ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
torquenews.com

My Ownership Experience With a Tesla Model 3 RWD After 5,000 Miles

I'm sharing my personal ownership experience after owning my Tesla Model 3 RWD after 5,000 miles. I have owned my Tesla Model 3 RWD with LFP batteries since August 20, 2022. This is getting me close to 5 months of ownership and I've driven about 5,200 miles since then. Most of those miles were in the first 2 months as I couldn't stop driving the car because I was having so much fun!
Carscoops

Suzuki eVX Concept Previews Production EV For 2025 With A 342 Mile Range

Suzuki has lifted the veils off the eVX concept that will evolve into a fully electric production SUV set to debut in 2025. The concept was introduced at the Auto Expo 2023 held in Delhi, India, showcasing a new design identity for the brand. The eVX concept measures 4,300 mm...
Carscoops

Is This Modified Rolls-Royce Cullinan Really Worth $729,995?

If you live in the U.S. and want to pick up the keys to a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan, you can do so for a little over $345,000. Alternatively, you could pay more than double that for this Cullinan that has undergone a series of modifications. The Cullinan in question has...
MarketRealist

Rumors Are Swirling That Elon Musk Is Buying Google — Details

The new year is a time to set goals for everyone, including billionaires like Elon Musk. Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022 has many people speculating about what company he may consider adding to his shopping cart in 2023. Article continues below advertisement. One rumor circulating on social media...
torquenews.com

Tesla's Trillion Dollar Weapon

Tesla is quietly building up a trillion dollar weapon. It's a division that will be just as big or bigger than its car business. Tesla is quietly building a trillion dollar weapon. Tesla built the world's largest Lithium-ion battery built in Hornsdale, South Australia, using Tesla's Megapack batteries. In its first year of operation, it saved $40 million and helped stabilize the electricity grid.
Carscoops

Pepsi’s Tesla Semi Spotted Apparently Being Towed Away

Just weeks after receiving some of the first Tesla Semis out of the production line, the Pepsi company appears to have already been forced to say goodbye to one of its trucks. Photos posted to Reddit last week seem to show a Pepsi-branded Tesla Semi truck being towed away from the soda company’s bottling center.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CNBC

India is learning to love electric vehicles — but they're not cars

Unlike in the United States and China, India's electric vehicle market is dominated by two-wheel vehicles instead of four-wheel passenger cars. EVs make up only about 2% of total automobile sales in India, but the Indian government has targets to increase EV adoption in the next decade, focusing on raising purchases of two-wheel vehicles.
Carscoops

2024 Ford Mustang Face-Swapped With Older Generations

This story contains fictional renderings of the Mustang created by Thanos Pappas for CarScoops that are neither related to nor endorsed by Ford. Some say that the 2024 Ford Mustang that debuted a few months ago looks very similar to its predecessor, despite having a completely redesigned bodywork. Thus, we decided to include it in one of our face-swapping sessions, using previous generations of the pony car as donor vehicles for the digital transplant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy