ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County approved local permits for a carbon dioxide pipeline Dec. 27 despite the board of supervisors’ skepticism about the project. The Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline is set to run through about 15 miles of the county, just south of Inwood before going into South Dakota. Along that route, it will need to cross 11 rights of way, which supervisors approved at the recommendation of county engineer Daryl Albertson.

LYON COUNTY, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO