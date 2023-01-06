Read full article on original website
Sulphur Springs ISD Receives Best Rating Possible On Annual Audit
8 Personnel Changes Will Impact 5 District Campuses. Sulphur Springs ISD received the top rating on the annual independent auditor. Trustees during the regular school board meeting Jan. 9, 2023, also approved eight personnel changes, announced candidate filing dates for two seats on the school board and heard a brief update on the SSISD 2021-2022 Texas Performance Reporting System report.
easttexasradio.com
United Way Of Lamar County Announces New Board Members
(PARIS, Texas) – The United Way of Lamar County recently announced that three new members had joined their Board of Directors: Dr. Janice Gibbons, Melissa Allen, and Willy Dyck. Dr. Janice Gibbons was born and raised in Cisco, Texas. She graduated from Texas A&M University with a BS in...
Meal A Day Menu And Senior Citizens Center Calendar for Jan. 9-13, 2023
MONDAY, Jan. 9 — BBQ Rope Sausage, Mac & Cheese and Baked Beans. TUESDAY, Jan. 10 — Ham & Potato Casserole, Normandy Vegetables and Pickled Beets. WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11 — Mexican Chicken Spaghetti, Green Beans and Corn. THURSDAY, Jan. 12 — Sloppy Jo Sandwiches, Coleslaw, Chips and...
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 1/10
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital- Sulphur Springs is now offering inpatient hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis for patients battling End-Stage Renal Disease with an acute hospitalization need. We are excited to have these services available in our community. For questions about the...
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Project Seeks Underwriters
The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is seeking underwriters for one of its funding goals for the year. The funding priority is an educational program that the Hopkins County Hospital District’s EMS will make available to area teens to educate them on the risks of impaired driving. The program,...
Meet Dakota, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 9, 2023) Meet Dakota, aka Potato! She’s spunky, sweet and sassy. She grunts like a pig when she plays and absolutely LIVES for squeaky toys and ropes!. Did someone say fetch? Dakota’s down for that too. Once she has played her little heart out, she’s...
Mr. Larry Don Wade, Sr. was announced as the president of the Smith County Historical Society on January 3rd, 2023
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.
The 2023 Outlook for Real Estate in Hopkins County
While 2021 and the first part of 2022 real estate was a feeding frenzy, during the 2nd quarter of 2022, Hopkins County saw a cooling in sales and new listings. Originally, it started because of low inventory in available homes for sellers to move which prevented potential sellers from putting their home on the market. That low inventory meant many sellers decided to stay put from the simple fact that they couldn’t find a home to live after the sale closes. Yet as 2022 continued and interest rates began to rise along with the cost of living, it caused both buyers and sellers to pause. Despite the cool down, if we look back to a pre-pandemic market, it appears some markets are actually returning to a more normal pace. Melissa Dittmann Tracey, at Realtor® Magazine, writes:
Notice for Odie Bozeman Jr.
Funeral service for Odie B. “Bodie” Bozeman Jr, age 72, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Rev. W.R. Bird officiating. Interment will follow at Independent Cemetery, Como. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Bozeman passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Sunny Springs, Sulphur Springs.
Tyler Residents Who Leave, Move To These 15 Appealing Cities the Most
East Texas is a wonderful place to raise a family, it's why my wife and I are doing it. And while there are certainly more people moving to Tyler, TX than leaving, there are of course a few folks moving out. Ever wonder where those losers move to?. We did...
Check Out New Listings, Price Reduction For the Hopkins County Area
Stay informed about the market by seeing what changes have been happening in the last ten days. A few of those changes are included, below:. 1. JUST HIT THE MARKET —Contemporary farmhouse design, 3bed, 2ba in the scenic and country setting of Spring Creek Subdivision!. Fiber-cement siding. Large fence...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Monday (Jan 09)
A fatal accident occurred Friday afternoon at 12:52 in the 3400 block of FM 79. A 2017 Nissan 370Z left the roadway traveling Northwest and struck a tree killing the driver. The investigation continues. A victim reported Friday at about 4:25 pm that someone had burglarized a residence in the...
KLTV
Tyler man gets 18 years for crashing vehicle into home
“It wasn’t until I joined the Greater Longview United Way Board and this really became a possibility that I started learning more about it and the importance of having it in our community,” Rader said. Erika says there are about 7400 eligible children in Gregg County and so far over 700 families have signed up for free books.
Hopkins County 2022 Year in Review
While 2022 certainly had its ups and downs, there were many notable moments for residents of Hopkins County that made the year worthwhile. Here are a few events that made 2022 newsworthy, and cheers to 2023!. Two confirmed tornado touchdowns occur in Miller Grove, Greenview. There were two confirmed tornado...
Notice for Laurence Bramblett
Graveside service for Laurence Bramblett, age 89, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Restlawn Cemetery with Jerry Savage officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Mr. Bramblett passed away at his home on Wednesday, January 5, 2023. Arrangements under the direction...
East Texans thank authorities on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texans showed support for authorities on Monday during Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. In Palestine, Prosperity Bank provided a gift to officers to show their gratitude. Smith County also thanked the sheriff’s office, fire marshal’s office and the different constable’s offices. The Tyler Independent School District honored their officers for keeping […]
Hopkins County Law Enforcement and First Responders Banquet 2023
Every year, local business leaders and the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce come together to show their appreciation for area law enforcement and first responders. Please join us in sincere thanks to those individuals and organizations who put our lives before theirs everyday. FIRE DEPARTMENTS. 1- SULPHUR BLUFF- Chief Chris...
KLTV
3 killed in crash on US 69 near Alba
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Three people were killed in a crash on US 69 just outside of Alba Saturday. According to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. one mile southeast of Alba in Wood County. The report said a...
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Mustang Sally from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Mustang Sally from the SPCA of East Texas. Mustang Sally is a 9-week-old Black Mouth Cur-mix. She will be a large breed dog, weighing around 60 pounds. She is one of eight adorable siblings looking for their fur-ever homes!
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Michael Anthony Garcia was arrested in Hopkins County on 2 warrants for Violation of Probation. The probations warrants were related for Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence with the Intent to Impair an Investigation and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Laron Dwayne Ross was arrested in Hopkins...
