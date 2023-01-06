Read full article on original website
Unique central Ohio cocktail lounge and restaurant inspired by 1930s book now open
With its use of liquid nitrogen, frothy egg whites and other newer gastronomic methods, the newly-opened Hereinafter Cocktail Tavern doesn’t shy away from modern mixology. The chic new spot, however, is still rooted in the past. Located at 3430 N. Bank Rd. NE in Millersport, Hereinafter takes its name...
Popular burger chain opening Dublin-area location soon
The newest Columbus Shake Shack location is coming soon to the Dublin area. A new location of the popular national burger chain will be located at 3734 W. Dublin Granville Rd., just east of downtown Dublin. Shack Shake initially filed documents with the City of Columbus about the new location...
German Village-area restaurant and bar permanently shutters
Just like that, a German Village-area bar and restaurant is no more. According to a statement posted to its Facebook page late last week, JimmyLuka’s Bar & Deli has closed. “BREAKING NEWS – as of FRIDAY Jimmyluka’s is retired….!!!. “We are so humbled by all the...
Popular Worthington eatery to temporarily close for renovations
A popular Worthington eatery will close its doors for multiple weeks to update its interior. According to a statement posted to its social media accounts, The Whitney House will be temporarily closed until Jan. 24 for a planned remodel. The closure began after brunch service yesterday. BROUGHT TO YOU BY.
Mark Wahlberg’s brother is behind this Columbus restaurant, and you can meet him in person this week
The popular burger chain Wahlburgers opened its first Columbus location inside the Hollywood Casino Columbus last year. Next week, you’ll have a chance to meet one of the famous brothers behind the concept. Paul Wahlberg, who serves as the concept’s top chef, is stopping by the Columbus Wahlburgers on...
10.5 acre outdoor “Adventure Park” with canopy walks and more proposed for Columbus area
Your next big adventure could be coming to Westerville. Yesterday, the City of Westerville announced it will hold a public meeting to consult the Westerville community about the proposed addition of a 10.5-acre outdoor recreation space called Edge Adventure Park. The meeting will be held on Jan. 12 at 6:30...
After fire, this east side restaurant has temporarily closed
While several eateries have been temporarily shuttered due to vehicle crashes in recent months, one east side eatery was recently forced to close its doors due to damage from a December fire. The Shrimp Hut, a Whitehall restaurant specializing in seafood, released a statement to its social media accounts on...
This lauded local sandwich has now been sold more than half a million times, restaurant says
A standout Columbus sandwich has surpassed an impressive milestone. According to a social media statement Fox in the Snow posted late last week, its Souffled Egg Sandwich has now been sold more than 500,000 times since the eatery first opened its doors in 2014. According to the restaurant, while the...
Following cease and desist letter for house shows, Columbus music collective adapts
After a cease and desist letter last October put an abrupt end to its popular house shows, TeamBall Collective’s strategy had to change on a dime. The four-person team spent the last several years cultivating a tight-knit community and a lively music venue, and was determined to keep the momentum going.
Clintonville-area eatery temporarily closed after being struck by vehicle
For the second time in as many weeks, a Columbus restaurant has been forced to temporarily close its doors after being struck by a vehicle. According to a social media post from Hoggy’s BBQ & Catering, on the evening of Jan. 6, a car collided with the front entrance of the restaurant.
