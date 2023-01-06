ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSDK

A Place to Call Home: Tayana

ST. LOUIS — Ten-year-old Tayana is an aspiring singer, songwriter, and artist. She has an art gallery of songs she has written and drawings she is working on, which she loves to show off. Get her talking about her passions, and she won’t stop. She might even ask you, “am I talking too much?” She loves to spend time with others drawing, coloring, or just being together in the same room. Tayana is also interested in learning to cook, and would love to be included in the preparation of family dinners.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Local therapist chimes in on 'Dry January'

ST. LOUIS — As you consider 'Dry January', or maybe even are struggling with the concept into the second week of the New Year, it is important to show yourself grace. Monday morning, Director of Therapist Experiences at Terrace House: A Modern Counseling Space, Kathryn Beskrowni, joined Mary in studio to share not only the benefits of sobriety, but advice to gracefully get through the first month of 2023.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Throw Away The Stress at Hatchet Haus Axe Throwing

ST. LOUIS — Hatchet Haus is a unique amusement facility that offers an unrivaled experience in the thrilling sport of axe throwing while allowing guests to also kick back relax and enjoy food, drinks, darts, and so much more!. The idea for the business came about after Rhonda and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Schlafly Beer and Wellbeing Brewing announce non-alcoholic drink

ST. LOUIS — Schlafly Beer and WellBeing Brewing Co. announce the release of Match Day Light, a 35-calorie, non-alcoholic English Pale Ale, officially launching on Friday, Nov. 18. Match Day Light is a new style release from the two brewing companies, who announced a joint venture this summer. The NA craft beer celebrates St. Louis’ love of soccer through the packaging and ingredients used to brew it, and the style selection is an intentional nod to Schlafly’s flagship beer over the past 30 years.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Career Connected: SWIC's Radiologic Technology program prepares students for a rewarding career

ST. LOUIS — Radiographers are responsible for properly positioning patients to obtaining quality radiographs/ x-rays. This can include the imaging of patients admitted to hospitals, going to the operating room to perform imaging for surgical cases, or assisting the radiologist with special examinations. The Southwestern Illinois College Radiologic Technology...
BELLEVILLE, IL
KSDK

The Illinois State Forensics Lab starts statewide program

ST. LOUIS — Welcome to the Illinois State Forensics lab. “This laboratory directly serves 32 counties in the metro east and southern Illinois, we serve state, local, county and some federal agencies,” says Adams. The lab covers several forms of investigation from drug chemistry, trace chemistry, latent prints,...
ILLINOIS STATE

