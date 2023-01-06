ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheldon, IA

Comments / 0

Related
nwestiowa.com

Hiram “Frank” Anderson, 92, formerly of Hawarden

SIOUX FALLS, SD—Hiram Franklin “Frank” Anderson, 92, of Sioux Falls, SD, formerly of Hawarden, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Graveside service with military rites will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Grace Hill Cemetery in Hawarden.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Lyon County permits Summit pipeline

ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County approved local permits for a carbon dioxide pipeline Dec. 27 despite the board of supervisors’ skepticism about the project. The Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline is set to run through about 15 miles of the county, just south of Inwood before going into South Dakota. Along that route, it will need to cross 11 rights of way, which supervisors approved at the recommendation of county engineer Daryl Albertson.
LYON COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

2022 Year in Review for Hawarden and Ireton

REGIONAL—Hawarden and Ireton have continued to grow and change in the last year. Here is a selection of stories throughout 2022 that highlight the new and interesting happenings in the two communities. Jan. 20. Jen McVay and Deb DeJong with Central Café are back in business, opening at 5...
HAWARDEN, IA
nwestiowa.com

Jeffrey Woodman, formerly of Sheldon

NAVARRE, FL—Jeffrey Lewis Woodman of Navarre, Florida, passed away at his brothers’ home in Navarre, Florida, on Dec. 30, 2022. He was the son of Norman and Lorraine Woodman formerly of Sheldon, Iowa. Jeff was raised in Archer and graduated from Sheldon High School in 1965. He attended...
NAVARRE, FL
nwestiowa.com

Longtime leader in victim services retires

REGIONAL—Retiring Family Crisis Centers executive director Shari Kastein has had the word “first” paired with her name more often than most in the decades she has advocated for victims of domestic violence, human trafficking and other violent crimes. The 59-year-old opened South Dakota’s first family crisis center...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Osceola County gets request from senior care group

SIBLEY—The Osceola County Board of Supervisors juggled their schedule to accommodate their regular meeting, drainage district discussions and a closed session for union negotiations when they met on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Stacia Timmer, chief operating officer of Elderbridge Agency on Aging who is based in Spencer, reviewed her organization’s...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
KGLO News

New USDA program brings boost to two Iowa operations

MARCUS — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is announcing more than $9 million in grants and loans for projects to bolster independent meat processing, with direct impact on two ag projects in Iowa. US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says these investments are a way to give more marketing opportunities...
MARCUS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Studying symmetry

Nature Tots kicks off new year of Nature Center programs. The calendar has flipped to a new year, which means a whole new slate of educational programming at the Dickinson County Nature Center in Okoboji. Nature Tots is offered monthly with two sessions on the second Wednesday of the month...
OKOBOJI, IA
siouxlandnews.com

SCCSD makes major changes to online academy; closer to finding superintendent

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Community School District is making some major changes to its online "VIBE Academy" and is also narrowing in on a new, permanent superintendent. Rapidly declining attendance after COVID left many of the online VIBE Academy classes financially unsustainable. The district will discontinue...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Myer has plan for Sheldon's snow days

SHELDON—Sheldon School District superintendent Cory Myer has a plan to make up the multitude of snow days that have piled up during the fall semester and he will present it to the Sheldon School District Board of Education during the meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Sheldon Middle School.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Man jailed for assault with knife at NCC

SHELDON—A 23-year-old Spencer man was arrested Monday, Jan. 2, on a Sioux County warrant on charges of going armed with intent and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The arrest of Isaac Robert Brockshus stemmed from an incident that allegedly occurred near midnight Tuesday, Oct. 11, at a residential...
SHELDON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested 27-year-old Laura Lee Lagois, of Sioux City, on Friday on a Union County warrant for Failure to Appear on the original charge of Operating While Under the Influence 1st Offense. Lagois was taken to the Union County Jail where she was released after seeing the Magistrate.
CRESTON, IA
KELOLAND TV

An updated look at snowfall predictions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heavy snow last week in southeast KELOLAND vaulted the snow totals in and around Sioux Falls. It’s the second week of January and I’m only a little more than a foot away from my prediction for Sioux Falls. While the numbers haven’t changed for others. Here’s a look at where we are at.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon teen arrested after Sibley stop

SIBLEY—A 19-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 11:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, in Sibley on charges of first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age, first-offense person under 21 using tobacco/vapor products, failure to maintain a registration plate and driving without required high-risk insurance. The arrest of Devin Jae Heronemus...
SIBLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon man jailed for contact violation

SHELDON—A 39-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, on an O’Brien County warrant on for violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Joey Chase Wilhelms stemmed from him sending an e-mail to an individual he is not to have contact with at 12:26 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy