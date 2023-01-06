Congratulations to Jessica Pham of El Dorado Hills, who made the fall 2022 University of Wisconsin-Madison Dean’s List. Vitalant will host an El Dorado Hills community blood drive noon to 4:30 p.m. The Bloodmobile will be located in the parking lot near the baseball fields at the El Dorado Hills Community Services District, 1021 Harvard Way, El Dorado Hills. Donors will be entered into a drawing for a trip for two to the Big Game which includes airfare, hotel, game tickets and other perks. Go to vitalant.org/BigGame for details. Must be 21 years old to be eligible to win. The winner will be announced Jan. 23. Make an appointment at donors.vitalant.org and use blood drive code SMFM019 or call Vitalant at (877) 258-4825 and mention the same code. Walk-ins will be accommodated if space allows.

EL DORADO HILLS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO