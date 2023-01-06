ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Sulphur Springs ISD Receives Best Rating Possible On Annual Audit

8 Personnel Changes Will Impact 5 District Campuses. Sulphur Springs ISD received the top rating on the annual independent auditor. Trustees during the regular school board meeting Jan. 9, 2023, also approved eight personnel changes, announced candidate filing dates for two seats on the school board and heard a brief update on the SSISD 2021-2022 Texas Performance Reporting System report.
United Way Of Lamar County Announces New Board Members

(PARIS, Texas) – The United Way of Lamar County recently announced that three new members had joined their Board of Directors: Dr. Janice Gibbons, Melissa Allen, and Willy Dyck. Dr. Janice Gibbons was born and raised in Cisco, Texas. She graduated from Texas A&M University with a BS in...
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 1/10

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital- Sulphur Springs is now offering inpatient hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis for patients battling End-Stage Renal Disease with an acute hospitalization need. We are excited to have these services available in our community. For questions about the...
Meet Dakota, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week

ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 9, 2023) Meet Dakota, aka Potato! She’s spunky, sweet and sassy. She grunts like a pig when she plays and absolutely LIVES for squeaky toys and ropes!. Did someone say fetch? Dakota’s down for that too. Once she has played her little heart out, she’s...
The 2023 Outlook for Real Estate in Hopkins County

While 2021 and the first part of 2022 real estate was a feeding frenzy, during the 2nd quarter of 2022, Hopkins County saw a cooling in sales and new listings. Originally, it started because of low inventory in available homes for sellers to move which prevented potential sellers from putting their home on the market. That low inventory meant many sellers decided to stay put from the simple fact that they couldn’t find a home to live after the sale closes. Yet as 2022 continued and interest rates began to rise along with the cost of living, it caused both buyers and sellers to pause. Despite the cool down, if we look back to a pre-pandemic market, it appears some markets are actually returning to a more normal pace. Melissa Dittmann Tracey, at Realtor® Magazine, writes:
Notice for Odie Bozeman Jr.

Funeral service for Odie B. “Bodie” Bozeman Jr, age 72, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Rev. W.R. Bird officiating. Interment will follow at Independent Cemetery, Como. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Bozeman passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Sunny Springs, Sulphur Springs.
Paris Police Report For Monday (Jan 09)

A fatal accident occurred Friday afternoon at 12:52 in the 3400 block of FM 79. A 2017 Nissan 370Z left the roadway traveling Northwest and struck a tree killing the driver. The investigation continues. A victim reported Friday at about 4:25 pm that someone had burglarized a residence in the...
Tyler man gets 18 years for crashing vehicle into home

“It wasn’t until I joined the Greater Longview United Way Board and this really became a possibility that I started learning more about it and the importance of having it in our community,” Rader said. Erika says there are about 7400 eligible children in Gregg County and so far over 700 families have signed up for free books.
Hopkins County 2022 Year in Review

While 2022 certainly had its ups and downs, there were many notable moments for residents of Hopkins County that made the year worthwhile. Here are a few events that made 2022 newsworthy, and cheers to 2023!. Two confirmed tornado touchdowns occur in Miller Grove, Greenview. There were two confirmed tornado...
Notice for Laurence Bramblett

Graveside service for Laurence Bramblett, age 89, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Restlawn Cemetery with Jerry Savage officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Mr. Bramblett passed away at his home on Wednesday, January 5, 2023. Arrangements under the direction...
East Texans thank authorities on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texans showed support for authorities on Monday during Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. In Palestine, Prosperity Bank provided a gift to officers to show their gratitude. Smith County also thanked the sheriff’s office, fire marshal’s office and the different constable’s offices. The Tyler Independent School District honored their officers for keeping […]
3 killed in crash on US 69 near Alba

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Three people were killed in a crash on US 69 just outside of Alba Saturday. According to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. one mile southeast of Alba in Wood County. The report said a...
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Mustang Sally from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Mustang Sally from the SPCA of East Texas. Mustang Sally is a 9-week-old Black Mouth Cur-mix. She will be a large breed dog, weighing around 60 pounds. She is one of eight adorable siblings looking for their fur-ever homes!
Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Michael Anthony Garcia was arrested in Hopkins County on 2 warrants for Violation of Probation. The probations warrants were related for Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence with the Intent to Impair an Investigation and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Laron Dwayne Ross was arrested in Hopkins...
