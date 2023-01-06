ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, WI

veronapress.com

Boys hockey: Conrad Moline’s hat trick vaults Verona atop of Big Eight

The Verona boys hockey team dropped its first Big Eight game of the season to the red-hot Janesville Bluebirds in 8-3 fashion on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Janesville Ice Arena. The Wildcats moved back into sole possession of first place in the conference standings after a 5-0 win over Madison West on Saturday, Jan. 7, in Verona.
VERONA, WI
kelo.com

Missing person investigation continues in Madison, South Dakota

MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police in Madison, South Dakota, continue to investigate the disappearance of Araina Crenshaw. She was first reported missing last month on December 20th, and was last seen on the evening of November 17th, 2022. The Madison Police Department asks anyone with information to call 605-256-7531.
MADISON, SD
veronapress.com

Senior Center hosting Nutrition Made Clear series

The Verona Senior Center will launch a new series on Monday, Jan. 30, called Nutrition Made Clear to help you sort through nutrition misconceptions and replace them with hard science you can understand. Join dietitian and award-winning professor Roberta H. Anding on Mondays for 36 in-depth lectures to help explore...
VERONA, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford house goes up in flames

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford house went up in flames Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a house in the 600 block of Island Avenue around 9:02 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. They found smoke showing from the residence when they arrived. All occupants were out of the home. Units deployed a hose […]
ROCKFORD, IL
veronapress.com

Free student workshop set for Optimist International Oratorical Contest

The Optimist Club of Verona and Madison Achievers Toastmaster Club have teamed up to bring a free workshop to middle and high school students in February. Students in the workshop will get assistance from public speaking experts to write and practice their four-to-five-minute speeches on the topic “Discovering the Optimism within Me” as part of the Optimist International Oratorical Contest for the 2022-2023 year.
VERONA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Community rallies around Sauk Prairie family as they try to recover daughter’s body following accident in South America

SAUK CITY, Wis. — A family in the Sauk Prairie area is about to embark on a heartbreaking mission after their daughter died on a holiday break trip in South America. Cassy Doolittle, a neuroscience graduate student at the University of Las Vegas and an experienced climber, died while climbing a mountain in Argentina. According to a GoFundMe fundraiser set...
PRAIRIE DU SAC, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

State Highway 19 reopened near Marshall after crash

MARSHALL, Wis. — State Highway 19 has reopened in both directions following a crash west of Marshall, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported shortly after 6 p.m. near Highway 19 and Schappe Drive. The road reopened shortly before 7:30 p.m. ﻿   The Dane County Sheriff’s Office did not have further information as of 6:15...
MARSHALL, WI
WIFR

One man shot on Johnston Ave. in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police tweeted officers were investigating a shooting in the 400 block of N Johnston Ave, at 12:52 a.m. Saturday morning. One adult male suffered a non life threatening gun shot wound. Details are limited, but 23 News will provide updates as they come.
ROCKFORD, IL
seehafernews.com

Missing New Berlin Man Found Dead

The search for a missing New Berlin man has ended on a sad note. Police in Wisconsin Dells say they found 37-year-old Matthew Haas’ body in the Wisconsin River. He’d been missing since New Year’s Eve. Police say they found him near an area deep in the...
NEW BERLIN, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man accused of pistol-whipping person on Madison’s east side arrested in Baraboo, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a 34-year-old man who they say pistol-whipped another person at a clinic on Madison’s east side Thursday morning. In an incident report, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were called to the clinic in the 3100 block of East Washington Avenue around 6 a.m. Thursday after witnesses reported a disturbance. During the incident,...
MADISON, WI
veronapress.com

Blood Drive set for Jan. 21

The American Red Cross will host a community blood drive on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the St. James Lutheran Church, located at 425 S. Main St. in Verona. The drive will run from 8 a.m. to noon, and appointments can be scheduled by calling 1-800-733-2767 or visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering the sponsor code “VeronaWI”. Donors can save up to 15 minutes when using RapidPass. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass for more information.
VERONA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man charged with trespassing after stranger finds him sleeping on couch

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman in Wisconsin found an intoxicated stranger, who was later arrested, sleeping on her couch. According to the Madison Police Department, on December 30 around 10:30 p.m., a woman walked out of her bedroom to find a stranger sleeping on her couch. Officers were sent to the 1700 block of Northport Drive.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville Police searching for illegal dumping suspects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police are searching for two suspects who left a couch behind a business last Friday, Dec. 30. The two left the couch behind a business on W. Court St, forcing the owner to pay for the cleanup and proper disposal of the furniture. Police said...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police investigating man’s death after bystanders find him unresponsive in Janesville park

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police are investigating a man’s death after bystanders found him unresponsive in a Janesville park Monday evening. In a news release, the Janesville Police Department said two people found the man sleeping on a wall in Volunteer Park in the 200 block of North Main Street around 6:30 p.m. Monday. The duo checked on the man and...
JANESVILLE, WI

