Read full article on original website
Related
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
James Harden Makes History In 76ers-Pistons Game On Tuesday Night
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden passed Kyle Lowry for 25th on the NBA’s All-Time assists list with his 15-assist performance against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.
Streaking Timberwolves seek revenge vs. Pistons
The Minnesota Timberwolves have gotten hot since an embarrassing home loss to the Detroit Pistons to end 2022. They’ll be
Suns spoil Stephen Curry’s return with win at Golden State
Two-way force Mikal Bridges had a team-high 26 points, Damion Lee celebrated his ring ceremony with 22, and the injury-ravaged
Comments / 0