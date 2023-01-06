I'm sharing my personal ownership experience after owning my Tesla Model 3 RWD after 5,000 miles. I have owned my Tesla Model 3 RWD with LFP batteries since August 20, 2022. This is getting me close to 5 months of ownership and I've driven about 5,200 miles since then. Most of those miles were in the first 2 months as I couldn't stop driving the car because I was having so much fun!

4 DAYS AGO