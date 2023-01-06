Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral’s mayor lays out the city’s plans for the future
There are big plans in the works for Southwest Florida’s largest city. From attracting companies to offer jobs to traffic growth and safety, Cape Coral has big plans for the future. Cape Coral was growing almost too fast before Hurricane Ian. The storm put a pause on that. Now,...
WINKNEWS.com
Calusa Waterkeeper to retire after decades defending clean SWFL water
Calusa Waterkeeper John Cassani, a man who has dedicated himself to the preservation of Southwest Florida’s waterways, plans to retire soon. Cassani has been the face of the region’s water for years. Whether you’re talking about issues of fecal matter in Billy’s Creek, blue-green algae in the canals, or red tide near Sanibel, John Cassani has always been part of the conversation. Few people have been more passionate about protecting our waterways, making it his decadeslong mission to defend our right to drinkable, fishable, and swimmable waters.
WINKNEWS.com
Why some Lee County homeowners are receiving code violations for hurricane repairs
The aftermath of Hurricane Ian has been devastating for many, and now some are dealing with violations and small fines as they repair their homes. WINK News investigative reporter Peter Fleischer visited a neighborhood where nearly 20 homes have been hit with Lee County code violations. Homeowners say they’re not trying to get away with illegal work; they’re just trying to get their lives back.
Collier County Commissioners repeal 60-day rental ordinance
That ordinance was passed in October, and it requires landlords to notify tenants when they plan on raising rent.
WINKNEWS.com
Bonita Beach homeowners worried county will run out of sand before getting to them
Hurricane Ian forced the Gulf to take a big gulp out of Tom Podlesney’s yard. The water pushed through his Bonita Beachfront backyard, leaving a mess when it left. The water reached 3 to 4 feet high in the backyard. “Just my luck, I got the river running through...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County and FEMA helping people after Hurricane Ian
Lee County and FEMA are going door to door, telling everyone they can about individual assistance and helping those in need the most. They’ve knocked on over 3,000 doors and gone into 2,100 homes asking a simple question, how can I help?. Anybody who didn’t answer got a flyer...
WINKNEWS.com
Nautical Bowls health food franchise takes off in Southwest Florida
Katie Archer sought to diversify her family’s income stream. She also wanted to pursue her passion for encouraging healthy eating. By opening Nautical Bowls franchises in Collier County, she accomplished both. Nautical Bowls opened at Galleria Shoppes at Vanderbilt, at the northwest corner of Airport-Pulling Road and Vanderbilt Beach...
Developer buys Silver Sands Resort on Fort Myers Beach with hopes to rebuild after Ian’s destruction
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — There is now a new owner of Silver Sands Resort on Fort Myers Beach. The resort was washed away by the storm, and now only rubble stands where 14 units once were. “People could come by boat, by jet ski or kayak,” the now...
businessobserverfl.com
Bank executive brings lobster tails to the table
Gerri Moll discovered lobstering 30 years ago. Since then, she hasn't missed a mini-season. Executive: Gerri Moll. Southwest Florida market executive for Bank of America Private Bank, as well as bank president for the Southwest Florida region. Throughout her 36-year career at Bank of America, Moll, a Naples resident, has held several senior leadership roles and provided leadership for the transition team through two mergers.
WINKNEWS.com
Lakes Regional Park reopens in Lee County
Lee County Parks & Recreation announced Monday morning that Lakes Regional Park has officially reopened. The park at 7330 Gladiolus Drive will be open daily from 7 a.m. to dusk after having remained closed since Hurricane Ian. In addition, the Railroad Museum of South Florida, Wheel Fun Rentals at Lakes Regional Park and the Lakes Park Farmers Market will be open and operating this week. Some park amenities, such as the water features and splash pads, will remain closed.
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis promises $3.5B in funding for Florida waterways
Punching in on promises made years ago. Governor Ron DeSantis made the trip to Bonita Springs Tuesday to announce more money to help Florida’s water. DeSantis spoke about the issue he promised to address during his first term in office, but there are still several issues Floridians are worried about.
WINKNEWS.com
Conditions and repairs needed at Franklin Park Elementary
Just a few of the complaints about portable buildings kids are learning in until their new school is built include dirty carpets and doors that won’t close. A spokesman from the Lee County School District told WINK News the temporary campus is safe, noting it received a certificate of occupation.
Concerns over increased panhandling in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Men and women are selling flowers along busy roads like US 41 in Fort Myers, and Colonial Blvd. Pushing limits with some drivers and authorities. Some drivers say sometimes when they stop at an intersection, sellers knock on their windows at the red light trying to sell roses.
Matlacha Hookers help after Hurricane Ian
The Matlacha Hookers are out cleaning up York Road in St. James City picking up nails and screws, this is just a tiny part of what they've been doing to help.
Human remains discovered in Fort Myers Beach mangroves
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that human remains have been found in the mangroves of Fort Myers Beach. LCSO could not confirm the exact location, but have opened a death investigation. This story is developing. Trust NBC2 to bring you the...
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County Sheriff’s Office celebrates 100th anniversary
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office celebrated 100 years of service on Monday in Everglades City, which is home to the county’s first courthouse. Sheriff Kevin Rambosk believes it’s an honor and a privilege to protect the people of Collier County and paid tribute to the first sheriff to do so one hundred years ago.
WINKNEWS.com
5 Black Skimmers, endangered state bird, intentionally run over on Marco Island
5 Black Skimmers, a state-endangered species, were intentionally run over and killed by a Marriot employee in a golf cart. Responding to the report, Marco Island police went to the beach area in front of 400 South Collier Boulevard on Monday. Florida Fish and Wildlife will handle the investigation with...
Directional drilling project begins in Naples for stormwater improvements
The City of Naples and DBE Utilities Services began the directional drilling at 3rd Avenue North beach end to 1,000 feet into the Gulf of Mexico as part of the overall stormwater improvements.
WINKNEWS.com
Fire in Lee County caused by improper disposal of smoking materials
A front door was damaged by a fire in the Pine Manor neighborhood in Fort Myers caused by improper disposal of smoking materials late Tuesday afternoon. According to South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District, thanks to a quick response from South Trail Fire Department and Iona McGregor Fire District, the fire was extinguished before it was able to spread to the rest of the home.
FWC investigating after endangered birds ran over and killed on Marco Island
Florida Fish and Wildlife are investigating after endangered birds ran over and killed. It happened in the beach area in front of 400 S. Collier Blvd. around 1:20 p.m. on Monday.
