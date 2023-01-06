The Optimist Club of Verona and Madison Achievers Toastmaster Club have teamed up to bring a free workshop to middle and high school students in February. Students in the workshop will get assistance from public speaking experts to write and practice their four-to-five-minute speeches on the topic “Discovering the Optimism within Me” as part of the Optimist International Oratorical Contest for the 2022-2023 year.

VERONA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO