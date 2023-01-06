ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
614now.com

Popular burger chain opening Dublin-area location soon

The newest Columbus Shake Shack location is coming soon to the Dublin area. A new location of the popular national burger chain will be located at 3734 W. Dublin Granville Rd., just east of downtown Dublin. Shack Shake initially filed documents with the City of Columbus about the new location...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

German Village-area restaurant and bar permanently shutters

Just like that, a German Village-area bar and restaurant is no more. According to a statement posted to its Facebook page late last week, JimmyLuka’s Bar & Deli has closed. “BREAKING NEWS – as of FRIDAY Jimmyluka’s is retired….!!!. “We are so humbled by all the...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

This Southern Biscuit Restaurant Is Finally Open At Polaris

There’s a new biscuit joint in town. Maple Street Biscuit Company has finally opened at Polaris. The southern biscuit chain serves “serves brunch style comfort food with a modern twist” and after much anticipation, they opened the doors at 1310 Polaris Pkwy last week. I grew up...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Brick thrown through window of historic Columbus museum

The Kelton House Museum & Garden serves as a rich source of local history after converting a historic home into a museum dedicated to 19th century life in Columbus. If you’re into this sort of thing, it also claims to be one of the city’s most haunted locations.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is not at all comprehensive!). This restaurant in central Ohio serves some of the most delicious burgers in the area. In addition to their great taste, their burgers are known for their big size (their burger patty weighs 12 ounces). You can't go wrong with the Thurman burger, which comes with ham, sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms, mozzarella, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, banana peppers, and mayo. You should also check out the A-1 burger (which comes with a beef patty cooked in A-1 sauce plus Swiss, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and onion straws) and bleu cheese burger (which comes with bleu cheese dressing, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, pickle, raw onion, and mayo). If you're really hungry, go for the Thurmanator, which comes with two juicy 12-ounce patties, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, banana peppers, bacon, cheddar, sautéed onions, sauteed mushrooms, ham, mozzarella, and American cheese.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Thirsty Parrot Continues to Maintain High Marks at Health Department

Circleville – Here at Sciotopost we sometimes headline some of the restaurants that struggle to pass inspections with the health department but we wanted to take the time to highlight some of the good locations also. Most restaurants are visited by the health department regularly to maintain high standards...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
614now.com

After fire, this east side restaurant has temporarily closed

While several eateries have been temporarily shuttered due to vehicle crashes in recent months, one east side eatery was recently forced to close its doors due to damage from a December fire. The Shrimp Hut, a Whitehall restaurant specializing in seafood, released a statement to its social media accounts on...
WHITEHALL, OH
614now.com

Popular Worthington eatery to temporarily close for renovations

A popular Worthington eatery will close its doors for multiple weeks to update its interior. According to a statement posted to its social media accounts, The Whitney House will be temporarily closed until Jan. 24 for a planned remodel. The closure began after brunch service yesterday. BROUGHT TO YOU BY.
WORTHINGTON, OH
10TV

CPH identifies 42 Columbus neighborhoods with a food imbalance

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Community gardens, mobile fresh produce trucks, farmers markets, more full-service grocery stores. These are just some of the options communities are turning to as a way to combat food imbalance where they live. Columbus Public Health identified 42 neighborhoods where a food imbalance exists. Places like...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For more than a year, NBC4 Today Meteorologist Bob Nunnally has been away fighting cancer. NBC4 has provided many updates on his progress over that time, and he has gotten better bit by bit and day by day. When his doctors say that he is cleared to return to work giving […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Jeffrey and Joshua Tice

May 28, 2022 | Originally from West Virginia, Jeffrey Tice (on the right in the photo above) matched with Columbusite Joshua Hartley on Tinder in March 2018 while visiting a friend in the city. Jeffrey didn’t respond to Joshua’s initial message, because he didn’t want to pursue a long-distance relationship. However, on Christmas Day that same year, Joshua messaged Jeffrey again, and the pair had their first date four days later.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Chick-fil-A could be coming to Worthington

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Worthington could be gaining a Chick-fil-A and losing a longtime Italian restaurant. According to an application filed with the city of Worthington, the Atlanta-based fast food chain plans to acquire the 2.3-acre lot at 60 E. Wilson Bridge Road, which was home to a Buca di Beppo restaurant since 2001. The chain plans to demolish the existing restaurant and build a new location of its own, according to the application.
WORTHINGTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. home gutted by flames, residents displaced

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Ross County battled a residential structure fire. It happened in the 500 block of Spud Run Road around 8 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke billowing from the second floor of the residence. No serious injuries have been reported. The...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Brittany’s Bites: English toffee pie

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:. 1/3 cup caramel ice cream topping, plus more for drizzling. 1 8 oz. container creamy frozen whipped topping, thawed. Spread caramel topping in bottom of cookie crust. Whisk together milk and pudding mix. Let stand for five minutes. Fold in whipped topping. Stir in toffee...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Real-life Hobbit Homes in Hocking Hills

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you ever dreamed of staying at a real-life hobbit home, we've got you covered with an underground magical earth retreat in Hocking Hills State Park. Nature Mystique Retreat owners Karina Schwarby and Ron Schwarby share details of their unique underground homes with Good Day...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy