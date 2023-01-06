ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Herald and Tribune

Sign up for Songwriters contest in Jonesborough

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development will celebrate Tennessee Songwriters Week in 2023. Jonesborough will host a qualifying round at the International Storytelling Center on Friday, Feb. 3, from 7 to 9 p.m. Applications are now available for songwriters to sign up to perform and can be found by visiting...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Herald and Tribune

JRT: Get ready to dive into ‘Golden Pond’

On a chilly January night in downtown Jonesborough, the sounds of a loon calling may be heard. Crickets, too. And hopefully, the fish will be biting. At the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre, it’s the early 1980s. Summertime. And soon, a gorgeous sunrise will usher in a new day at Golden Pond in rural Maine.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Herald and Tribune

POSITIVE POINTS: Taking pride in what you do

I was in the grocery store earlier this week and I caught myself standing in front of hundreds of boxes of cereal. From the top shelf to the bottom shelf and as far as you could see to the end of the aisle, boxes and bags of every kind of cereal you could think of. Flakes, cubes, balls and squares with a plethora of things added to the cereal — sugar, chocolate, sugar, dehydrated peaches and strawberries, nuts, sour balls and, did I mention sugar?
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Herald and Tribune

No. 20 continues to help bring in the wins

Jamar Livingston did indeed go home again. The Daniel Boone senior scored 26 points in a 55-40 victory on Friday at Science Hill, where Livingston played last season. “Jamar garners so much attention and he made some tough shots,” Boone coach Chris Brown said. “A difficult game for him to play because of all the emotions, and I thought he handled it well.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN

