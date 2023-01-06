An area of low will track across KAKEland, Wednesday into Thursday. As the low slides eastward, it will bring a chance of light rain and snow to the state. Wednesday will start off cloudy with a southerly wind and high temperatures eventually climbing into the low 40s to lower 50s. During the afternoon and evening, light rain is expected across Western Kansas, and as temperatures fall it will start to change over to snowfall. North Central Kansas will also see mixed precipitation late in the day while South Central Kansas and Wichita will remain dry until after midnight Wednesday.

WICHITA, KS ・ 14 HOURS AGO