Cleveland, OH

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Discusses Jadeveon Clowney Situation, Agrees Myles Garrett Should Move Around

By Brandon Little
BrownsDigest
BrownsDigest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bt8xL_0k5vaprd00

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke on Jadeveon Clowney, Myles Garrett, and gearing up for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With Jadeveon Clowney likely in the rearview mirror of the Cleveland Browns, they'll have to replace him this off-season. Whether that is an in-house move or they go out and get his replacement. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke on the recent Clowney happenings.

"Every day you've got to make decisions that are best for the team," Stefanski said.

Clowney was sent home today, just a day after making comments critical of the defensive game plan. Additionally, Clowney said it was 95% likely he wouldn't be back in Cleveland next year.

Stefanski revealed that he talked to Clowney, which likely revealed it was best for the player and team to go separate ways.

"I did. I think you guys know me, and what I'm about. I'm going to keep all those discussions internal. What I would tell you, nothing comes above the team."

Sending Clowney home is not a message to the team according to Stefanski. More so just the right thing to do at the end of the day.

"I don't send messages to the locker room. I just tell people to their face what I think."

The issue Clowney had stemmed from Garrett being moved around on the defensive line. Clowney felt that he had tougher matchups because of it.

"I do think it's best to move Myles (Garrett) around and play to his strengths," Stefanski said himself.

Defensive line coach Chris Kiffin confirmed that Clowney didn't play on first and second down against the Baltimore Ravens likely out of spite. At the time it was said to be because of an injury, but Kiffin said he now realizes that wasn't the reason.

Stefanski revealed that Clowney won't play in the season finale to the team, according to a report.

It looks to be the Browns got out from underneath the player at the right time, perhaps a bit too late if the Ravens game was any clue. Clowney will be looking for a new team, as the Browns will look to insert Garrett's running mate.

Comments / 0

 

