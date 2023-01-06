ST. LOUIS — Ten-year-old Tayana is an aspiring singer, songwriter, and artist. She has an art gallery of songs she has written and drawings she is working on, which she loves to show off. Get her talking about her passions, and she won’t stop. She might even ask you, “am I talking too much?” She loves to spend time with others drawing, coloring, or just being together in the same room. Tayana is also interested in learning to cook, and would love to be included in the preparation of family dinners.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO