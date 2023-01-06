Read full article on original website
sfstandard.com
Why Have So Many Ski Lifts Been Closed Lately?
“Barely anything is open. Terrible experience. Horrible New Year @VailResorts.”. That was just one of many recent posts on social media aimed at the companies running Northern California ski resorts. Over the holidays, as the state got slammed with consecutive storms, many skiers and snowboarders encountered hourslong lines and lift closures at some of Lake Tahoe’s most popular destinations.
Sierra Sun
Stormy weather at Truckee-Tahoe leads to school closures, travel, ski resort impacts
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The strong storm system moving into Lake Tahoe on Tuesday is leading to travel impacts, school closures and possible lift delays at some ski resorts. Lake Tahoe and Tahoe Truckee unified school districts have canceled classes for the day, Incline Village schools will have a virtual learning day while Douglas County schools at the lake are still on.
What is ahead for Southern Nevada renters in the new year?
Southern Nevada was home to some of the highest rental prices for apartments and homes in the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic. 8 News Now spoke to experts from Rent.com for more insight into what is ahead for renters for the new year.
allamericanatlas.com
19 Charming Small Towns in Nevada You Need to Visit
If you think of Nevada, the mind instantly goes to the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas. Skyscrapers and lights and gambling where the nights blend into mornings and the mornings feed into the evenings in one neon-lit blur. But there’s a lot more to the state than that.
Fox5 KVVU
Your library card can now provide free entry to all state parks in Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Your library card can now provide free access to all Nevada State Parks. According to Nevada State Parks, the Library Park Pass pilot program is available at public libraries throughout the state. As part of the program, those with a library card can enjoy free...
kunr.org
Celebrating a Mexican tradition in Northern Nevada
As Día de los Reyes approached, bakers at Carnicería La Chiquita were busy preparing to bake hundreds of Roscas de Reyes. Head baker Carlos Almazán and his crew make the ring-shaped cake for Día de los Reyes, also known as Three Kings Day. Three Kings Day,...
matadornetwork.com
Pyramid Lake, NV, Is the Only Place To Fish for Rare Cui-Ui Fish
You may have never heard of it, but Nevada’s Pyramid Lake is one of the best places in the western US for anglers who come to the bright-blue, high-desert lake to catch fish as large as 20 pounds. The fishing hotspot is in Nevada’s Pyramid Lake Indian Reservation on...
southernillinoisnow.com
California towns evacuated as monster storm expected to bring foot of rain
(NEW YORK) — Another “powerful” atmospheric river struck the West Coast Monday, and has already prompted evacuation orders and rescues in California as torrential rain, high winds and downed trees have created a dangerous situation for thousands of residents. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation...
Why roundtrip flights from San Francisco Bay Area to Vegas, NYC, Hawaii are suddenly crazy cheap
Demand dips and prices drop during the low-demand "dead weeks" of January and February.
Southern Nevada home prices decrease as the new year begins
Home buyers are starting the new year with good news as the Las Vegas Realtors Association reported that home prices are back to where they were a year ago.
KOLO TV Reno
Area snowpacks some of the strongest on record, data shows
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The recent snow and rainstorms that have hit the Reno area since Christmas have caused one of the strongest starts to winter accumulation on record. The USDA says snowpacks across Nevada and the eastern Sierra are 136%-258% of their median, with the endless storms causing those percentages to increase daily.
Expected rain arrived as snow and damaged the grid. Now, more storms are on the way.
With more storms on the way, about 71,000 Nevada residents are recovering from power outages over New Year’s weekend caused by wet and heavy snow in Reno, Sparks and Carson City. The post Expected rain arrived as snow and damaged the grid. Now, more storms are on the way. appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Record-Courier
The Jan. 9, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — A winter storm watch for Western Nevada for this morning was replaced with a winter weather advisory at 5 a.m. today and delayed until 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. We could see heavy rainfall today with snow falling above 6,500 feet. Most of the atmospheric river is expected to arrive on Tuesday.
“Most Haunted Road In Nevada”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Nevada is a state with a rich and varied history, and it's no surprise that some of its roads are rumored to be haunted. From deserted highways to winding mountain passes, these haunted roads are said to be home to ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural occurrences.
KOLO TV Reno
‘It’s a pretty scary situation’: Many Nevadans still without power as second storm approaches
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wet, heavy snow still blankets western Nevada. While many are prepping for the next storm, some are still suffering the consequences of the first. “We had a tree branch come down and it landed right on our power line and it’s about a 12 foot branch,” said Steve Scriver, an NV Energy customer near Washoe Lake.
KOLO TV Reno
Local organization voices concerns about issues in Nevada schools
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For Paul White, his organization has a stated purpose. “Our goal is exposing what is going on in Washoe County schools. Demanding better leadership.”. White’s organization is called Education Crusade, and he held a press conference down the road from North Valley’s high on Monday to discuss the issues within the school district. His claims are concerning.
Nevada Appeal
Jim Hartman: It’s now Gov. Joe Lombardo
In a quick Jan. 2 mini-ceremony, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo was sworn in as the 31st governor of Nevada. State law required the governor to be sworn in on the first Monday of the new year – irrespective of it being a federal holiday. On Tuesday, more than...
US News and World Report
‘Parade of Cyclones’ Aimed at California Brings Threats of Flooding, Heavy Rainfall
A “parade of cyclones” aimed directly at California is expected to bring near daily record rainfall on Monday and into Tuesday. Biden Declares Emergency for California Due to Winter Storms ]. “Two major episodes of heavy rain and heavy mountain snow are expected to impact California in quick...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada State Police: Tractor-trailer overturns after ‘traveling too fast for conditions’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police say a tractor-trailer overturned overnight on the 15 northbound to go to the 215 transition ramp. According to authorities, the tractor-trailer “was traveling too fast for conditions and overturned.” It had been raining at about 11:30 p.m. Monday when the crash occurred.
This California County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
