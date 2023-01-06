Read full article on original website
WBBJ
‘Operation Dark Crystal’ executed in West Tennessee
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, in combination with several other agencies, made a large drug bust in Carroll County. Early Tuesday morning, local law enforcement executed what’s being called Operation Dark Crystal. During the bust, investigators were able to seize multiple vehicles, drugs, and...
WBBJ
Scam calls impersonate local law enforcement
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local law enforcement have been made aware of “spoof” scam calls impersonating their agencies. The victim is called by scammers and told that they failed to appear to court and that they owe a certain amount of money or have outstanding warrants. The victim...
WBBJ
Death of woman in east Madison Co. under investigation
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a woman was reported dead in eastern Madison County. According to the news release from the Madison County Sheriff Office, deputies responded to the 400 block of Fowler Road around 7:30 p.m. in response to a “deceased female.”. The...
WBBJ
Police apprehend suspect at local hospital
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Brownsville police say just before 11 a.m., they received a call concerning shots fired in the 100 block of Prairie Creek Estates. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they discovered a woman that appeared to have been a victim of an assault and confirmed with the victim that a shot was fired during a fight.
WBBJ
Gibson County Commissioners hold first meeting of 2023
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Gibson County Commission addressed many concerns of the county in Monday’s meeting. On the agenda, local leaders discussed an agreement in place with the City of Kenton for disaster relief in regards to last year’s tornado damage. They also addressed selling excess...
actionnews5.com
CPD responds to complaints of unsupervised dogs running rampant
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Covington Police Department responded to the aggressive dog complaint that took place on Saturday afternoon, according to a press release. CPD responded to the complaint of aggressive dogs at 3:25 p.m. on North Maple Street. Officers arrived in the area and spoke with the complainant...
WBBJ
Man wanted for first-degree murder captured in Ripley
RIPLEY, Tenn. — A man wanted out of Ripley on murder charges has been captured. According to US Marshals, 20-year-old Christopher Dye, of Ripley, was wanted out of Lauderdale County for first-degree murder. Dye is accused of shooting two people in Ripley on December 29, leaving one dead and...
WBBJ
Vehicle crashes into Savannah store
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Car crashes into a Savannah business causing injuries. According to information from the Savannah Police Department’s social media, on Saturday, January 7, a vehicle crashed into the Dodge’s Store located at 650 Wayne Road in Savannah. According to the department’s post, two customers inside...
actionnews5.com
Car crashes into Tipton Co. cruiser, says TCSO
TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a multiple-vehicle crash in Tipton County that involved a deputy. Tipton County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol are on the scene of a car crash on Highway 14 near Terry Lane South. The crash occurred on Monday morning.
WBBJ
Law enforcement seen along Fowler Road
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Law enforcement was spotted in mass in northeast Madison County. A large amount of law enforcement was spotted on Fowler Road near Beech Bluff Thursday night. Our crews on the scene observed crime scene tape around a home, and Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies entering...
localmemphis.com
Murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Ripley
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted out of Lauderdale County on a charge of first-degree murder was arrested by U.S. Marshals Thursday. According to the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Task Force, Christopher Dye, 20, of Ripley, was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Ripley on Dec. 29, 2022.
actionnews5.com
Arrest made after fatal shooting in Ripley
RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals captured a man accused of a fatal shooting in Ripley, Tennessee. The shooting happened on December 29 at the corner of Eastland Avenue and Gay Street where two people were shot. One victim had minor injuries, while another died upon arriving at the hospital.
WBBJ
Last Hub City Hero of 2022 named by city
JACKSON, Tenn. — The next Hub City Hero has been named, and she is the last one for 2022!. The City of Jackson says Martha Priddy, a local volunteer, was named the Hero for December of 2022. The city says Priddy has been in the Hub City for over...
radionwtn.com
Impersonation Of Martin Investigator Leads To Charges
Martin, Tenn.–A couple has been charged with criminal impersonation after they obtained a motel room in Martin, claiming that one of them was an Investigator with the Martin Police. According to the police report, Elizabeth Sappington, age 30, utilized the name of a female Investigator when booking the room...
WBBJ
Joy Booth Lee Curtis
Joy Booth Lee Curtis, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the AHC – Northbrooke Nursing Home of Jackson, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home with Minister Larry Harper officiating. Burial to follow in the Brownsville Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 10:00 A.M. until the service hour at 11:00 A.M.
WBBJ
Jackson Choral Society begins rehearsals
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Choral Society is back in action, and they are hoping you will join in!. The Jackson Choral Society held their first rehearsal Monday night for an upcoming concert. Singers came together at the First United Methodist Church to begin practicing for the “Carpe Diem,...
Funeral for Marine with no family open to public
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Covington Police Department is encouraging the public to attend the funeral of an unclaimed Marine who served in Vietnam on Monday, January 9. The service will be held at the Covington Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m. Raymond Kenneth Parker, born January 7, 1951, was a Marine who received the following medals: […]
WBBJ
Mr. Clarence Victor “C.V.” Williamson
Services for Mr. Clarence Victor “C.V.” Williamson, age 75 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023, 1:30 P.M., at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Parkers Crossroads, Tennessee. The Live Webcast for Mr. Williamson will begin on Thursday, at 1:25 P.M., (C.S.T.). You can...
WBBJ
Medina gas station catches fire
MEDINA, Tenn. — A gas station caught on fire in a local town. The Medina Fire Department received a call concerning a fire at a local gas station around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. While en route, Deputy Fire Chief Jim Simpson requested the help of the Milan Fire Department and Station 11 in Medina.
WBBJ
Student retention discussed at first work session of 2023
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County Schools held their first work session of 2023. It came with updates on the Pope School project, Oman Arena, and school testing. More than $20 million will go into the construction and renovation of Hub City Central, including renovations to the Oman Arena and a nearby stadium.
