I've never been one for New Year’s resolutions (too much pressure and January 1 feels like an arbitrary day to “restart”—but that's just my opinion!). However, I am always up for a new challenge. If that involves fitness and leveling-up my overall health and wellness, definitely count me in.
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily... SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Running throughout hilly Central Park will never get easier, even though there are copious amounts of perfectly groomed poodles owned by Upper East Siders to distract me. The elevation is a pace killer, a breath zapper, and makes my legs (and me) want to cry. But no pain, no gain baby. As much as I appreciate the grind and want to run until I have to use a walker, running long distances does not treat my knees well. A physical therapist recently told me I have uneven legs and hips, which caused a flare-up of “runner’s knee” (pain around the knee cap from overuse, misalignment, and inflammation) for months. Not only do I blame my parents for bad genetics, but I need to be extra careful about my running footwear—especially since I'm currently training for a half marathon.
