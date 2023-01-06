ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Notre Dame Lands Oklahoma State Transfer Thomas Harper

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fCetR_0k5vaw2i00

Oklahoma State defensive back Thomas Harper has announced his decision to transfer to Notre Dame for his final season

Notre Dame has added a second transfer in as many days with Oklahoma State defensive back Thomas Harper making his intentions to play for the Irish known. Harper comes to Notre Dame after spending the last four seasons at Oklahoma State.

The 5-11, 180-pound safety played all four seasons with the Cowboys, but the Covid-19 season of 2020 gives him a fifth year opportunity, which he'll now take at Notre Dame. He will enter the 2023 season with 93 career tackles, five tackles for loss, six pass break ups and two interceptions.

Harper has played both the nickel position and safety at Oklahoma State, and he'll be given an opportunity to play both spots for Notre Dame. According to Pro Football Focus, he played 259 snaps in the slot this season and 125 snaps at safety. He also played 12 snaps outside at cornerback.

In 2021 his snaps were more evenly distributed to both slot and safety.

If Harper is able to work his way into the Notre Dame rotation he'll give the Irish one scholarship player that can play the spots that were manned by TaRiq Bracy and Brandon Joseph this past season. Harper will get a chance to play first in the nickel position, and also provides much needed experience at the safety position, which is also a thin unit.

Harper is a different type of nickel than Bracy, who was more of a pure cover player, and he was outstanding in that position. Harper brings more size and tackling ability to the nickel position. Harper held opponents to 9.7 and 5.8 yards per catch when targeted the last two seasons (according to Pro Football Focus), which would make him among the better safeties at Notre Dame the last two seasons, and is better than the 10.6 that Bracy allowed this fall.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

2023 Scholarship Chart
2023 Football Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Offense
2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Fighting Irish Legacy Heading Back to Notre Dame This Weekend

On Saturday, Notre Dame will hold its first Junior Day of the new year. The staff will focus its attention on the class of 2024 and is set to host a variety of prospects. As of today, six Notre Dame commits are expected on campus. Quarterback CJ Carr, receiver Cam Williams, offensive lineman Peter Jones, defensive lineman Owen Wafle, cornerback Karson Hobbs and tight end Jack Larsen have plans to be in South Bend. We are still trying to confirm if running back Aneyas Williams will be on campus.
SOUTH BEND, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Former MSU DB reveals in-state transfer commitment

A former Michigan State defensive back has made his transfer commitment choice. Tate Hallock, a redshirt junior, announced Monday that he would commit to Western Michigan after spending four years with the Spartans. A Grand Rapids, Michigan, native is staying in his home state and will have the chance to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
fox32chicago.com

$150K winning Powerball ticket sold in northwest Indiana

CHICAGO - A $150,000 winning ticket was sold at a northwest Indiana gas station for Saturday night's Powerball drawing. That ticket, sold at Speedway #6688 located at 9299 Broadway in Merrillville, matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball with a Power Play of 3 in Saturday night's $246 million drawing, according to a statement from the Indiana Lottery.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
abc57.com

Police identify Goshen man killed in train crash

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Officials have identified 51-year-old Jonathan Simanton as the man who was hit and killed by a train at the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing on Jan. 3, according to the Elkhart County Homicide Unit. Now, police are currently looking to contact members of Simanton's family. Anyone related to...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department was able to identify a suspect wanted for questioning in a counterfeit bill investigation on Friday. On Jan. 3, the police sought to identify the person of interest, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a counterfeiting scheme at A Nails on County Road 6 West in Elkhart.
ELKHART, IN
News Now Warsaw

Warsaw woman killed In US 30 accident near Pierceton

PIERCETON — One person is dead following an early morning accident Saturday near Pierceton. The accident was reported at 5:33 a.m. Saturday after a white 2023 Nissan traveling east on U.S. 30 near Van Ness Road slammed into the back of a semi tractor-trailer, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.
WARSAW, IN
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
354K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/notredame

Comments / 0

Community Policy