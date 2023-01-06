Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Mid-week weather system will bring rain and snow to KAKEland
An area of low will track across KAKEland, Wednesday into Thursday. As the low slides eastward, it will bring a chance of light rain and snow to the state. Wednesday will start off cloudy with a southerly wind and high temperatures eventually climbing into the low 40s to lower 50s. During the afternoon and evening, light rain is expected across Western Kansas, and as temperatures fall it will start to change over to snowfall. North Central Kansas will also see mixed precipitation late in the day while South Central Kansas and Wichita will remain dry until after midnight Wednesday.
KAKE TV
Most of California could experience significant flooding this week
(CNN) -- Significant widespread flooding is possible across much of California on Monday as more heavy rain hits the state, forecasters say. "The longevity and intensity of rain, combined with the cumulative effect of successive heavy rain events dating back to the end of December, will lead to widespread and potentially significant flood impacts," the Weather Prediction Center said Sunday morning.
KAKE TV
As water shortage crisis worsens, those who use the most are finding ways to save it
As the state faces a water shortage crisis, those who need that water to make a living are finding ways to save it. Farmers and ranchers in western Kansas are trying to make a dent in the water issues, but state leaders say it's just a start, and all Kansans need to get on board if we want to avoid the water shortages happening in Colorado and Nevada already.
KAKE TV
Dog adopted after disturbing video shows owner throwing him over razor wire fence
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC/CNN Newsource) -- A happy ending for a dog who was seen on video being thrown over a wire fence and abandoned under a cellphone tower in Riverside County. The dog, an 8-year-old pit bull mix now named Ken, has been adopted - only a day after video...
KAKE TV
Family finds bear hibernating under their deck. They’re letting him stay
HARTFORD-NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB/CNN Newsource) - A black bear in Connecticut has settled in for a longer winter's nap under a family's back porch. Vincent Dashukewich walked outside into a crazy encounter about two weeks ago. "My dog started growling that's when my girlfriend you know, got scared and ran...
KAKE TV
People in this state can now choose 'X' gender driver's license, other vital records
NEW YORK, New York (WABC) -- There's a new option for people in the state of New York who identify as non binary. In addition to male and female, your most crucial government documents now have the option to list your gender as "X." The New York Department of Health...
KAKE TV
School supplies would be tax-free 2 days per year under Kansas bill
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Back-to-school shopping could soon be cheaper in Kansas if the Legislature approves a bill introduced Tuesday. Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau wants to give you a two-day break on the sales tax on everything from laptops to pencils and paper. Up to $100 worth of supplies per child in the family would be tax free at the checkout.
Winter storm drenches SoCal in rain, here's what's on tap for the rest of Tuesday
Another storm hitting Los Angeles may have you wondering: when will it stop raining? Here is your Southern California weather forecast.
KAKE TV
Kansas House, Senate members to take oaths of office Monday
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Every member of the Kansas House will take the oath of office tomorrow, administered by Secretary of State Scott Schwab. Shortly after, at 2:00 p.m., the House and Senate gavel-in will take place. There are dozens of new members of the Kansas House who will join...
KAKE TV
Lawmakers say tax cuts are one of the biggest items to look for this legislative session
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas House has gaveled in for the start of the 2023 legislative session, as the entire chamber took its oath of office in groups of ten. The first day back in Topeka is always a special one for representatives, regardless if they have been there before.
