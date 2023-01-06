Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Saints Game
The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
The Carolina Panthers are back at it as they begin preparation for their Week 18 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.
DNP
DT Matt Ioannidis (back): QUESTIONABLE
DE Brian Burns (ankle): QUESTIONABLE
LIMITED
LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring): QUESTIONABLE
RB D’Onta Foreman (knee): QUESTIONABLE
FULL
TE Stephen Sullivan (elbow): NO GAME STATUS
LB Chandler Wooten (ankle): NO GAME STATUS
