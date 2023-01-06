Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Fox 59
Wild Card Round Rankings: Tight Ends
With Travis Kelce and the Chiefs on bye with home field advantage, Mark Andrews is vying to be the top Wild Card tight end. It's that time of year, friends. We're now in the NFL postseason and Wild Card Weekend is upon us. Six games are on tap: two on Saturday (Seahawks vs. 49ers & Chargers vs. Jaguars), three on Sunday (Dolphins vs. Bills, Giants vs. Vikings and Ravens vs. Bengals) and one on Monday (Cowboys vs. Buccaneers).
Fox 59
Wild Card Round Rankings: Quarterbacks
Josh Allen ready to open the postseason with a big performance. It's that time of year, friends. We're now in the NFL postseason and Wild Card Weekend is upon us. Six games are on tap: two on Saturday (Seahawks vs. 49ers & Chargers vs. Jaguars), three on Sunday (Dolphins vs. Bills, Giants vs. Vikings and Ravens vs. Bengals) and one on Monday (Cowboys vs. Buccaneers).
Fox 59
Bengals’ Joe Mixon Trolls NFL With Coin Flip TD Celebration
The Cincinnati running back took the advice of Chad Johnson and made his feelings on the rule changes crystal clear. View the original article to see embedded media. Much has been made about the possible coin toss between the Bengals and the Ravens after the NFL’s owners passed a resolution in the wake of Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency that could see Cincinnati’s and Baltimore’s chances of hosting a home playoff game reduced to a 50–50 split.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Fox 59
J.J. Watt Brought to Tears by Star-Studded Tribute Video on Eve of Retirement
The Cardinals pass rusher was very emotional in watching the reflections. J.J. Watt put on an NFL uniform for the last time of his career in the Cardinals' season-ending loss Sunday against the 49ers. Before closing the curtains of his noteworthy career, the five-time Pro Bowler was honored pregame by...
