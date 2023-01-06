Read full article on original website
614now.com
Popular burger chain opening Dublin-area location soon
The newest Columbus Shake Shack location is coming soon to the Dublin area. A new location of the popular national burger chain will be located at 3734 W. Dublin Granville Rd., just east of downtown Dublin. Shack Shake initially filed documents with the City of Columbus about the new location...
614now.com
German Village-area restaurant and bar permanently shutters
Just like that, a German Village-area bar and restaurant is no more. According to a statement posted to its Facebook page late last week, JimmyLuka’s Bar & Deli has closed. “BREAKING NEWS – as of FRIDAY Jimmyluka’s is retired….!!!. “We are so humbled by all the...
614now.com
Unique central Ohio cocktail lounge and restaurant inspired by 1930s book now open
With its use of liquid nitrogen, frothy egg whites and other newer gastronomic methods, the newly-opened Hereinafter Cocktail Tavern doesn’t shy away from modern mixology. The chic new spot, however, is still rooted in the past. Located at 3430 N. Bank Rd. NE in Millersport, Hereinafter takes its name...
columbusnavigator.com
This Southern Biscuit Restaurant Is Finally Open At Polaris
There’s a new biscuit joint in town. Maple Street Biscuit Company has finally opened at Polaris. The southern biscuit chain serves “serves brunch style comfort food with a modern twist” and after much anticipation, they opened the doors at 1310 Polaris Pkwy last week. I grew up...
614now.com
Brick thrown through window of historic Columbus museum
The Kelton House Museum & Garden serves as a rich source of local history after converting a historic home into a museum dedicated to 19th century life in Columbus. If you’re into this sort of thing, it also claims to be one of the city’s most haunted locations.
3 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is not at all comprehensive!). This restaurant in central Ohio serves some of the most delicious burgers in the area. In addition to their great taste, their burgers are known for their big size (their burger patty weighs 12 ounces). You can't go wrong with the Thurman burger, which comes with ham, sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms, mozzarella, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, banana peppers, and mayo. You should also check out the A-1 burger (which comes with a beef patty cooked in A-1 sauce plus Swiss, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and onion straws) and bleu cheese burger (which comes with bleu cheese dressing, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, pickle, raw onion, and mayo). If you're really hungry, go for the Thurmanator, which comes with two juicy 12-ounce patties, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, banana peppers, bacon, cheddar, sautéed onions, sauteed mushrooms, ham, mozzarella, and American cheese.
614now.com
Mark Wahlberg’s brother is behind this Columbus restaurant, and you can meet him in person this week
The popular burger chain Wahlburgers opened its first Columbus location inside the Hollywood Casino Columbus last year. Next week, you’ll have a chance to meet one of the famous brothers behind the concept. Paul Wahlberg, who serves as the concept’s top chef, is stopping by the Columbus Wahlburgers on...
sciotopost.com
Thirsty Parrot Continues to Maintain High Marks at Health Department
Circleville – Here at Sciotopost we sometimes headline some of the restaurants that struggle to pass inspections with the health department but we wanted to take the time to highlight some of the good locations also. Most restaurants are visited by the health department regularly to maintain high standards...
614now.com
After fire, this east side restaurant has temporarily closed
While several eateries have been temporarily shuttered due to vehicle crashes in recent months, one east side eatery was recently forced to close its doors due to damage from a December fire. The Shrimp Hut, a Whitehall restaurant specializing in seafood, released a statement to its social media accounts on...
614now.com
Popular Worthington eatery to temporarily close for renovations
A popular Worthington eatery will close its doors for multiple weeks to update its interior. According to a statement posted to its social media accounts, The Whitney House will be temporarily closed until Jan. 24 for a planned remodel. The closure began after brunch service yesterday. BROUGHT TO YOU BY.
614now.com
10.5 acre outdoor “Adventure Park” with canopy walks and more proposed for Columbus area
Your next big adventure could be coming to Westerville. Yesterday, the City of Westerville announced it will hold a public meeting to consult the Westerville community about the proposed addition of a 10.5-acre outdoor recreation space called Edge Adventure Park. The meeting will be held on Jan. 12 at 6:30...
CPH identifies 42 Columbus neighborhoods with a food imbalance
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Community gardens, mobile fresh produce trucks, farmers markets, more full-service grocery stores. These are just some of the options communities are turning to as a way to combat food imbalance where they live. Columbus Public Health identified 42 neighborhoods where a food imbalance exists. Places like...
NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For more than a year, NBC4 Today Meteorologist Bob Nunnally has been away fighting cancer. NBC4 has provided many updates on his progress over that time, and he has gotten better bit by bit and day by day. When his doctors say that he is cleared to return to work giving […]
Popular store chain opening another new location in Ohio this week
A popular store chain with hundreds of locations in the region is opening another new store location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular convenience store and fueling station chain Sheetz will host the grand opening of its newest Ohio location in Columbus.
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Jeffrey and Joshua Tice
May 28, 2022 | Originally from West Virginia, Jeffrey Tice (on the right in the photo above) matched with Columbusite Joshua Hartley on Tinder in March 2018 while visiting a friend in the city. Jeffrey didn’t respond to Joshua’s initial message, because he didn’t want to pursue a long-distance relationship. However, on Christmas Day that same year, Joshua messaged Jeffrey again, and the pair had their first date four days later.
614now.com
This lauded local sandwich has now been sold more than half a million times, restaurant says
A standout Columbus sandwich has surpassed an impressive milestone. According to a social media statement Fox in the Snow posted late last week, its Souffled Egg Sandwich has now been sold more than 500,000 times since the eatery first opened its doors in 2014. According to the restaurant, while the...
NBC4 Columbus
Chick-fil-A could be coming to Worthington
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Worthington could be gaining a Chick-fil-A and losing a longtime Italian restaurant. According to an application filed with the city of Worthington, the Atlanta-based fast food chain plans to acquire the 2.3-acre lot at 60 E. Wilson Bridge Road, which was home to a Buca di Beppo restaurant since 2001. The chain plans to demolish the existing restaurant and build a new location of its own, according to the application.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. home gutted by flames, residents displaced
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Ross County battled a residential structure fire. It happened in the 500 block of Spud Run Road around 8 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke billowing from the second floor of the residence. No serious injuries have been reported. The...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Brittany’s Bites: English toffee pie
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:. 1/3 cup caramel ice cream topping, plus more for drizzling. 1 8 oz. container creamy frozen whipped topping, thawed. Spread caramel topping in bottom of cookie crust. Whisk together milk and pudding mix. Let stand for five minutes. Fold in whipped topping. Stir in toffee...
WSYX ABC6
Real-life Hobbit Homes in Hocking Hills
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you ever dreamed of staying at a real-life hobbit home, we've got you covered with an underground magical earth retreat in Hocking Hills State Park. Nature Mystique Retreat owners Karina Schwarby and Ron Schwarby share details of their unique underground homes with Good Day...
