GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Many 15-year-olds can tell you a list of achievements and experiences such as winning a sporting event, traveling to another country, some may even be starting to learn how to drive, but for most, writing a book is something that is not on the list. Patrick, a 15-year-old Author who resides in Spring Lake, published his first book when he was 13, titled Letters to Grandpa. The inspiration for the book came from Patrick, who reconnected with his grandpa after his grandma passed away by writing letters. From those letters came this inspiration to write a book, to help and inspire others in troubled times.

SPRING LAKE, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO