly appointment
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Reno City Manager Sabra Smith Newby has been recommended for an appointment to Assembly District 10. Newby was recommended for the position in a letter by Assembly Democrats to the Clark County Commission. Newby has been a resident of the district, which covers central...
2news.com
BLM to host public meeting in Reno for input on potential updates to solar energy program
As part of its ongoing effort to support responsible renewable energy development on public lands, the Bureau of Land Management is holding a public scoping meeting in Reno, NV to solicit feedback on the recently announced programmatic environmental impact statement for the BLM’s utility-scale solar energy planning. The BLM...
Expected rain arrived as snow and damaged the grid. Now, more storms are on the way.
With more storms on the way, about 71,000 Nevada residents are recovering from power outages over New Year’s weekend caused by wet and heavy snow in Reno, Sparks and Carson City. The post Expected rain arrived as snow and damaged the grid. Now, more storms are on the way. appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
2news.com
Governor Lombardo Announces State Government Offices Closures in Northern Nevada
Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today. Aside from essential public safety...
nnbw.com
People: Susan Harris, Krystal Pyatt join Sanford Center for Aging at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine
The Sanford Center for Aging at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine has named Susan Harris the new program coordinator of health and wellness, and Krystal Pyatt the new marketing and communications specialist. Harris is also an emeritus associate director of the Gerontology Academic Program at the UNR...
KOLO TV Reno
Local organization voices concerns about issues in Nevada schools
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For Paul White, his organization has a stated purpose. “Our goal is exposing what is going on in Washoe County schools. Demanding better leadership.”. White’s organization is called Education Crusade, and he held a press conference down the road from North Valley’s high on Monday to discuss the issues within the school district. His claims are concerning.
Sierra Sun
Stormy weather at Truckee-Tahoe leads to school closures, travel, ski resort impacts
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The strong storm system moving into Lake Tahoe on Tuesday is leading to travel impacts, school closures and possible lift delays at some ski resorts. Lake Tahoe and Tahoe Truckee unified school districts have canceled classes for the day, Incline Village schools will have a virtual learning day while Douglas County schools at the lake are still on.
KOLO TV Reno
Area snowpacks some of the strongest on record, data shows
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The recent snow and rainstorms that have hit the Reno area since Christmas have caused one of the strongest starts to winter accumulation on record. The USDA says snowpacks across Nevada and the eastern Sierra are 136%-258% of their median, with the endless storms causing those percentages to increase daily.
Record-Courier
Snowstorm snarls traffic across region
Buckeye Road remained closed at 10 a.m. Tuesday after floodwaters not just overtopped it but streamed over into Minden’s maintenance yard. The snowstorm dissuaded county commissioners from their meetings to appoint new board members both today and Wednesday. Douglas County made some progress in opening roads, such as Centerville...
2news.com
School Closures/Delays for January 10
More wintry weather is in the forecast. Due to the State of Emergency declared by Lyon County in anticipation of the severe weather and potential flooding from the current and anticipated storm system affecting our area, all Lyon County schools will be on a two-hour delay for students on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
Reno, Washoe County declare emergency ahead of Sunday storm
The city of Reno and Washoe County declared a state of emergency on Friday ahead of a snow storm scheduled to hit the region on Sunday.
Record-Courier
The Jan. 9, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — A winter storm watch for Western Nevada for this morning was replaced with a winter weather advisory at 5 a.m. today and delayed until 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. We could see heavy rainfall today with snow falling above 6,500 feet. Most of the atmospheric river is expected to arrive on Tuesday.
KOLO TV Reno
State of emergency continues amid localized flooding
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Heavy rain battered Washoe County throughout Monday, leading to localized flooding. “The County in concert with the City of Reno both declared emergencies Friday,” said Kelly Echeverria, Washoe County Emergency Manager. Echeverria says the county wants people to take the storm warnings seriously and understand...
KOLO TV Reno
How recent storms impact local ski resort
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (KOLO) - Recent storms have impacted the region, helping local ski resorts add to their snow pack. Over at Palisades Tahoe, the recent storms through our region have created great conditions for the season. “Currently we have 255 inches as our snow pack base, and thats over...
2news.com
Heavy Snow Closes U.S. 395
U.S. 6 to Highway 95 is open as a detour for those traveling from Bishop to Carson City. State Route 168 E and U.S. 6 have reopened following overnight closures.
2news.com
Storey County Approves Resolution Declaring a State of Emergency ahead of storm
As the National Weather Service anticipates an atmospheric river event in the western Nevada region starting Saturday evening into Sunday morning, Storey County officials are reminding all residents to prepare by having food, water, batteries, flashlights and alternative heating sources on hand as power may go out. Following a special...
Reno officer critical, 1 suspect dead, 1 wounded in shootout
A Reno police officer shot during an exchange of gunfire that killed one suspect and wounded another remains in critical condition.
mynews4.com
Reno Justice Court reopens after brief evacuation due to suspected gas leak
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Justice Court in downtown is open again after a brief evacuation due to a suspected gas leak. The court will be contacting people to reschedule hearings that were planned for this morning. If you don't hear from them within the next 24 hours, please call the courthouse.
2news.com
Heavy Snow and Flood Risk
Another strong atmospheric river will move through the region Monday through late Tuesday. This gives the Truckee Meadows a chance for both heavy rain and snow. A Winter Storm Watch is posted for the valley, beginning early Monday and going through Tuesday afternoon. A watch means the ingredients are there, but it’s just something to watch at this point. A warning means it’s happening. The snow level will not be as high as it was with our last storm initially, but it will be low enough for runoff. Daytime highs will be in the 40’s on Monday, but overnight lows will be in the 30’s. Not only is there the possibility for snow Saturday night in Reno, but Monday and Tuesday morning as well. Atmospheric rivers provide the west coast with a lot of water content, so whether it falls as rain or snow it will be heavy with a lot of liquid.
