ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
sfstandard.com

Why Have So Many Ski Lifts Been Closed Lately?

“Barely anything is open. Terrible experience. Horrible New Year @VailResorts.”. That was just one of many recent posts on social media aimed at the companies running Northern California ski resorts. Over the holidays, as the state got slammed with consecutive storms, many skiers and snowboarders encountered hourslong lines and lift closures at some of Lake Tahoe’s most popular destinations.
NEVADA STATE
Sierra Sun

Stormy weather at Truckee-Tahoe leads to school closures, travel, ski resort impacts

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The strong storm system moving into Lake Tahoe on Tuesday is leading to travel impacts, school closures and possible lift delays at some ski resorts. Lake Tahoe and Tahoe Truckee unified school districts have canceled classes for the day, Incline Village schools will have a virtual learning day while Douglas County schools at the lake are still on.
TRUCKEE, CA
allamericanatlas.com

19 Charming Small Towns in Nevada You Need to Visit

If you think of Nevada, the mind instantly goes to the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas. Skyscrapers and lights and gambling where the nights blend into mornings and the mornings feed into the evenings in one neon-lit blur. But there’s a lot more to the state than that.
NEVADA STATE
kunr.org

Celebrating a Mexican tradition in Northern Nevada

As Día de los Reyes approached, bakers at Carnicería La Chiquita were busy preparing to bake hundreds of Roscas de Reyes. Head baker Carlos Almazán and his crew make the ring-shaped cake for Día de los Reyes, also known as Three Kings Day. Three Kings Day,...
NEVADA STATE
matadornetwork.com

Pyramid Lake, NV, Is the Only Place To Fish for Rare Cui-Ui Fish

You may have never heard of it, but Nevada’s Pyramid Lake is one of the best places in the western US for anglers who come to the bright-blue, high-desert lake to catch fish as large as 20 pounds. The fishing hotspot is in Nevada’s Pyramid Lake Indian Reservation on...
RENO, NV
southernillinoisnow.com

California towns evacuated as monster storm expected to bring foot of rain

(NEW YORK) — Another “powerful” atmospheric river struck the West Coast Monday, and has already prompted evacuation orders and rescues in California as torrential rain, high winds and downed trees have created a dangerous situation for thousands of residents. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Area snowpacks some of the strongest on record, data shows

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The recent snow and rainstorms that have hit the Reno area since Christmas have caused one of the strongest starts to winter accumulation on record. The USDA says snowpacks across Nevada and the eastern Sierra are 136%-258% of their median, with the endless storms causing those percentages to increase daily.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Jan. 9, 2023, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A winter storm watch for Western Nevada for this morning was replaced with a winter weather advisory at 5 a.m. today and delayed until 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. We could see heavy rainfall today with snow falling above 6,500 feet. Most of the atmospheric river is expected to arrive on Tuesday.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Local organization voices concerns about issues in Nevada schools

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For Paul White, his organization has a stated purpose. “Our goal is exposing what is going on in Washoe County schools. Demanding better leadership.”. White’s organization is called Education Crusade, and he held a press conference down the road from North Valley’s high on Monday to discuss the issues within the school district. His claims are concerning.
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Jim Hartman: It’s now Gov. Joe Lombardo

In a quick Jan. 2 mini-ceremony, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo was sworn in as the 31st governor of Nevada. State law required the governor to be sworn in on the first Monday of the new year – irrespective of it being a federal holiday. On Tuesday, more than...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy