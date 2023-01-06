Read full article on original website
My Ownership Experience With a Tesla Model 3 RWD After 5,000 Miles
I'm sharing my personal ownership experience after owning my Tesla Model 3 RWD after 5,000 miles. I have owned my Tesla Model 3 RWD with LFP batteries since August 20, 2022. This is getting me close to 5 months of ownership and I've driven about 5,200 miles since then. Most of those miles were in the first 2 months as I couldn't stop driving the car because I was having so much fun!
Carscoops
Suzuki eVX Concept Previews Production EV For 2025 With A 342 Mile Range
Suzuki has lifted the veils off the eVX concept that will evolve into a fully electric production SUV set to debut in 2025. The concept was introduced at the Auto Expo 2023 held in Delhi, India, showcasing a new design identity for the brand. The eVX concept measures 4,300 mm...
Carscoops
Is This Modified Rolls-Royce Cullinan Really Worth $729,995?
If you live in the U.S. and want to pick up the keys to a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan, you can do so for a little over $345,000. Alternatively, you could pay more than double that for this Cullinan that has undergone a series of modifications. The Cullinan in question has...
Tesla price cut sees customers storm stores to demand compensation—and a rival BYD employee may have led the charge
A mob of angry Tesla customers demanded some form of compensation for buying a new car at the older, higher prices.
Rumors Are Swirling That Elon Musk Is Buying Google — Details
The new year is a time to set goals for everyone, including billionaires like Elon Musk. Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022 has many people speculating about what company he may consider adding to his shopping cart in 2023. Article continues below advertisement. One rumor circulating on social media...
A Tesla driver took a 6,392-mile road trip using Autopilot and Full Self-Driving software — there were some hiccups
Tim Heckman, a site reliability engineer, said the autonomous software is a "lifesaver" during long road trips, but also a "stressful drive" at times.
Companies like Amazon and Salesforce use layoffs to cut their lowest performers — and recruiters know it
In the past, hiring managers might have looked at a candidate who'd been laid off in a negative light. But the pandemic created compassion.
Elon Musk Sends Subtle Message to Disenchanted Tesla Shareholders
The CEO of the electric vehicle manufacturer is under unprecedented pressure from retail investors.
BMW latest concept car looks straight out of a cartoon
The electric BMW concept car is covered in tiny screens that let it change color on demand, and it even has facial expressions, like Pixar's "Cars."
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) turns positive after price drop as crowds flock to stores, but they are actually protesters
After starting the day deep in the red due to a price cut being announced in China, Tesla (TSLA) turned positive after crowds were reportedly flocking to stores to buy cars. The only problem is that they were not there to buy but to protest. Earlier today, we reported on...
USPS’ Next-Generation Delivery Vehicle unveiled after mail service orders 50,000 models
THE United States Postal Service has unveiled its Next-Generation Delivery Vehicle at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The new truck’s exhibit serves as a showcase for the mailing organization’s effort to modernize its drop-off logistics. A significant benefit of the Next-Generation Delivery Vehicle is its...
torquenews.com
Tesla's Trillion Dollar Weapon
Tesla is quietly building up a trillion dollar weapon. It's a division that will be just as big or bigger than its car business. Tesla is quietly building a trillion dollar weapon. Tesla built the world's largest Lithium-ion battery built in Hornsdale, South Australia, using Tesla's Megapack batteries. In its first year of operation, it saved $40 million and helped stabilize the electricity grid.
Carscoops
Pepsi’s Tesla Semi Spotted Apparently Being Towed Away
Just weeks after receiving some of the first Tesla Semis out of the production line, the Pepsi company appears to have already been forced to say goodbye to one of its trucks. Photos posted to Reddit last week seem to show a Pepsi-branded Tesla Semi truck being towed away from the soda company’s bottling center.
Pulse Performance Builds a 6-Rotor Engine Mazda RX7
If you like crazy, how about this six-rotor, 800+ hp Mazda RX7? The post Pulse Performance Builds a 6-Rotor Engine Mazda RX7 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A new website compiles salaries for jobs at 700 top tech firms, from Amazon to Google — see what your job is worth
Comprehensive.io gathers pay ranges, which companies must now list on job posts in tech hubs like NYC and California, at firms like Amazon and Netflix.
Buying an electric car? You can get a $7,500 tax credit, but it won't be easy
The government is offering a hefty tax credit to buyers of electric vehicles, but taking advantage of it is not straightforward. Here's what you need to know.
CNBC
India is learning to love electric vehicles — but they're not cars
Unlike in the United States and China, India's electric vehicle market is dominated by two-wheel vehicles instead of four-wheel passenger cars. EVs make up only about 2% of total automobile sales in India, but the Indian government has targets to increase EV adoption in the next decade, focusing on raising purchases of two-wheel vehicles.
Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys More Tesla and Trims Nvidia Stake
Asset manager Cathie Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has fallen 61% over the past year and 79% from its February 2021 peak.
Rolls-Royce Hits a Milestone Not Seen In 119 Years
"We haven't seen seen any slowdown or downturn," says Rolls-Royce CEO.
Carscoops
2024 Ford Mustang Face-Swapped With Older Generations
This story contains fictional renderings of the Mustang created by Thanos Pappas for CarScoops that are neither related to nor endorsed by Ford. Some say that the 2024 Ford Mustang that debuted a few months ago looks very similar to its predecessor, despite having a completely redesigned bodywork. Thus, we decided to include it in one of our face-swapping sessions, using previous generations of the pony car as donor vehicles for the digital transplant.
