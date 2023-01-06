Read full article on original website
Teenager, 2 adults dead after crash in East Texas
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A teenager and two adults died after a crash in East Texas on Jan. 7, said the Texas Department of Public Safety. The wreck happened in Wood County on US 69 about one mile southeast of Alba around 9:30 p.m. A 2017 Ford Explorer was heading northwest on US 69 […]
Greenville Shooting Under Investigatioin
Greenville Police worked a shooting in the 3400 block of Templeton, and upon arrival, officers found a passenger in a white vehicle with a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital in an undisclosed condition. Police have not released any further information due to the ongoing investigation.
SH 19 North Traffic Stop Nets Cocaine, Drug Paraphernalia, 1 Controlled Substance Arrest
Marijuana, THC Vape Pen Found During I-30 Traffic Stop. A State Highway 19 north traffic stop netted cocaine, drug paraphernalia and one felony controlled substance arrest Sunday night. Marijuana and a THC vape pen were found during an Interstate 30 traffic stop last week. SH 19 North Traffic Stop. Hopkins...
SHERIFF: 1 of 2 escaped Mississippi inmates who reportedly left stolen van in Wood County arrested after string of violent crimes, chase
One of two of the inmates who escaped custody in Mississippi before reportedly leaving their stolen van in the East Texas area has been arrested. According to Dallas County judicial records, Tyler Payne, 31, was booked into the Dallas County Jail around 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says Payne was arrested following a "string of violent crimes and a pursuit in Frisco."
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Project Seeks Underwriters
The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is seeking underwriters for one of its funding goals for the year. The funding priority is an educational program that the Hopkins County Hospital District’s EMS will make available to area teens to educate them on the risks of impaired driving. The program,...
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 1/10
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital- Sulphur Springs is now offering inpatient hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis for patients battling End-Stage Renal Disease with an acute hospitalization need. We are excited to have these services available in our community. For questions about the...
Man shot, killed by Mineola PD in Quitman identified
QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – A custodial death report has identified a man that was shot and killed by Mineola Police Department officers on Dec. 22 in Quitman and given new details of the incident. According to the report, Robert Allen Vancleave, 55, was shot after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on his vehicle. […]
SSISD board briefs for January 10, 2023
A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, January 9, 2023. No one requested to address the Board. School board trustee election filing dates for the Saturday, May 6, 2023, election was announced as Wednesday, January 18, 2023, through Friday, February 19, 2023. Seats currently filled by Robert Cody and Robbin Vaughn are up for reelection.
Report identifies man killed in Sulphur Springs officer-involved shooting
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – The man killed in the Sulphur Springs officer-involved shooting on Monday has been identified, according to a report. According to the report, the individual is identified as 43-year-old Randy Wayne Tadlock. Officers with the Sulphur Springs Police Department and Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of Holiday Drive […]
Autospy Report On Ore City Man Found Dead
The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office has received the final autopsy report on an Ore City man reported missing who was later found dead. According to the autopsy, the death of 38-year-old William Chad Martin was accidental by way of drowning. The report also listed a high level of methamphetamine and broken ribs consistent with a fall contributing to his death.
Autopsy rules East Texas missing man found in November died by drowning
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An East Texas man, whose body was found in November 2022 after he went missing, died by drowning, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. William Chad Martin, 35 of Ore City, was reported missing on Nov. 7, and his body was found on Nov. 16 off Live Oak Road […]
SSPD Seeks Help Identifying Suspect In Hillcrest Drive Pickup And Trailer Theft
The Sulphur Springs Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a Hillcrest Drive pickup and trailer theft Friday morning. The pickup reported stolen from the Grocery Supply Co. parking lot reported from Grocery Supply parking lot at 5:40 a.m. Jan. 6, 2023 was described as a a 2004 white Chevy Duramax with a “Mind if I smoke” sticker on the back, and a dent on the passenger door. Attached to the truck was a black 22 foot Temple Trailer. Several pieces of lawn equipment were on the trailer when it was take, including:
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Michael Anthony Garcia was arrested in Hopkins County on 2 warrants for Violation of Probation. The probations warrants were related for Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence with the Intent to Impair an Investigation and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Laron Dwayne Ross was arrested in Hopkins...
Obituary For Patti Tucker
Graveside service for Patti Ann Tucker, age 86 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:30 P.M. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Sherley Cemetery with Mr. Jody Garner officiating. Pallbearers will be Jason Bragg, Jedda Bragg, Jordan Miesse, Clayton Pippin, Brandon Slider and Chris Williams. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Tucker passed away on January 7, 2023 at Sulphur Springs Health and Rehab.
Coyote attacks on livestock are reported by East Texas ranchers
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Although we rarely see them there is a a healthy population of coyote’s in East Texas, and they are now believed to have been responsible for recent attacks on livestock and pets. Over the past two weeks some cattle ranchers in Upshur county say they’ve...
Bowie County finds murder suspect fit to stand trial
TEXARKANA, Texas – A Bowie County Court found murder suspect Travis Turner competent to stand trial during a hearing Thursday at the Bi-State Justice Building. Turner is charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old Jennifer Garrett at a home in the 6300 block of Summerhill Place in Texarkana, Texas on Aug. 12, 2021.
Notice for Laurence Bramblett
Graveside service for Laurence Bramblett, age 89, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Restlawn Cemetery with Jerry Savage officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Mr. Bramblett passed away at his home on Wednesday, January 5, 2023. Arrangements under the direction...
Cash Found At Super One
Saturday, the Mt Pleasant Police Department received a large sum of cash that a person found at Super One. To claim the money, call the Police Department at 903-575-4004 and speak with our Evidence Room Manager. You will need to provide the lost amount and a description of what’s holding the cash.
Paris Police Report For Friday (Jan 6)
Paris Police arrested Jessica Nicole Allen, 34, of Paris, in the 900-block of Pine Bluff on a felony Hopkins County probation violation warrant at 9:45 Thursday morning. Allen is on probation for possessing a controlled substance of more than one gram but less than four. Allen was booked and then transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Sulphur Springs celebrates employees years of service
The Sulphur Springs city council awarded city staff with pins for their years of service at last night’s regular January meeting. Tory Niewiadomski, assistant city manager & community development director. Bruce Miller, SSFD. FIFTEEN YEARS. John Lambert, SSFD. Joseph Evans, SSFD. TWENTY YEARS. Chief David James, SSFD. TWENTY-FIVE YEARS.
