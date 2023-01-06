While 2021 and the first part of 2022 real estate was a feeding frenzy, during the 2nd quarter of 2022, Hopkins County saw a cooling in sales and new listings. Originally, it started because of low inventory in available homes for sellers to move which prevented potential sellers from putting their home on the market. That low inventory meant many sellers decided to stay put from the simple fact that they couldn’t find a home to live after the sale closes. Yet as 2022 continued and interest rates began to rise along with the cost of living, it caused both buyers and sellers to pause. Despite the cool down, if we look back to a pre-pandemic market, it appears some markets are actually returning to a more normal pace. Melissa Dittmann Tracey, at Realtor® Magazine, writes:

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO