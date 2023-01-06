Cowboys at Commanders: Gallup vs. Hilton?

As recent Cowboys arrival T.Y. Hilton rapidly assimilates into the Cowboys’ offense, Michael Gallup may find himself with a reduced workload.

The Dallas Cowboys are headed to the 2022 NFL playoffs thanks, in part, to their high-octane offense.

Meanwhile, with only Sunday’s matchup with the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field remaining on their regular-season schedule, receiver Michael Gallup is running thin of time to make his case as a pass-catching threat for the postseason .

While the contributions of a stout defense, led by linebacker Micah Parsons , cannot be discounted, quarterback Dak Prescott has Dallas’ offense ranking second in the NFL points scored (461) and points per game (28.8); as well as eighth in total yards (5,852) and yards per game (365.8).

Though the Cowboys have established a formidable ground game behind running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, their passing game ranks slightly above middle-of-the-pack status at 14th in both passing yards (3,618) and yards per game (226.1). Outside of top wideout CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys have been largely devoid of a significant threat on the perimeter.

After signing a five-year, $57.5 million contract earlier this offseason, Gallup was expected to become an integral part of Dallas’ future in the passing game by forming a formidable pass-catching pair with Lamb. However, offseason surgery to repair a torn ACL led to a late start for the Colorado State product.

In 13 games played this season, Gallup has logged 38 catches for 414 yards and four touchdowns

With the season winding down, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is keeping a watchful eye on his most reliable offensive options. While few would argue that Pollard, Elliott and Lamb comprise a stellar big three, coach Mike McCarthy will need other members of the roster to step up to the challenge.

Can that be Gallup? And must it be "Gallup vs.Hilton?''

In attempting to make his argument, Gallup secured three of four targets for 39 yards in the Cowboys' 27-13 win over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. While those numbers are serviceable, Gallup has found himself overshadowed by recent addition T.Y. Hilton. The ex-Indianapolis Colt caught four passes for 50 yards on five targets, including a 28-yard reception. Hilton's experience and well-rested vigor may allow him to see additional snaps at Gallup's expense. The pair’s respective usage in a Week 18 against the Commanders may provide some insight on the team’s positional depth chart heading into the playoffs.

With the Philadelphia Eagles having lost two straight, Dallas has the opportunity to secure the No.1 seed in the NFC with a win Sunday at Washington— along with losses by the Eagles (vs. the New York Giants) and the San Francisco 49ers (to the Arizona Cardinals) this weekend.

With the NFC’s top spot still up for grabs, Dallas will almost certainly have its best players on the field for Week 18, leaving among the questions: "Will Michael Gallup will be among them?''

