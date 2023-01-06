Read full article on original website
livinginthenews.com
Natasha McDaniel Appointed As Weiser’s New City Clerk
Monday, January 9th, Weiser Mayor Randy Hibberd and the Weiser City Council appointed Natasha McDaniel as Weiser’s new City Clerk. Mayor Hibberd shared that the past duties of this position will be split up and stated that, “I couldn’t think of no better person to handle clerical duties than Natasha.”
Payette city officials praised for response to youth vaping
PAYETTE — The Payette City Council’s response to the issue of vaping by Payette youth is receiving an expression of gratitude, even before an ordinance addressing the matter is to be taken up for its first reading. Mayor Craig Jensen read a ‘thank you’ card during the council’s regular meeting on Jan. 3, as sent by resident Angie Spelman.
Kuna mayor: Rodeo canceled following death threats
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The city of Kuna has pulled the plug on its rodeo due to city staff receiving death threats. The commotion began last week after announcements were made that the city and the Crooked 8 were parting ways and forming two competing rodeos, as previously reported by the Idaho Press.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Attorney General Labrador moves to dismiss charges against Sara Brady
Last Thursday, Idaho's new Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced that he was moving to dismiss charges against Sara Brady. She was arrested and charged with misdemeanor trespassing in 2020 in a Meridian park that was closed due to COVID-19. Labrador said the case was a “profound waste of precious taxpayer resources."
Boise Police, Not Mayor McLean, Seek To Restore Community Trust
In a welcomed sign of a return to normalcy, Boise Police announced that their famous Coffee with a Cop series allows Boisians to interact with their law enforcement officers. For years, Boise PD Officers would meet with folks at local coffee shops once a month. The popular series took a...
Don’t Tread On Me Appears at Idaho Governor’s Ball
I had someone text me and ask if I could share a picture I referenced from the Governor’s Ball, which took place Saturday at the Capitol in Boise. This was Monday morning, and I had been talking about the case of Sara Walton Brady. She was the mom arrested in Meridian for taking her kids to a public park during the infamous COVID lockdown of 2020.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Proposed rule: Elected officials who deviate from Idaho GOP platform could face consequences
Originally published Jan. 5 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. The Idaho Republican Party’s State Central Committee will consider several changes to its rules over the weekend at its 2023 winter meeting, including a policy that would allow the party’s committee members to question the conduct of a Republican elected official and consider punishment for deviating from the party platform.
Inspiring Caldwell, Idaho Veteran Wins a HUGE Lottery Pay Day
With the Mega Millions jackpot at $1.1 BILLION and climbing, you may have a gut feeling that you should buy a ticket. …or say yes to the office bookie who asks if you want to be in the office pool. (Because you know that if you say “no” it’s going to be the time that your office wins. You don’t want to be the only one that still has to show up for work on Wednesday.)
First Great Idaho Gun Show of 2023 was a Success!
Are you even an Idahoan if you don’t own a gun? Kidding. Kinda. I really feel like everyone here has guns… and it’s somewhat of a must if you live in Idaho. But anyway, it's 2023 and this weekend was the first Great Idaho Gun Show of the year! The event was at The Ford Idaho Center, and they apparently happen very frequently. Check below for the upcoming shows 👇
southarkansassun.com
$1.2 Million Property Tax Rebate for Boise City Residents
On November 1, 2022, the Boise City Council, led by Mayor Lauren McLean, approved a budget of $1.2 million for the Property Tax Rebate Program. This program will provide rebates to homeowners in the city who are eligible for the state’s Circuit Breaker Program in April 2022 and have outstanding property tax bills with the City of Boise, according to an article published by the City of Boise website on November 2, 2022.
7's HERO: Caldwell teen wins National Miss Voice for Autism title in Alabama
CALDWELL, Idaho — 17-year-old Kylie Welch of Caldwell is the proud titleholder of Miss Teen Idaho Voice for Autism. She loves to promote awareness and acceptance, and show people all the amazing things that people with autism can do. Kylie rides horses, she volunteers in her community and she loves to hang out with her family.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
livinginthenews.com
Ontario Grocery Outlet Ribbon Cutting
Ontario Chamber Ribbon Cutting For Ontario Grocery Outlet. Nick & Whitney Are The Owner/Operators, Located At 2670 Southwest 4th. Avenue, Ontario Oregon. Phone Number Is (541) 889-3738. Call John Breidenbach At The Ontario Chamber For More Information About Being A Part of The Ontario Chamber Of Commerce (541) 889-8012.
livinginthenews.com
June Lattimore – Obituary
Our mom, June Lattimore, passed away on January 5, 2023 at the age of 88 in Weiser, Idaho. She was a wonderful mother and we will miss her smile, pies, stories, kindness and gentleness. She was born to Clell and Depha Williamson, Mann Creek, on April 8, 1934. June married...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 6, 2023
University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger gets first court date, the Idaho Supreme Court upholds the state abortion ban, we dig into the circumstances behind the former Boise OPA Directors dismissal and a look at why St. Luke's is now offering its own insurance plan. It’s Friday, which means...
Rare Gem Can Only Be Found in 2 Places on Earth: Idaho and India
Idaho is a very special place-- it doesn't matter where you live. There is a clear reason that folks from all over the country are moving to Idaho and whether we like it or not, we have to be honest with ourselves and admit: we get it. Here in the...
PHOTOS: Meridian Castle For Rent Features Stunning Movie Theater
Okay, so the first thing you want to do is find a bunch of friends because while yes, you can rent a stunning castle in Meridian, you'll want to make sure you have some cash handy. Let's get right into how you can rent a stunning castle that's located in Meridian.
If This Is Who You Voted For, Living In Boise Isn’t For You
Who you vote for can be a deeply personal subject. We get it. We all vote too. And everyone knows there's no better way to make someone loathe you faster than to assault them with all kinds of voting jargon, why you should vote for so-and-so, and any other kind of vitriole then can fling your way.
A Wanted Idaho Gangbanger Is Causing Hilarious Drama on Facebook
Boise, Idaho - Nampa man is wanted for a laundry list of charges and an Idaho bonding company is offering a cash reward. Rock Mendonza is no stranger to authorities, and is now believed to hiding out with his wife according to the flyer that was put out by Idaho Bonding Company this afternoon Jan. 5, and are asking for the help of those in the community.
Major Airline Will Start Offering Awesome Free Perk on Boise Flights Soon
Perhaps a terrible holiday travel experience has you looking for a new favorite airline to fly. One major airline is rolling out a new perk that they hope will win you over!. Eight different airlines serve the Boise airport with direct flights to 25 destinations. Delta is one of those airlines, offering non-stop flights to the following destinations.
