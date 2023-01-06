Running throughout hilly Central Park will never get easier, even though there are copious amounts of perfectly groomed poodles owned by Upper East Siders to distract me. The elevation is a pace killer, a breath zapper, and makes my legs (and me) want to cry. But no pain, no gain baby. As much as I appreciate the grind and want to run until I have to use a walker, running long distances does not treat my knees well. A physical therapist recently told me I have uneven legs and hips, which caused a flare-up of “runner’s knee” (pain around the knee cap from overuse, misalignment, and inflammation) for months. Not only do I blame my parents for bad genetics, but I need to be extra careful about my running footwear—especially since I'm currently training for a half marathon.

