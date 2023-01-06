Read full article on original website
Four-star transfer WR reveals decision date during Tennessee visit
Before wrapping up his official visit to Tennessee this weekend, Dont'e Thornton revealed Saturday night that he soon will be announcing his transfer destination. The Oregon wide receiver posted on his Twitter account that he will be making his college decision on Monday coming off back-to-back visits this week. The...
Former Vols WR announces transfer commitment
Another of Tennessee’s outgoing players has made a transfer commitment to a new program. Wide receiver and return specialist Jimmy Holiday announced via social media on Sunday that he will transfer to Western Kentucky. The one-time quarterback saw opportunities limited on offense during the 2022 season, but was a fixture on special teams and the primary kickoff returner for the Vols and now will be hoping for more playing time for the Hilltoppers, who have had one of the top Group of Five offenses under head coach Tyson Helton – he went to Western Kentucky after the 2018 season when he was Tennessee’s offensive coordinator.
Arkansas' Malik Hornsby gets Transfer Crystal Ball for Nebraska: Portal's best-available QB trends to Huskers
Arkansas transfer Malik Hornsby now stands as the top-rated quarterback on the market, and a frontrunner appears to have emerged. Chris Hummer placed a 247Sports Transfer Portal Crystal Ball prediction Saturday for the Huskers to land Hornsby. Hummer provided more intel for 247Sports VIP subscribers HERE on Hornsby's path to...
Decision time set for Husker target from the portal
One transfer decision involving the Huskers will come in a couple days. Former Baylor Bears offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua tweeted that he will make his pick on 8 p.m. on Tuesday. He's down to Nebraska, Florida and Auburn, schools he all visited in recent days. A left guard at Baylor,...
Husker247 Podcast: NU adds transfer, more on the way?
Nebraska had a busy weekend of official visits from transfer portal recruits and the basketball team went up to Minnesota and came back with a victory. The Husker247 Podcast breaks both of these down in its latest episode. Things kick off with the commitment of Virginia wide receiver Billy Kemp,...
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Alabama WR Christian Leary changes mind on transfer destination
Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary has picked a different transfer destination. After initially committing to his hometown UCF Knights on Dec. 13, Leary announced Sunday that he is instead transferring to play at Georgia Tech. For the third year in a row, a Crimson Tide player has joined the Yellow Jackets, who are coached by former UA offensive line coach Brent Key. Kevin Harris (2020) and Pierce Quick (2021) opted to transfer to Georgia Tech, too.
Thompson announces top six schools
South Carolina has landed a spot in 2024 offensive lineman Josiah Thompson's top six schools. Thompson let his top six schools be known in a Tweet on Tuesday afternoon. The Gamecocks were joined by Georgia, Clemson, Tennessee, Miami and Alabama in the four-star offensive lineman's top six. Thompson, who plays...
Transfer offensive tackle commits to Vols, picks Tennessee over SEC rival
With one of Tennessee’s starting offensive tackles from this season heading to the NFL draft, the Vols have looked to the NCAA transfer portal over the past several weeks in search of an experienced replacement. They addressed their need Monday by beating out an SEC rival for a veteran starter from another Power Five program.
Transfer Portal sees a robust second wave of EDGE defenders
Teams searching for immediate help at defensive end found that there were slim pickings among edge defenders when the Transfer Portal first opened in early December. The market wasn’t barren, granted. Promising EDGE Dasan McCullough earned a 93 overall grade in 247Sports’ Transfer Portal Rankings and went from Indiana to Oklahoma, and then Indiana replaced McCullough with productive Western Michigan veteran Andre Carter, although the blue-chip recruit is more of a combo lineman than a true edge defender. Anthony Goodlow (Tulsa to Oklahoma State) and Josaiah Stewart (Coastal Carolina to Michigan) were the earlier portal entries to be in four-star territory with grades above 90.
The Battle's End announces relationship with FSU DT transfer Darrell Jackson
TALLAHASSEE -- Earlier in the day, Noles247 broke the news that Miami defensive line transfer Darrell Jackson had enrolled at Florida State on the first day of classes for the spring semester. This afternoon, The Battle's End announced a relationship with Jackson, further confirming his presence moving forward in Tallahassee:
Elite '24 DL David Stone has two official visits in mind
We had a chance to see Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academic junior defensive lineman David Stone over the weekend and it was easy to see why he’s among the most coveted players in the ’24 class. California Power is a new 7v7/OL-DL organization creating a lot of buzz and...
Oregon tight end Cam McCormick announces he'll enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Oregon tight end Cam McCormick has been with the Oregon Ducks since the 2016 season, and on Tuesday evening, he announced his time with the Ducks is over. The seventh-year junior with two more years of eligibility remaining announced he'll enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. To announce his decision, McCormick...
UCLA kicker Nicholas Barr-Mira talks decision to transfer to Mississippi State
UCLA transfer kicker Nicholas Barr-Mira got his first look at Mississippi State on Sunday. Two days following that official visit, it was clear that the Bulldogs' program left a good impression on Barr-Mira. Barr-Mira announced his intentions on Tuesday evening to transfer to Mississippi State. He becomes the fourth transfer...
Former A&M LB Ish Harris Commits to Houston
Class of 2022 DL signee Jadon Scarlett officially arrives at Texas A&M for spring semester
Argyle defensive lineman Jadon Scarlett has officially arrived at Texas A&M, he shared on social media on Tuesday afternoon. Originally a member of the 2022 class, Scarlett signed with the Aggies during the 2021 early signing period but did not enroll until Tuesday. With the spring semester set to get underway this month at Texas A&M, Scarlett moved in with several members of the 2023 class as well as A&M’s two transfers Tony Grimes and Sam McCall.
Former Baylor DB announces role as Husker GA
The Nebraska staff will have more Baylor flavor in the secondary. Former Baylor cornerback Shevin Smith Jr. announced on social media that he will be joining Matt Rhule’s staff as a graduate assistant working with the defensive backs. He played at Baylor, then served as a student assistant, leaving...
Penn State announces addition of transfer defensive back
Storm Duck is officially a Nittany Lion. Penn State announced Monday the addition of the transfer defensive back, who spent the past four seasons at North Carolina. The university’s second semester began Monday, and Duck was listed in the student directory. Duck announced his commitment to Penn State on...
Former A&M defender Marcus Burris finds new home in Big Ten
Former Texas A&M defensive lineman Marcus Burris entered the NCAA transfer portal on December 6 and today he found a new home in the Big Ten. Burris posted on social media that he will be transferring out of College Station to Indiana. Burris played in eight games last season on the interior after redshirting in 2021.
2024 blue-chip safety prospect Jordon Johnson-Rubell trims recruiting list
One of the most sought after 2024 safety prospects trimmed his list of suitors to 12. IMG Academy standout Jordon Johnson-Rubell's list of finalists is a diverse group of programs. He plans to focus his recruiting on Alabama, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, TCU, Texas, USC and Wisconsin going forward.
