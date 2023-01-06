Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR REPORTED TRESPASS INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for a reported trespass incident on Monday. Information from RPD said at 4:50 p.m. the 53-year old was contacted after he allegedly entered a business in the 2500 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway after already having been trespassed from that location. The suspect admitted to going inside the store and said he had done so to get the name of their head of security.
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT JAILED AFTER ALLEGED STRANGULATION INCIDENT
A transient was jailed after an alleged strangulation incident Sunday night. A Sutherlin Police report said just after 8:45 p.m. 36-year old Jerrod Jones engaged in a fight at an establishment in the 200 block of West Central Avenue. That included allegedly strangling a victim after reading a text message on her phone that came from another individual.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY CRAWLING THROUGH A WINDOW
A Roseburg was jailed after an alleged trespass incident Monday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 7:10 p.m. officers contacted the 37-year old after an employee of a business in the 700 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard allegedly saw him crawl through a window to get in a room. The suspect had not paid for a room since January 6th.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER POLICE PURSUIT EARLY TUESDAY
A Roseburg man was jailed after a police pursuit early Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 2:00 a.m. a deputy saw a motorcycle traveling at 90 miles per hour on Interstate Five near McClain Avenue, just south of Roseburg. The deputy pursued the motorcycle which sped up. The deputy caught up to it six miles later. Prior to activating the patrol vehicle’s lights, the rider allegedly cut in front of a semi-truck to take the exit, which prevented the deputy from following.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED TRESPASS INCIDENT
Roseburg Police cited a man following an alleged trespass incident Saturday afternoon. An RPD report said at 2:40 p.m. 49-year old William Jepson was found trespassing on the property of the Elk’s Lodge in the 700 block of Southeast Jackson Street. Jepson was allegedly using electricity from the building to charge his phone. He had been warned hours earlier for the same crimes but never left the property. He was found to have a warrant for his arrest out of Jackson County. Jepson was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center after the jail would not house him due to his medical conditions.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF INCIDENT
A Roseburg woman was jailed following an alleged criminal mischief incident Monday morning. A Roseburg Police report said at 6:00 a.m. officers contacted the 46-year old after she allegedly broke out the front window of the former Grocery Outlet building in the 900 block of West Harvard Avenue. The suspect was walking away from the building and told officers she was arguing with her boyfriend and elbowed the window, causing it to shatter.
kqennewsradio.com
SUTHERLIN MAN JAILED FOLLOWING AN ALLEGED BURGLARY
A Sutherlin man was jailed following an alleged burglary early Saturday. A Sutherlin Police report said just after 1:00 a.m. officers interrupted a burglary in progress in the 1800 block of Ridge Water Drive after the homeowner detected motion on their camera system. 32-year old Preston Torguson was charged with...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY LIGHTING A TREE ON FIRE
A Roseburg man was jailed after allegedly lighting a tree on fire, early Saturday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 12:50 a.m. officers were flagged down by patrons of a business after they saw the 30-year old light a small tree on fire in the 1400 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. The suspect initially refused to stop for officers and walked down the road holding the small tree that was burning at one end.
kqennewsradio.com
WINSTON WOMAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED TRESPASS INCIDENT
A Winston woman was jailed after an alleged trespass incident Saturday evening. A Sutherlin Police report said just after 5:30 p.m. the 20-year old allegedly entered a residence in the 1500 block of East Central Avenue after being told to leave. A disturbance ensued allegedly connected to a custody issue.
kezi.com
Man faces assault charges after shooting another, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. – A man who was arrested on Saturday for allegedly shooting another man heard charges in court Monday afternoon, according to court documents. According to Eugene Police Department, officers responded to a reported gunshot wound on Allane Lane near Bethel Drive at about 10:40 a.m. on January 7. Police said the suspect, later identified as Dustin William Harris, 31, left the scene after allegedly shooting the victim and was eventually arrested just north of Eugene. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital by Eugene Springfield Fire, according to police.
kezi.com
Lane County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Elmira teen
ELMIRA, Ore. -- Search and Rescue crews with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing and possibly endangered boy who left home Monday night. According to the LCSO, Corbin William Turner, 14, of Elmira, left his home on Demming Road at about 7 p.m. on January 9 and has not been heard from as of 3 p.m. on January 10. The LCSO says Turner has indications of mental illness, and may be disoriented or confused.
KVAL
Springfield man arrested following reckless driving pursuit, crash
EUGENE, Ore. — A man "driving all over the roadway" was arrested after a pursuit by Eugene Police officers when he crashed, EPD said in a news release. 36-year-old Michael Scott Bodine of Springfield almost struck the front of an EPD officer's vehicle with his Dodge Dakota pickup on W. 6th Avenue at 5:15 a.m. Monday, January 9.
kezi.com
Early morning vehicle pursuit leads to crash, arrest
EUGENE, Ore. – A man is in police custody Monday after leading police on an early morning vehicle chase through the city, according to Eugene Police Department. EPD said the incident began at about 5:16 a.m. on January 9 when an officer in his patrol vehicle was nearly struck by a pick-up truck that police said was driving recklessly on west Sixth Avenue. EPD said the officer went after the truck, but when the officer tried to pull over the vehicle the driver refused to stop and sped north on Highway 99. EPD said the truck passed another officer near Highway 99 and Prairie Road. Police said both officers agreed the operator of the truck was driving recklessly and posed a risk to the public, and initiated a pursuit.
nbc16.com
Eugene Police: 17-year-old killed in hit-and-run at W. 7th Ave and Van Buren
UPDATE (1/10/2023): "The vehicle has been located and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to please call 541.682.5138," EPD said in a statement. --- EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police say a 17-year-old male is the victim in a pedestrian hit-and-run Sunday night at W. 7th Avenue and Van Buren.
kqennewsradio.com
COUNTY MAN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON FOR WEAPON AND DRUG CHARGES
A Douglas County man was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday, for manufacturing and selling an illegal short-barreled rifle and selling several ounces of methamphetamine. A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said 46-year old Gregory Wayne Ferguson was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison and 4 years’ supervised release.
kezi.com
Eugene police respond to gunshot wound call, suspect in custody
EUGENE, Ore. -- A suspect is in custody after an alleged shooting sent one man to the hospital. Police said they responded to a call about a gunshot wound on 2900 Allane Avenue near HWY 99 in Eugene, on Saturday, January 7 at 10:40 a.m. Police say the suspect, Dustin...
kqennewsradio.com
GLIDE MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII INCIDENT THURSDAY
A Glide man was jailed following an alleged DUII incident on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said at 5:00 p.m. officers responded to an alleged hit and run near the corner of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard and Northeast Pomona Street. 32-year old Sean McGraw was called in after he allegedly drove off the road, went through a fence and then drove back onto the road.
kezi.com
Man who allegedly ran across street suffers head injury in car collision
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car while unlawfully running across Main Street on Friday night, according to Springfield Police Department. Springfield police said officers responded to a reported vehicle-pedestrian crash at the intersection of Main Street and 42nd Street at...
kqennewsradio.com
POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER HE WAS FOUND HIDING IN A CREEK
Roseburg Police jailed a man after a chase led to the suspect jumping into a creek Wednesday night. The RPD report said at about 11:10 p.m. officers attempted to contact 31-year old Matthew Bay in the 100 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard, knowing he had a warrant for his arrest. Bay allegedly fled the area on a bicycle, going south along the railroad tracks, before turning into Gaddis Park in the 800 block of Northwest Highland Street.
KVAL
Do you recognize this vehicle? New photos show suspect vehicle sought in hit-and-run
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department has released new photos showing a black sedan sought in a hit-and-run crash at 6th and Lincoln that sent a woman to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. The 60-year-old woman was struck in a crosswalk just after 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday,...
