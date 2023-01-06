Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
In The Know: Jan. 9
Congratulations to Jessica Pham of El Dorado Hills, who made the fall 2022 University of Wisconsin-Madison Dean’s List. Vitalant will host an El Dorado Hills community blood drive noon to 4:30 p.m. The Bloodmobile will be located in the parking lot near the baseball fields at the El Dorado Hills Community Services District, 1021 Harvard Way, El Dorado Hills. Donors will be entered into a drawing for a trip for two to the Big Game which includes airfare, hotel, game tickets and other perks. Go to vitalant.org/BigGame for details. Must be 21 years old to be eligible to win. The winner will be announced Jan. 23. Make an appointment at donors.vitalant.org and use blood drive code SMFM019 or call Vitalant at (877) 258-4825 and mention the same code. Walk-ins will be accommodated if space allows.
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado DAR members generously give back
During the holiday season the El Dorado Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution stayed busy with a number of activities, several with a focus on local veterans and children. The Women’s Issues Committee chaired by Sandra Hand presented Hearts Landing founder/President Donna Eckwortzel with a check for $1,500...
Mountain Democrat
Georgetown students immersed in projects galore
At Georgetown School of Innovation several classes have completed community service projects as part of the school’s project-based learning model. Many of these projects came about after the Mosquito Fire. Mrs. Barbour’s class with the help of parent volunteer TK Chiang, wrote a song and created a music video...
Mountain Democrat
Rain can’t dampen new sheriff’s spirit
The new El Dorado County sheriff’s first days on the job kept him busy. Torrential rains came hours after Jeff Leikauf and the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said goodbye to John D’Agostini, who retired after a 12-year run as sheriff. “The rain was coming down in...
Mountain Democrat
Women’s Fund El Dorado grant applications available
El Dorado County nonprofit agencies serving the western slope of the county are now invited to apply for grant funding from Women’s Fund El Dorado. In an effort to remain an effective grant making organization, WFED continues to expand its grant opportunities to cover a broad range of needs including basic human needs, children and youth development, and arts and culture.
Mountain Democrat
Top stories of 2022: Supes make West Slope shelter happen
After years of scrapping ideas on addressing homelessness, El Dorado County leaders are implementing a temporary navigation center/shelter while also making plans to build a permanent site. After declaring a homeless crisis in spring 2022, the county pursued a temporary site on county-owned land at Perks Court just outside Placerville...
Mountain Democrat
Murdered DJ’s stolen items recovered in El Dorado Hills
Following an investigation into a burglary in the El Dorado Hills area last week, El Dorado County sheriff’s detectives announced they recovered items belonging to a popular Sacramento DJ who was murdered last spring. Giovanni Isidro Razo Pizano, better known as DJ Gio, was a popular fixture in Sacramento’s...
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log. Dec. 22-24
The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office logs:. 4:17 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Sierra Springs Drive in Pollock Pines. 5:32 p.m. Vehicle burglary was reported at the casino on Red Hawk Parkway in Placerville. 11:18 p.m. Burglary was reported on Baywood Court in El Dorado...
Mountain Democrat
Wickline scholarship application now online
Applications for Wickline Scholarships awarded via Women’s Fund El Dorado are now available. To be eligible, students must meet all of the following criteria:. • Reside on the western slope of El Dorado County. • Be a female 22 years of age or older. • Be accepted by and...
Mountain Democrat
Free substance abuse education available
The El Dorado Coalition for Overdose Prevention & Education, formerly known as the El Dorado County Opioid Coalition, has relaunched of its Community Awareness Substance-use Education series with an educational 2023 line up. COPE will host six free virtual educational sessions that will focus on making the CASE toward breaking...
Mountain Democrat
Top stories of 2022: 14-year-old killed by DUI driver
Grief overcame the community when a 14-year-old Camino girl was fatally struck in a Feb. 8 DUI hit-and-run. The driver responsible for Julianna Abballo’s death, 23-year-old Pollock Pines resident Anthony B. Smith, had been arrested on drinking and driving charges four days before the teen lost her life. Prosecutors said that when Smith turned himself in four hours after hitting Abballo his blood alcohol level was .14%, almost twice the legal limit.
Mountain Democrat
Top stories of 2022: PG&E investigated in Mosquito Fire
The 76,788-acre Mosquito Fire, which Cal Fire lists as the largest blaze in California last year, burned 78 structures across El Dorado and Placer counties and is among the latest to prompt an investigation of PG&E infrastructure. U.S. Forest Service investigators tasked with determining the cause of the Mosquito Fire...
