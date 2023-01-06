ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

614now.com

Popular burger chain opening Dublin-area location soon

The newest Columbus Shake Shack location is coming soon to the Dublin area. A new location of the popular national burger chain will be located at 3734 W. Dublin Granville Rd., just east of downtown Dublin. Shack Shake initially filed documents with the City of Columbus about the new location...
COLUMBUS, OH
German Village-area restaurant and bar permanently shutters

Just like that, a German Village-area bar and restaurant is no more. According to a statement posted to its Facebook page late last week, JimmyLuka’s Bar & Deli has closed. “BREAKING NEWS – as of FRIDAY Jimmyluka’s is retired….!!!. “We are so humbled by all the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Popular Worthington eatery to temporarily close for renovations

A popular Worthington eatery will close its doors for multiple weeks to update its interior. According to a statement posted to its social media accounts, The Whitney House will be temporarily closed until Jan. 24 for a planned remodel. The closure began after brunch service yesterday. BROUGHT TO YOU BY.
WORTHINGTON, OH
After fire, this east side restaurant has temporarily closed

While several eateries have been temporarily shuttered due to vehicle crashes in recent months, one east side eatery was recently forced to close its doors due to damage from a December fire. The Shrimp Hut, a Whitehall restaurant specializing in seafood, released a statement to its social media accounts on...
WHITEHALL, OH

