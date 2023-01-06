ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weiser, ID

livinginthenews.com

Natasha McDaniel Appointed As Weiser’s New City Clerk

Monday, January 9th, Weiser Mayor Randy Hibberd and the Weiser City Council appointed Natasha McDaniel as Weiser’s new City Clerk. Mayor Hibberd shared that the past duties of this position will be split up and stated that, “I couldn’t think of no better person to handle clerical duties than Natasha.”
WEISER, ID
Big Country News

Payette city officials praised for response to youth vaping

PAYETTE — The Payette City Council’s response to the issue of vaping by Payette youth is receiving an expression of gratitude, even before an ordinance addressing the matter is to be taken up for its first reading. Mayor Craig Jensen read a ‘thank you’ card during the council’s regular meeting on Jan. 3, as sent by resident Angie Spelman.
PAYETTE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Kuna mayor: Rodeo canceled following death threats

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The city of Kuna has pulled the plug on its rodeo due to city staff receiving death threats. The commotion began last week after announcements were made that the city and the Crooked 8 were parting ways and forming two competing rodeos, as previously reported by the Idaho Press.
KUNA, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Attorney General Labrador moves to dismiss charges against Sara Brady

Last Thursday, Idaho's new Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced that he was moving to dismiss charges against Sara Brady. She was arrested and charged with misdemeanor trespassing in 2020 in a Meridian park that was closed due to COVID-19. Labrador said the case was a “profound waste of precious taxpayer resources."
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Don’t Tread On Me Appears at Idaho Governor’s Ball

I had someone text me and ask if I could share a picture I referenced from the Governor’s Ball, which took place Saturday at the Capitol in Boise. This was Monday morning, and I had been talking about the case of Sara Walton Brady. She was the mom arrested in Meridian for taking her kids to a public park during the infamous COVID lockdown of 2020.
BOISE, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Proposed rule: Elected officials who deviate from Idaho GOP platform could face consequences

Originally published Jan. 5 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. The Idaho Republican Party’s State Central Committee will consider several changes to its rules over the weekend at its 2023 winter meeting, including a policy that would allow the party’s committee members to question the conduct of a Republican elected official and consider punishment for deviating from the party platform.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Inspiring Caldwell, Idaho Veteran Wins a HUGE Lottery Pay Day

With the Mega Millions jackpot at $1.1 BILLION and climbing, you may have a gut feeling that you should buy a ticket. …or say yes to the office bookie who asks if you want to be in the office pool. (Because you know that if you say “no” it’s going to be the time that your office wins. You don’t want to be the only one that still has to show up for work on Wednesday.)
CALDWELL, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

First Great Idaho Gun Show of 2023 was a Success!

Are you even an Idahoan if you don’t own a gun? Kidding. Kinda. I really feel like everyone here has guns… and it’s somewhat of a must if you live in Idaho. But anyway, it's 2023 and this weekend was the first Great Idaho Gun Show of the year! The event was at The Ford Idaho Center, and they apparently happen very frequently. Check below for the upcoming shows 👇
NAMPA, ID
southarkansassun.com

$1.2 Million Property Tax Rebate for Boise City Residents

On November 1, 2022, the Boise City Council, led by Mayor Lauren McLean, approved a budget of $1.2 million for the Property Tax Rebate Program. This program will provide rebates to homeowners in the city who are eligible for the state’s Circuit Breaker Program in April 2022 and have outstanding property tax bills with the City of Boise, according to an article published by the City of Boise website on November 2, 2022.
BOISE, ID
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IDAHO STATE
livinginthenews.com

Ontario Grocery Outlet Ribbon Cutting

Ontario Chamber Ribbon Cutting For Ontario Grocery Outlet. Nick & Whitney Are The Owner/Operators, Located At 2670 Southwest 4th. Avenue, Ontario Oregon. Phone Number Is (541) 889-3738. Call John Breidenbach At The Ontario Chamber For More Information About Being A Part of The Ontario Chamber Of Commerce (541) 889-8012.
ONTARIO, OR
livinginthenews.com

June Lattimore – Obituary

Our mom, June Lattimore, passed away on January 5, 2023 at the age of 88 in Weiser, Idaho. She was a wonderful mother and we will miss her smile, pies, stories, kindness and gentleness. She was born to Clell and Depha Williamson, Mann Creek, on April 8, 1934. June married...
WEISER, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 6, 2023

University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger gets first court date, the Idaho Supreme Court upholds the state abortion ban, we dig into the circumstances behind the former Boise OPA Directors dismissal and a look at why St. Luke's is now offering its own insurance plan. It’s Friday, which means...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

A Wanted Idaho Gangbanger Is Causing Hilarious Drama on Facebook

Boise, Idaho - Nampa man is wanted for a laundry list of charges and an Idaho bonding company is offering a cash reward. Rock Mendonza is no stranger to authorities, and is now believed to hiding out with his wife according to the flyer that was put out by Idaho Bonding Company this afternoon Jan. 5, and are asking for the help of those in the community.
NAMPA, ID

