Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Saints Game

The latest on the Panthers' injury front.

The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 18 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.

DNP

DT Matt Ioannidis (back): QUESTIONABLE

DE Brian Burns (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

LIMITED

LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring): QUESTIONABLE

RB D’Onta Foreman (knee): QUESTIONABLE

FULL

TE Stephen Sullivan (elbow): NO GAME STATUS

LB Chandler Wooten (ankle): NO GAME STATUS

