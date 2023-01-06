Read full article on original website
Police: One dead in weekend Kansas shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend homicide. Just before 9a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 1300 Block of SE Madison in Topeka, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. First responders found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased...
Police ID 45-year-old Kan. man who died in weekend shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend homicide have identified the victim as 45-year-old Shawn A. Carter of Topeka. Just before 9a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 1300 Block of SE Madison in Topeka, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. First responders found Carter suffering...
1 dead, 2 hurt after Kansas police pursuit crash in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — One person died and two people are injured after an SUV being pursued by police crashed into another vehicle early Sunday. Police said the crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday after officers from Kansas City, Kansas, pursued a GMC Terrain that had been taken in an armed robbery into Kansas City, Missouri.
Warning about aquifer's decline sets up big fight in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas water experts are sounding an alarm decades in the making: Farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk the economic collapse of a region important to the U.S. food supply.
Police found fentanyl during arrest, booking of Kan. man
ATCHINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new drug charges after a weekend arrest. Just before 6:30p.m. Saturday, police arrested 24-year-old Austin L. Lurquin of Atchison, in the 1600 block of Main on District and Municipal Court warrants for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
🏈 Top-seeded Chiefs await opponent as AFC playoffs begin
Even if Kansas City doesn't get the coveted home-field advantage in the conference championship that typically comes with being the AFC's top seed, coach Andy Reid said the important thing is the Chiefs are still playing. Reid said Monday he was too preoccupied last week with preparing for Saturday's game...
Kansas felon accused of attempting to flee from police
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an arrest. Just after 10:30p.m. Friday, police arrested 44-year-old George N. Lewis of Atchison in the 500 block North 9th for fleeing and attempting to elude, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is also...
🤼 Hays High wrestling 10-0 at duals in Topeka
TOPEKA - Hays High enjoyed a successful wrestling trip to Topeka last Friday and Saturday. The Indians were back on the road less than 24 hours after winning both the girls and boys duals in Liberal. The Hays girls won the Lady Viking Dual Tournament. - Hays defeated Shawnee Mission...
