Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
2023 LSU football schedule: Games, dates, opponents
How do things look for LSU in the SEC championship race and the College Football Playoff hunt for the 2023 season? Let's look at the full LSU football schedule for the Tigers' 2023 season. 2023 LSU football schedule: Games, dates, opponentsSept. 3 vs. Florida State Sept. 9 vs. Grambling Sept. 16 at ...
Players from Louisiana Who Will Compete in the College Football National Championship Game
It all comes down to this - the University of Georgia vs. the Texas Christian Horned Frogs in the College Football National Championship Game!. Georgia is the defending champions and have looked the part for most of this season as they dominated five of the six Top 25 teams they played and were the only FBS team to go undefeated.
LSU Signees Dominate All-American Bowl, Jalen Brown Shines
LSU has been well represented when it comes to high school All-American showcases this week. With four Tigers participating in the Under Armour All-American Game on Tuesday and five more LSU signees suiting up for the All-American Bowl on Saturday, it’s been a busy stretch for the future of this program.
crescentcitysports.com
Recruiting: Ex-Syracuse cornerback Chestnut to transfer to LSU
LSU continues to dip into football’s transfer portal, adding players who can upgrade the roster for 2023. This weekend, the Tigers secured a commitment who was rated among the top at his position when Syracuse cornerback Darian “Duce” Chestnut. He visited campus and made the move to stay.
crescentcitysports.com
Recruiting: Ex-Ohio State cornerback JK Johnson to transfer to LSU
The LSU Tigers were busy this past weekend bolstering their secondary through the portal. Jakailin “JK” Johnson, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound conrrback out of Ohio State, will join the program. He becomes the second former Buckeyes corner to transfer to LSU in as many offseasons, joining Sevyn Banks who arrived last April. Johnson has three years of eligibility remaining.
NOLA.com
Scott Kushner: 'Can you believe this?' Yes, believe it. Tulane did the unfathomable.
No matter where you turned, no matter the time of the day, one phrase reverberated around the sprawling grounds of AT&T Stadium on Jan. 2 in Arlington, Texas. Old friends, new acquaintances, seat neighbors, flight companions, former classmates and everyone in between who’d gathered for Tulane football — they all recognized this was something they'd never experienced before. It left so many people, from so many different regions and generations, to carry the same prevailing thought.
crescentcitysports.com
Manning Passing Academy signs 5-year extension to remain at Nicholls State University
THIBODAUX, La. — The Manning Passing Academy and Nicholls State University has agreed on a five-year extension to keep the annual football camp in Thibodaux through 2027. “We have been at Nicholls since 2005 and we couldn’t be more excited for Thibodaux, Louisiana to remain the Home of the MPA,” said Archie Manning, MPA Executive Director.” The state-of-the-art facilities, the spotless accommodations, the vast field space are exceptional and the University Staff is phenomenal. It’s a true partnership. And you can’t beat the Southern Hospitality in Thibodaux!”
crescentcitysports.com
SLU finishes 12th, 19th in final FCS polls
HAMMOND, La. – For the fourth consecutive season, the Southeastern Louisiana University football team finished ranked in the final FCS polls released Monday. SLU is one of three FCS schools to be ranked in the last four final polls, along with the last two national champions – South Dakota State and North Dakota State. The Lions finished 12th in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and were picked 19th in the AFCA FCS Coaches Top 25.
crescentcitysports.com
Brother Martin nears perfection at Big Sam Duals with Louisiana Classic in sight
The Brother Martin Crusaders bounced back from falling short last weekend on the wrestling mats. The Crusaders went to the Big Sam Duals in Moss Bluff, Louisiana with teams from all over such as Lake Charles Prep, Sulphur, Sam Houston and Strake Jesuit of Houston. The dual tournament was small,...
crescentcitysports.com
Basketball: M.L. King Charter scores big road win at Salmen
Martin Luther King Charter scores a huge road win Monday night, defeating Salmen 59-51. The Jaguars took a 20-8 lead after one quarter and held a 25-22 halftime lead. It was 38-30 going to the final quarter. Darunce Allen led the way for M.L. King with 22 points and six...
crescentcitysports.com
2023 Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame inductee class announced
HOUMA, LA – Inductees for the 2023 Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame have been selected and announced for the sixth annual Terrebonne General Community Sports Institute’s Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame. The sports-themed banquet honors six local professional athletes/coaches who will be inducted into the Bayou...
WDSU
Fans find their cars broken into after Saints game
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints fans have reported that multiple vehicles have been broken into during the game. Some fans report their vehicles were broken into at the Dixie parking lot on Tchoupitoulas Street. They also reported that the parking lot costs $50 to park there during the...
crescentcitysports.com
Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation announces new board members
NEW ORLEANS – (Jan. 10, 2023) – The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation announces the latest individuals selected to join its Board of Directors. Professionals representing various industries throughout the Greater New Orleans area have been nominated by a current board member and approved by the board. The wealth of experience and knowledge that they bring will support the Foundation’s mission of attracting and managing major sporting events that have a positive economic impact on the State of Louisiana and the Greater New Orleans area.
crescentcitysports.com
Soccer: Mandeville wins pair of matches in north Louisiana
Mandeville has enjoyed an excellent season in boys soccer. The Skippers, currently fourth in the most recent LHSAA Division I power rankings, improved upon that standing with a pair of wins against north Louisiana programs Saturday. The Skippers edged Ouachita Parish 2-1. Mandeville took a 1-0 lead at halftime and...
q973radio.com
Meet The Louisiana Contestant on “The Bachelor”
Vanessa Dinh is a LSU grad and restaurant marketer. She’ll be on the 27th season of “The Bachelor” trying to sway the heart of Zach Shallcross. Vanessa is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana native and is excited to make Louisiana proud on the TV screen!. Her bachelorette biography...
NOLA.com
Slidell officials alarmed by new kind of gambling machine at off-track betting parlor
A little more than a year after St. Tammany Parish voters shot down a $325 million casino proposal, Slidell officials are waging a lower-profile fight against a form of gambling that has never appeared on a parish ballot: historical horse racing machines. The state Legislature adopted a bill in 2021...
theadvocate.com
Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says
Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Louisiana
Louisiana might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Louisiana.
NOLA.com
New Orleans rapper was at Miami event before shooting injures 10, sources say
MIAMI — As many as 10 people were shot outside a popular soul food restaurant Thursday night in Miami Gardens when an argument between two groups of people escalated to gunfire, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were injured at The Licking Miami Gardens, nor what...
brproud.com
$100k winning ticket sold at gas station in Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints finished this season with a losing record. On the other hand, someone who decided to play the New Orleans Saints scratch-off game did not lose. A winning New Orleans Saints scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in East Baton Rouge Parish....
