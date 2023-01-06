ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Saints Game

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qLcOq_0k5vb9HV00

The latest on the Panthers' injury front.

The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 18 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.

DNP

DT Matt Ioannidis (back): QUESTIONABLE

DE Brian Burns (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

LIMITED

LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring): QUESTIONABLE

RB D’Onta Foreman (knee): QUESTIONABLE

FULL

TE Stephen Sullivan (elbow): NO GAME STATUS

LB Chandler Wooten (ankle): NO GAME STATUS

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
atozsports.com

Playmaker is starting to become a liability for the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys performance against the Washington Commanders is not indicative of the whole season but rather the last five games. Sloppy from everyone, including the coaches, but this time weren’t able to steal a victory despite bad play. Something this team has thrived on recently, coming to an abrupt halt.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
Beloit Daily News

COLUMN: Bears ready to rise as Packers bottom out

On August 19, 2016, I married my wife. On Oct. 3, 2019, my son Rory was born. On Dec. 23, 2020, my daughter Lucy was born. On May 24, 2022, my final child, Pepper was born. And on Jan. 8, 2023, the Chicago Bears were reborn, like a Phoenix, out of the ashes of the worst season in their franchise history and the Green Bay Packers suffered an embarrassing end to their 30-year dynasty, slinking away into the darkness like a shadow in the night. ...
GREEN BAY, WI
AllPanthers

AllPanthers

Charlotte, NC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
783K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPanthers is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Carolina Panthers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/panthers

Comments / 0

Community Policy