Former Vols WR announces transfer commitment

Another of Tennessee’s outgoing players has made a transfer commitment to a new program. Wide receiver and return specialist Jimmy Holiday announced via social media on Sunday that he will transfer to Western Kentucky. The one-time quarterback saw opportunities limited on offense during the 2022 season, but was a fixture on special teams and the primary kickoff returner for the Vols and now will be hoping for more playing time for the Hilltoppers, who have had one of the top Group of Five offenses under head coach Tyson Helton – he went to Western Kentucky after the 2018 season when he was Tennessee’s offensive coordinator.
Decision time set for Husker target from the portal

One transfer decision involving the Huskers will come in a couple days. Former Baylor Bears offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua tweeted that he will make his pick on 8 p.m. on Tuesday. He's down to Nebraska, Florida and Auburn, schools he all visited in recent days. A left guard at Baylor,...
Husker247 Podcast: NU adds transfer, more on the way?

Nebraska had a busy weekend of official visits from transfer portal recruits and the basketball team went up to Minnesota and came back with a victory. The Husker247 Podcast breaks both of these down in its latest episode. Things kick off with the commitment of Virginia wide receiver Billy Kemp,...
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote

Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen.  Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Alabama WR Christian Leary changes mind on transfer destination

Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary has picked a different transfer destination. After initially committing to his hometown UCF Knights on Dec. 13, Leary announced Sunday that he is instead transferring to play at Georgia Tech. For the third year in a row, a Crimson Tide player has joined the Yellow Jackets, who are coached by former UA offensive line coach Brent Key. Kevin Harris (2020) and Pierce Quick (2021) opted to transfer to Georgia Tech, too.
Thompson announces top six schools

South Carolina has landed a spot in 2024 offensive lineman Josiah Thompson's top six schools. Thompson let his top six schools be known in a Tweet on Tuesday afternoon. The Gamecocks were joined by Georgia, Clemson, Tennessee, Miami and Alabama in the four-star offensive lineman's top six. Thompson, who plays...
Transfer Portal sees a robust second wave of EDGE defenders

Teams searching for immediate help at defensive end found that there were slim pickings among edge defenders when the Transfer Portal first opened in early December. The market wasn’t barren, granted. Promising EDGE Dasan McCullough earned a 93 overall grade in 247Sports’ Transfer Portal Rankings and went from Indiana to Oklahoma, and then Indiana replaced McCullough with productive Western Michigan veteran Andre Carter, although the blue-chip recruit is more of a combo lineman than a true edge defender. Anthony Goodlow (Tulsa to Oklahoma State) and Josaiah Stewart (Coastal Carolina to Michigan) were the earlier portal entries to be in four-star territory with grades above 90.
Former A&M LB Ish Harris Commits to Houston

Class of 2022 DL signee Jadon Scarlett officially arrives at Texas A&M for spring semester

Argyle defensive lineman Jadon Scarlett has officially arrived at Texas A&M, he shared on social media on Tuesday afternoon. Originally a member of the 2022 class, Scarlett signed with the Aggies during the 2021 early signing period but did not enroll until Tuesday. With the spring semester set to get underway this month at Texas A&M, Scarlett moved in with several members of the 2023 class as well as A&M’s two transfers Tony Grimes and Sam McCall.
Former Baylor DB announces role as Husker GA

The Nebraska staff will have more Baylor flavor in the secondary. Former Baylor cornerback Shevin Smith Jr. announced on social media that he will be joining Matt Rhule’s staff as a graduate assistant working with the defensive backs. He played at Baylor, then served as a student assistant, leaving...
Penn State announces addition of transfer defensive back

Storm Duck is officially a Nittany Lion. Penn State announced Monday the addition of the transfer defensive back, who spent the past four seasons at North Carolina. The university’s second semester began Monday, and Duck was listed in the student directory. Duck announced his commitment to Penn State on...
