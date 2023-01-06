ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral’s mayor lays out the city’s plans for the future

There are big plans in the works for Southwest Florida’s largest city. From attracting companies to offer jobs to traffic growth and safety, Cape Coral has big plans for the future. Cape Coral was growing almost too fast before Hurricane Ian. The storm put a pause on that. Now,...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Calusa Waterkeeper to retire after decades defending clean SWFL water

Calusa Waterkeeper John Cassani, a man who has dedicated himself to the preservation of Southwest Florida’s waterways, plans to retire soon. Cassani has been the face of the region’s water for years. Whether you’re talking about issues of fecal matter in Billy’s Creek, blue-green algae in the canals, or red tide near Sanibel, John Cassani has always been part of the conversation. Few people have been more passionate about protecting our waterways, making it his decadeslong mission to defend our right to drinkable, fishable, and swimmable waters.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Why some Lee County homeowners are receiving code violations for hurricane repairs

The aftermath of Hurricane Ian has been devastating for many, and now some are dealing with violations and small fines as they repair their homes. WINK News investigative reporter Peter Fleischer visited a neighborhood where nearly 20 homes have been hit with Lee County code violations. Homeowners say they’re not trying to get away with illegal work; they’re just trying to get their lives back.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County and FEMA helping people after Hurricane Ian

Lee County and FEMA are going door to door, telling everyone they can about individual assistance and helping those in need the most. They’ve knocked on over 3,000 doors and gone into 2,100 homes asking a simple question, how can I help?. Anybody who didn’t answer got a flyer...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Nautical Bowls health food franchise takes off in Southwest Florida

Katie Archer sought to diversify her family’s income stream. She also wanted to pursue her passion for encouraging healthy eating. By opening Nautical Bowls franchises in Collier County, she accomplished both. Nautical Bowls opened at Galleria Shoppes at Vanderbilt, at the northwest corner of Airport-Pulling Road and Vanderbilt Beach...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Bank executive brings lobster tails to the table

Gerri Moll discovered lobstering 30 years ago. Since then, she hasn't missed a mini-season. Executive: Gerri Moll. Southwest Florida market executive for Bank of America Private Bank, as well as bank president for the Southwest Florida region. Throughout her 36-year career at Bank of America, Moll, a Naples resident, has held several senior leadership roles and provided leadership for the transition team through two mergers.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lakes Regional Park reopens in Lee County

Lee County Parks & Recreation announced Monday morning that Lakes Regional Park has officially reopened. The park at 7330 Gladiolus Drive will be open daily from 7 a.m. to dusk after having remained closed since Hurricane Ian. In addition, the Railroad Museum of South Florida, Wheel Fun Rentals at Lakes Regional Park and the Lakes Park Farmers Market will be open and operating this week. Some park amenities, such as the water features and splash pads, will remain closed.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Gov. DeSantis promises $3.5B in funding for Florida waterways

Punching in on promises made years ago. Governor Ron DeSantis made the trip to Bonita Springs Tuesday to announce more money to help Florida’s water. DeSantis spoke about the issue he promised to address during his first term in office, but there are still several issues Floridians are worried about.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Conditions and repairs needed at Franklin Park Elementary

Just a few of the complaints about portable buildings kids are learning in until their new school is built include dirty carpets and doors that won’t close. A spokesman from the Lee County School District told WINK News the temporary campus is safe, noting it received a certificate of occupation.
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Concerns over increased panhandling in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Men and women are selling flowers along busy roads like US 41 in Fort Myers, and Colonial Blvd. Pushing limits with some drivers and authorities. Some drivers say sometimes when they stop at an intersection, sellers knock on their windows at the red light trying to sell roses.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County Sheriff’s Office celebrates 100th anniversary

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office celebrated 100 years of service on Monday in Everglades City, which is home to the county’s first courthouse. Sheriff Kevin Rambosk believes it’s an honor and a privilege to protect the people of Collier County and paid tribute to the first sheriff to do so one hundred years ago.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fire in Lee County caused by improper disposal of smoking materials

A front door was damaged by a fire in the Pine Manor neighborhood in Fort Myers caused by improper disposal of smoking materials late Tuesday afternoon. According to South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District, thanks to a quick response from South Trail Fire Department and Iona McGregor Fire District, the fire was extinguished before it was able to spread to the rest of the home.
FORT MYERS, FL

