Grief overcame the community when a 14-year-old Camino girl was fatally struck in a Feb. 8 DUI hit-and-run. The driver responsible for Julianna Abballo’s death, 23-year-old Pollock Pines resident Anthony B. Smith, had been arrested on drinking and driving charges four days before the teen lost her life. Prosecutors said that when Smith turned himself in four hours after hitting Abballo his blood alcohol level was .14%, almost twice the legal limit.

CAMINO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO