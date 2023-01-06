Read full article on original website
NEW Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Grand Finale Collection Ornament Debuts
As the final months of the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary begin to wind down, one final collection to celebrate this milestone, has debuted. The Grand Finale Collection is just that, grand! We found this 50th Anniversary Grand Finale ornament at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom. Walt Disney World 50th...
Elvis Presley’s Dilapidated Private Jet Sat in the Desert for 40 Years. It Just Sold for $260,000.
Going once. Going twice. Sold for $260,000! Elvis Presley’s 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar crossed the block at the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car auction in Florida yesterday on what would have been the King’s 88th birthday. On hand for the high-profile sale was Elvis’ former wife Priscilla Presley, who stood alongside the Mecum auctioneers during what turned out to be decidedly lackluster bidding. “Elvis loved planes and this was one of them. This is my first auction and I’m excited to be here. Today would be Elvis’ 88th birthday,” she told the packed auction. Bidding started at $100,000, jumped to $150,000 but settled at...
Donald Duck, Avengers, Jasmine, and More NEW MagicBand+ Designs Debut at Walt Disney World
Today we found several new MagicBand+ designs at the Emporium at Magic Kingdom, including Donald Duck, The Avengers, Jasmine, and more. Let’s take a look!. This new Limited Release MagicBand+ features Jasmine, the Princess of Agrabah from Aladdin!. The center puck features a purple silhouette of Jasmine smelling a...
Will Disney World Get Rid of Park Passes in 2023?
Ahh the Disney Park Pass reservation system…many fans love to hate it!. The system was first introduced to help manage attendance in 2020 when Disney World reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, guests are required to “reserve” the park that they want to visit in advance, and if that park is already filled up for the day? Well, you might be out of luck. But is there a chance that Disney World could nix the controversial system in 2023? We’re looking at the evidence.
Walt Disney World Announces Spring and Summer Hotel Room Discounts Up to 30% Off for Florida Residents
Walt Disney World has just announced spring and summer hotel room discounts, up to 30% off for Florida residents. The discount is available most nights from May 1, 2023, to July 10, 2023. The following resorts are included in the discount:. 30% Off. Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge...
Mickey and Minnie Shorts Help Kick Off Disney’s 100th Anniversary In Blu-Ray Collection Releasing Next Month
Helping kick off the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company is a new collection of the original Mickey Mouse animated shorts, available on Blu-Ray early next month. What’s Happening: Walt Disney Animation Studios today announced that “Mickey & Minnie 10 Classic Shorts – Volume 1″ will soon be available to audiences to enjoy at […]
BREAKING: OPENING DATE Announced for TRON Lightcycle Run in Disney World
Disney has been keeping us on our toes lately. We just got huge entertainment news for EPCOT and Magic Kingdom nighttime spectaculars, and recently the Internet burst into chaos when Disney tweeted a potential teaser for the opening date of TRON Lightcycle Run. We had a few theories about what the cryptic video meant, but we don’t need to theorize any longer — WE HAVE AN OFFICIAL OPENING DATE FOR TRON LIGHTCYCLE RUN!
NEW Matterhorn Dress Now Available at Disneyland
A new dress inspired by the Matterhorn at Disneyland is now available at The Disney Dress Shop in Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort. This Matterhorn dress is a contemporary twist on the traditional dirndl worn by women and girls in the German-speaking Alps. The dress pays tribute to the Matterhorn Bobsleds attraction located at Fantasyland at Disneyland Park.
Disney World FINALLY Gets Ears for One of Marvel’s Newest Characters
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Okay, who’s ready for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney+?. Now that we know the movie arrives on the streamer on February 1st, we’re ready to get excited...
The Walt Disney Company Will Require Hybrid Employees To Be On-Site 4 Days a Week
The Walt Disney Company will require hybrid employees to be on-site four days a week starting March 1. Disney CEO Bob Iger sent a message to Cast Members saying that “working together more in-person will benefit the company’s creativity, culture, and our employees’ careers.”. As of March...
Ride Disney World’s new attraction TRON before anyone else!
We have an opening date for Tron! Before it officially opens to the public, select Guests will get to experience the attraction before anyone else! Tron Tron Lightcycle Power Run roller coaster was first introduced to guests at Shanghai Disneyland Resorts. In this thrilling attraction, riders hop aboard motorcycle-style ride vehicles as they speed through […]
Panera Uses Its Signature Baguette To Debut New Toasted Sandwiches
For the first time ever, Panera is using its own signature French baguette for the brand's new lineup of Toasted Baguettes. The new Toasted Baguettes feature Panera’s 10” baguette and will be available in three new varieties:. Green Goddess Caprese Melt: Peppadew peppers, fresh mozzarella, grated parmesan, basil,...
You’re Part of the Family Madrigal with This Entertainment Earth Exclusive “Encanto” Loungefly
From the magic of Casita to the unique gifts possessed by the Madrigal family, there’s something extra special about the Encanto story. Everyone knows it, including Loungefly who just introduced a new mini backpack design available exclusively at Entertainment Earth. (Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a […]
How to use Disney’s Disability Access Service at Disneyland
If you need accommodations to ensure you have a positive experience at Disneyland, you do not need to worry! Disney accommodates many disabilities and special needs through its Disability Access Service. Disability Access Service (DAS) Guests who cannot wait in traditional physical queues can utilize Disney’s Disability Access Service (or DAS for short). This allows […]
NEW Jurassic World Safari Hat at Universal Studios Hollywood
A new version of the “Jurassic World” safari hat is available at Universal Studios Hollywood. A blue safari hat has been available for a while now and remains in stock. The new one is tan and we found it in Jurassic Outfitters. Jurassic World Safari Hat – $28.95...
NEWS: Annual Passholder Previews To Be Held for TRON Lightcycle Run in Disney World
TRON Lightcycle Run will open in Magic Kingdom on April 4th, 2023! Disney shared the news and we can’t wait to be able to experience this attraction. But, Disney is holding TRON Lightcycle Run previews for select guests and we’ve got all the details. Disney announced that Disney...
Happy 96th Birthday Soupy Sales
Today is the 96th birthday of the comedian Soupy Sales. The world is a better place because he was in it and still feels the loss that he has left. BEST KNOWN FOR: Comedian and pie-throwing television personality Soupy Sales was the popular host of such shows as Lunch with Soupy Sales and the Soupy Sales Show.
PinTastic Tuesdays: Disney100 Character Pins Arrive on shopDisney
Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the second week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and the lineup includes a beautiful series of Disney100 character pins. (Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing […]
The Full Guide to Dining at Disney’s BoardWalk Resort
Disney’s BoardWalk Resort is one of my favorite places at Walt Disney World due to its proximity to EPCOT. It’s only a hop, skip and jump from World Showcase, and the area surrounding Crescent Lake is filled with dining options. Disney is currently working on adding new locations filled with delicious menu items to the site making this a great spot for theme park breaks.
Christina Hall Goes Hardcore in Her Workout! See Photos Inside the HGTV Star’s Personal Gym
Sweating in style! HGTV personality Christina Hall (née Haack) gave fans a glimpse inside her sleek home gym at her Newport Beach, California, mansion, which even includes a sauna for a post-workout relaxing session. “Saturday morning routine,” the Flip or Flop alum captioned an Instagram video in January 2023....
