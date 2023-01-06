ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrightwood, CA

Mid-week weather system will bring rain and snow to KAKEland

An area of low will track across KAKEland, Wednesday into Thursday. As the low slides eastward, it will bring a chance of light rain and snow to the state. Wednesday will start off cloudy with a southerly wind and high temperatures eventually climbing into the low 40s to lower 50s. During the afternoon and evening, light rain is expected across Western Kansas, and as temperatures fall it will start to change over to snowfall. North Central Kansas will also see mixed precipitation late in the day while South Central Kansas and Wichita will remain dry until after midnight Wednesday.
WICHITA, KS
Most of California could experience significant flooding this week

(CNN) -- Significant widespread flooding is possible across much of California on Monday as more heavy rain hits the state, forecasters say. "The longevity and intensity of rain, combined with the cumulative effect of successive heavy rain events dating back to the end of December, will lead to widespread and potentially significant flood impacts," the Weather Prediction Center said Sunday morning.
CALIFORNIA STATE
As water shortage crisis worsens, those who use the most are finding ways to save it

As the state faces a water shortage crisis, those who need that water to make a living are finding ways to save it. Farmers and ranchers in western Kansas are trying to make a dent in the water issues, but state leaders say it's just a start, and all Kansans need to get on board if we want to avoid the water shortages happening in Colorado and Nevada already.
KANSAS STATE
School supplies would be tax-free 2 days per year under Kansas bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Back-to-school shopping could soon be cheaper in Kansas if the Legislature approves a bill introduced Tuesday. Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau wants to give you a two-day break on the sales tax on everything from laptops to pencils and paper. Up to $100 worth of supplies per child in the family would be tax free at the checkout.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas House, Senate members to take oaths of office Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Every member of the Kansas House will take the oath of office tomorrow, administered by Secretary of State Scott Schwab. Shortly after, at 2:00 p.m., the House and Senate gavel-in will take place. There are dozens of new members of the Kansas House who will join...
KANSAS STATE

