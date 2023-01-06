Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Joe Burrow’s powerful statement on Bengals’ Super Bowl window
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is one confident young man. If that is not yet clear, his latest bold statement about the team’s championship window should erase all doubts about him. When asked about his thoughts on the idea of a championship window, Burrow responded with a powerful message...
NFL Team Reportedly Makes Decision On Jim Harbaugh
If Jim Harbaugh is going to be coaching in the National Football League next year, it'll reportedly be somewhere other than Carolina. While the Michigan Wolverines head coach reportedly made a push to speak with the Panthers, the team has reportedly decided to focus its coaching search efforts in other places.
Breaking: Longtime NFL Coach Informs Team He's Retiring
One of the most experienced coaches in the NFL is calling it a career. Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees has informed the team that he's retiring. Pees, 73 years old, has been considering the decision for multiple weeks now, per a report. His mind is now made up. ...
Look: NFL World Saddened By Bernie Kosar Update
Legendary Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar is reportedly no longer needed on Sunday. Kosar took to social media before the Browns' final game of the regular season with the sad update. "Steelers GameDay yet once again I was informed by the Browns that my services are no longer desired or...
There's 1 Name Getting Mentioned To Replace Jim Harbaugh At Michigan
It remains to be seen if Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh will make the jump to the National Football League in 2023. But if he does, who will replace Harbaugh at Michigan?. It's early, but so far, there's been one prominent name mentioned for the potential head coaching vacancy.
NFL World Convinced Team Is Losing On Purpose Today
When the Colts decided to let go of Frank Reich and bring in Jeff Saturday, most fans knew the tank was on. By the time we go to Sunday's performance, they were convinced. Down two scores to the bottom-dwelling Houston Texans, Twitter couldn't help but accuse Indianapolis of having their eye on a top-three pick.
NFL World Wants Officiating Crew To Be Investigated
The NFL World is not happy with the officiating crew from Sunday afternoon's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns. There were some wild calls in this one, including some brutal missed penalties. "Wow, the refs did NOT call this a facemask penalty on Deshaun Watson. Almost any...
Bengals players slam Ravens for 'cheap' actions in Week 18
Cincinnati Bengals players are not happy with the Baltimore Ravens coming out of their Week 18 matchup and before the rematch in the opening round of the playoffs. In fact, the Bengals’ distaste with things Ravens players did on Sunday was a theme of the locker room while celebrating the second AFC North title in as many years.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Announcement
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will be back for another season in 2023. The Patriots head coach announced on Monday morning that he will return for another season. "Bill Belichick tells reporters that he'll be back for another season in 2023 and, "the process will start today." He'll...
NFL World Reacts To Sean McVay's Shocking Announcement
Murmurs have continued to grow louder that Sean McVay, who led the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl less than a year ago, might walk away from his head coaching post. After a new report on Tuesday, those are about to become deafening. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, McVay has informed his ...
See which teams voted against NFL playoffs rule changes the Bengals opposed
The NFL's rule changes for seeding and homefield advantage in the AFC playoffs this season won't end up affecting the Cincinnati Bengals, but now we know which teams voted to change the rules. Cincinnati won't face a coin-flip scenario after beating the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Instead, they'll face a...
Damar Hamlin Tweets Perfect Reaction to Bills’ Opening Touchdown
The safety is watching Sunday’s game from his hospital bed in Cincinnati.
Todd Bowles Makes His Opinion On The Cowboys Very Clear
The NFL playoff matchups are officially set. The last spot was locked up on Sunday night when the Seattle Seahawks clinched the seventh seed in the NFC thanks to the Green Bay Packers losing to the Detroit Lions. One of the more intriguing matchups heading into the playoffs is the...
NFL World Is Surprised By Lovie Smith's Announcement
The Texans head coach surprised most of the football world with his postgame comments on Sunday afternoon. Houston shocked the NFL world with a win on Sunday, beating Indianapolis despite needing a loss to secure the No. 1 overall draft pick. Most people believed Smith would be fired following the crucial game.
John Harbaugh fires back at Bengals’ accusations of Ravens’ dirty tactics
John Harbaugh responded to the Cincinnati Bengals accusations of the Baltimore Ravens utilizing dirty tactics in Week 18, per Jamison Hensley. “I studied the game really closely,” Harbaugh said. “It’s clear our players played a clean game, as they always do. Millions of fans watched the game as well, and they saw the same thing. So, I would just say let them be the judges.”
NFL World Reacts To Dan Snyder's Decision On Sunday
Embattled Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has kept a pretty low profile of late. And according to the Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala, Snyder was not in attendance for Sunday's 26-6 win over the Cowboys, per a source with knowledge of the situation. The NFL world reacted to Snyder's absence on...
Report: NFL Team Requests Permission For Brian Flores
It's that time of year again. As the coaching carousel begins to churn, the Cleveland Browns have reportedly reached out to the Steelers about interviewing assistant Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator opening. Flores signed with Pittsburgh as a linebackers coach under Mike Tomlin following his dismissal from the Miami...
Damar Hamlin had awesome reaction to Bills’ surreal opening kick TD
The Buffalo Bills on Sunday played their first game since Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field, and they could not have scripted a better start. After they took the field waving flags and wearing patches with Hamlin’s No. 3 on them, the Bills proceeded to return the opening kickoff for a touchdown.... The post Damar Hamlin had awesome reaction to Bills’ surreal opening kick TD appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Pete Carroll Has Brutally Honest Admission On The 49ers
This past Sunday, the Seahawks clinched the final playoff spot up for grabs in the NFC. They'll face the 49ers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. When discussing the Seahawks' first-round opponent, Carroll said, "Unfortunately we’re playing the Niners, and they’re loaded." Carroll might ...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
710K+
Followers
89K+
Post
421M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0