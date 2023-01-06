ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sighting of Missing Deaf Woman Moves Search to Brooklyn

The family of a missing deaf woman who disappeared before Christmas moved their search into Brooklyn after a reported sighting. “It’s 17 days today,” Genevieve Primus, the sister of 46-year-old Samantha Denise Primus, who goes by Denise, said Monday. “She must be delusional by now. […] Click here to view original web page at pix11.com.
NYPD Investigating Alleged Anti-Asian Attack in Brooklyn

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating an alleged racist attack in Brooklyn. According to police, on December 3, the suspect approached the victim near Fleet Place and Willoughby Street in Fort Greene at around 4 p.m., made derogatory anti-Asian statements and threatened to kill […] Click here to view original web page at www.fox5ny.com.
Brooklyn Robbers Steal Money, Marijuana During Violent Home Invasion

Three armed home invaders stole marijuana, money, and jewelry from a Brooklyn apartment last month, police said Sunday. A 22-year-old woman was leaving her apartment near Linden […] Click here to view original web page at pix11.com. You should let the people know that Mayor Adams and the unions...
