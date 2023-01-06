No matter where you turned, no matter the time of the day, one phrase reverberated around the sprawling grounds of AT&T Stadium on Jan. 2 in Arlington, Texas. Old friends, new acquaintances, seat neighbors, flight companions, former classmates and everyone in between who’d gathered for Tulane football — they all recognized this was something they'd never experienced before. It left so many people, from so many different regions and generations, to carry the same prevailing thought.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO