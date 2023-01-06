ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crescentcitysports.com

Recruiting: Ex-Syracuse cornerback Chestnut to transfer to LSU

LSU continues to dip into football’s transfer portal, adding players who can upgrade the roster for 2023. This weekend, the Tigers secured a commitment who was rated among the top at his position when Syracuse cornerback Darian “Duce” Chestnut. He visited campus and made the move to stay.
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Recruiting: Ex-Ohio State cornerback JK Johnson to transfer to LSU

The LSU Tigers were busy this past weekend bolstering their secondary through the portal. Jakailin “JK” Johnson, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound conrrback out of Ohio State, will join the program. He becomes the second former Buckeyes corner to transfer to LSU in as many offseasons, joining Sevyn Banks who arrived last April. Johnson has three years of eligibility remaining.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Scott Kushner: 'Can you believe this?' Yes, believe it. Tulane did the unfathomable.

No matter where you turned, no matter the time of the day, one phrase reverberated around the sprawling grounds of AT&T Stadium on Jan. 2 in Arlington, Texas. Old friends, new acquaintances, seat neighbors, flight companions, former classmates and everyone in between who’d gathered for Tulane football — they all recognized this was something they'd never experienced before. It left so many people, from so many different regions and generations, to carry the same prevailing thought.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Manning Passing Academy signs 5-year extension to remain at Nicholls State University

THIBODAUX, La. — The Manning Passing Academy and Nicholls State University has agreed on a five-year extension to keep the annual football camp in Thibodaux through 2027. “We have been at Nicholls since 2005 and we couldn’t be more excited for Thibodaux, Louisiana to remain the Home of the MPA,” said Archie Manning, MPA Executive Director.” The state-of-the-art facilities, the spotless accommodations, the vast field space are exceptional and the University Staff is phenomenal. It’s a true partnership. And you can’t beat the Southern Hospitality in Thibodaux!”
THIBODAUX, LA
crescentcitysports.com

SLU finishes 12th, 19th in final FCS polls

HAMMOND, La. – For the fourth consecutive season, the Southeastern Louisiana University football team finished ranked in the final FCS polls released Monday. SLU is one of three FCS schools to be ranked in the last four final polls, along with the last two national champions – South Dakota State and North Dakota State. The Lions finished 12th in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and were picked 19th in the AFCA FCS Coaches Top 25.
HAMMOND, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Basketball: M.L. King Charter scores big road win at Salmen

Martin Luther King Charter scores a huge road win Monday night, defeating Salmen 59-51. The Jaguars took a 20-8 lead after one quarter and held a 25-22 halftime lead. It was 38-30 going to the final quarter. Darunce Allen led the way for M.L. King with 22 points and six...
SLIDELL, LA
crescentcitysports.com

2023 Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame inductee class announced

HOUMA, LA – Inductees for the 2023 Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame have been selected and announced for the sixth annual Terrebonne General Community Sports Institute’s Bayou Region Athletic Hall of Fame. The sports-themed banquet honors six local professional athletes/coaches who will be inducted into the Bayou...
HOUMA, LA
WDSU

Fans find their cars broken into after Saints game

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints fans have reported that multiple vehicles have been broken into during the game. Some fans report their vehicles were broken into at the Dixie parking lot on Tchoupitoulas Street. They also reported that the parking lot costs $50 to park there during the...
crescentcitysports.com

Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation announces new board members

NEW ORLEANS – (Jan. 10, 2023) – The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation announces the latest individuals selected to join its Board of Directors. Professionals representing various industries throughout the Greater New Orleans area have been nominated by a current board member and approved by the board. The wealth of experience and knowledge that they bring will support the Foundation’s mission of attracting and managing major sporting events that have a positive economic impact on the State of Louisiana and the Greater New Orleans area.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Soccer: Mandeville wins pair of matches in north Louisiana

Mandeville has enjoyed an excellent season in boys soccer. The Skippers, currently fourth in the most recent LHSAA Division I power rankings, improved upon that standing with a pair of wins against north Louisiana programs Saturday. The Skippers edged Ouachita Parish 2-1. Mandeville took a 1-0 lead at halftime and...
MANDEVILLE, LA
q973radio.com

Meet The Louisiana Contestant on “The Bachelor”

Vanessa Dinh is a LSU grad and restaurant marketer. She’ll be on the 27th season of “The Bachelor” trying to sway the heart of Zach Shallcross. Vanessa is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana native and is excited to make Louisiana proud on the TV screen!. Her bachelorette biography...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says

Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

$100k winning ticket sold at gas station in Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints finished this season with a losing record. On the other hand, someone who decided to play the New Orleans Saints scratch-off game did not lose. A winning New Orleans Saints scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in East Baton Rouge Parish....
CENTRAL, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy