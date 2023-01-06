ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 111

Pamela Kulikowski
3d ago

What about the homeless here in Chiago? Tent cities all over the place. Vote Republican an all this stuff won't be going on anymore. Democrats keep lieing!!!

Reply(7)
47
over it
3d ago

So she found 1.5 million dollars to house illegals instead of finding 1.5 million dollars to fix the education problems for the community.

Reply(3)
42
Francine Genovese
3d ago

Stop voting DEMOCRAT. They care more about ILLEGALS than American citizens. The city was handing out cigarettes of all things to illegals! Why free cigarettes that cost 16.00+? Thats a luxury while homeless Americans have nowhere to go. Spend the cigarette $ on blankets for cold Americans! The DEMOCRAT government is NOT for the American people but keep voting them in. Who voted in Pritzker? Chicago?

Reply
37
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
suburbanchicagoland.com

Chicago’s Police Officers Endorse Paul Vallas for Mayor

Chicago’s Police Officers Endorse Paul Vallas for Mayor. Vallas is the only Mayoral Candidate committed to providing the tools and resources needed to protect Chicago families. Paul Vallas has earned the endorsement of the brave men and women of Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police for his tireless dedication to...
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Black and Latinx Elected Officials Unite Against the Chaos Caused by Mayor Lightfoot

Black and Latinx Elected Officials Unite Against the Chaos Caused by Mayor Lightfoot. A coalition of elected officials from different levels of government representing predominantly Black and Latinx communities in Chicago united today to hold Mayor Lori Lightfoot accountable for the chaos and division she’s causing through her lack of leadership.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Missing Chicago woman found • Woodlawn residents demand answers on migrant housing • shoutout caught on video

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was found after going missing from suburban Burbank early this week, some Chicago residents are demanding answers from Mayor Lori Lightfoot after the city approved a plan to house migrants in an old Woodlawn elementary school, and shocking surveillance video from 2018 was released this week showing a gang shootout on the South Side.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

7 Mayoral candidates pitch platforms to accommodate disabilities

CHICAGO — Seven of Chicago’s candidates for mayor in 2023 made pitches and personal appeals to voters at a Mayoral forum centered around accommodating people with disabilities Saturday. Mayor Lori Lightfoot and challenger Chuy Garcia alluded to struggles their own families have had overcoming disabilities. “My father was a deaf man,” Lightfoot said. “My wife, […]
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Invited In Only To Be Shut Out

CHICAGO — When Joyce Brown was told the Invest South/West program was coming to her South Shore neighborhood, she and other residents did just what city officials told them to do — they started making their wish lists. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s highly touted program plans to spend $750...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Dozens of Chicago firefighters respond to apartment fire on South Side

CHICAGO - Dozens of Chicago firefighters responded to a fire on the South Side on Saturday night. The fire started in an apartment building at 81st and Drexel around 7 p.m. Residents hustled outside and firefighters searched to make sure the building was completely evacuated. No one was hurt. The...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy